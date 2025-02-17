Dutton's nuclear disaster: Cheap lies and a $20 billion deficit

The Coalition's nuclear policy announcement comes with a massive price tag but is also built on disinformation, writes Steve Bishop.

A $20 BILLION deficit and cheap lies mean that Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's attempt to “extend the life” of coal-fired power plants with a nuclear “fix” has come spectacularly unstuck.

Dutton and the Coalition stand condemned for presenting the public with a shoddy, ill-prepared policy on a multi-billion dollar project that the Climate Council warns could risk power shortages in the 2030s.

On 13 December last year, Mr Dutton promised:

‘By 2050, our plan will deliver up to 14 GW of nuclear energy, guaranteeing consistent and stable electricity for all Australians.’

Yet the Coalition's costings report, released on the same day, repeatedly deals with only 13 GW.

That's 1,000 MW short of the target.

Three small modular reactors (SMRs) producing 345 MW each would be needed to make up the shortfall at a cost of almost $20 billion based on the US$4 billion (AU$6.2 billion) price of Opposition energy spokesman Ted O'Brien's favoured Natrium reactor.

Just to put this critical mess in focus — that's twenty thousand million dollars. It makes a mockery of Dutton's claim that “the Liberal Party has always been a better economic manager...”

And then come the cheap lies.

Mr Dutton claims:

“...electricity is cheaper where there is a presence of nuclear energy. That is a fact.”

No, it's not a fact. It is a lie.

Ted O'Brien has repeatedly talked about Ontario as having cheap power because it has nuclear reactors.

But Quebec's electricity prices are far cheaper than Ontario's. Quebec closed its only nuclear power plant in 2012.

Not only that, but Quebec's power company paid the provincial government a dividend of $2.5 billion in 2023/24.

On the other hand, the Ontario Government pays subsidies of up to $720 a year to families of four earning less than $65,000 a year.

Coalition frontbencher Dan Tehan says nuclear power contributes to low power prices in Tennessee but Electric Choice shows that this month Idaho, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Utah all have lower power prices — and none of them has nuclear power,

Dutton claims “Australian families at the moment are paying some of the highest energy costs in the world” and they would enjoy ‘massive savings’ if we had nuclear power.

The Opposition Leader also says it's a fact that countries such as the UK and France, with their nuclear power, have cheaper power prices than Australia.

Here's the lie exposed again. It's a complete meltdown. According to Statista, power prices in the UK and France are more expensive than in Australia.

Here's another lie.

Mr Dutton asserts:

‘...nuclear energy... has proven to get electricity prices and emissions down all over the world...’

Slovenia has a nuclear power plant but is one of the most expensive providers in Europe with Switzerland's nuclear power prices not far behind.

Slovakia generates half its power from nuclear plants but power prices are more than twice what Norwegians, with no nuclear power, pay.

Then Dutton has the chutzpah to accuse the Government of lying when it points out that nuclear power is the most expensive type of energy.

In the 2021 edition of its annual cost report, Wall Street firm Lazard estimated that the levelised cost of electricity from new nuclear plants will be $131–204 per megawatt-hour (MWh), whereas newly constructed utility-scale solar and wind plants produce electricity at somewhere between $26–50MWh.

An independent report commissioned by the Clean Energy Council and conducted by Egis, a leading global consulting, construction and engineering firm, has confirmed that nuclear energy is up to six times more expensive than renewable energy.

The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) found nuclear power in Australia could result in electricity bills rising by $665 a year on average

And the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) has found:

‘...building nuclear reactors in Australia would cost at least twice as much as renewable power...’

No wonder that Coalition whistleblower Senator Matt Canavan revealed the nuclear policy is no more than a fix. It doesn't even deserve a half-life.

Steve Bishop is a journalist and author. You can read more from Steve at stevebishop.net.

