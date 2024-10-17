Dutton’s divisive agenda a threat to social cohesion

Peter Dutton's conservative policies and rhetoric have divided our nation and stirred much civil unrest, weakening our social cohesion, writes Craig Hill.

OPPOSITION LEADER Peter Dutton's rhetoric and policies incite hate and division, having an adverse effect on social cohesion in Australia — referring to the ability of a society to maintain harmony, trust and cooperation among diverse groups.

When a political leader uses divisive language or promotes policies perceived as targeting specific communities, it undermines this harmony. Here are several ways in which Dutton's actions affect social cohesion.

Increased marginalisation and alienation of minority communities

Dutton's comments, particularly about refugees, asylum seekers and African-Australian communities have the effect of alienating these groups. When people feel targeted by the rhetoric of powerful figures, it can lead to a sense of exclusion and resentment.

This marginalisation weakens their ties to the broader society, creating an “us versus them” dynamic. It can also make minority groups feel less valued, respected and supported, which undermines their sense of belonging and trust in societal institutions.

Erosion of trust between communities

The perception that a political figure is scapegoating particular groups – such as refugees or African-Australians – fuels distrust between different segments of society. When Dutton made exaggerated claims about “African gangs”, it heightened fears and mistrust among the wider public towards African-Australian communities, even though crime data did not support his claims.

This kind of rhetoric inflames prejudice and fosters divisions between communities, making it harder for people from different backgrounds to engage positively with one another.

Normalisation of racism and xenophobia

When influential leaders like Peter Dutton make disparaging or alarmist comments about particular ethnic or racial groups, it normalises such views in broader society.

This leads to increased instances of everyday racism and xenophobia, as people feel emboldened by what they perceive as an official endorsement of discriminatory ideas.

Over time, this weakens the fabric of a multicultural society by making open hostility or prejudice more acceptable.

Undermining reconciliation with Indigenous Australians

Dutton's opposition to Indigenous-focused initiatives, such as the Voice to Parliament and his decision to boycott the apology to the Stolen Generations, can be seen as undermining efforts toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

When national leaders resist or dismiss these reconciliatory efforts, it sends a message that addressing historical injustices is not a priority. This can deepen the divide between Indigenous communities and the rest of the nation, making it harder to heal past wounds and build a united, respectful society.

Polarisation of political discourse

Dutton's divisive rhetoric contributes to a more polarised political environment. By framing issues such as immigration, crime and national security in alarmist or confrontational terms, he reinforces a binary approach to politics, where complex social issues are reduced to simplistic “good versus bad” narratives.

This kind of polarisation makes it more difficult to find common ground or compromise, as people are pushed into opposing camps. In turn, this erodes the cooperative spirit needed for social cohesion, making consensus-building and social progress harder to achieve.

Heightened anxiety and fear

Dutton’s rhetoric on national security, immigration and crime often stokes fear among the public. When leaders emphasise threats – whether real or exaggerated – it can create a culture of anxiety.

People who are constantly told that their safety is at risk from certain groups (such as immigrants or minorities) are more likely to support exclusionary policies and view others with suspicion. This environment of fear undermines mutual trust and respect — essential components of a cohesive society.

Undermining social inclusivity

Policies that target certain groups, such as Dutton’s harsh stance on asylum seekers or his opposition to programs that aim to empower Indigenous communities, can reduce the sense of social inclusivity.

A cohesive society is built on the idea that all members, regardless of their background, should feel included and have equal opportunities. By marginalising certain groups, the political discourse Dutton promotes can limit social mobility for those communities and reduce their participation in civic life, thereby weakening overall social cohesion.

Protests and social tensions

The divisive nature of Dutton's rhetoric and policies has the potential to spark protests and heighten social tensions. When groups feel threatened or excluded, they are more likely to organise against what they perceive as unjust treatment.

This leads to civil unrest or increased public demonstrations, which, in turn, creates a more fragmented society. The resulting atmosphere is one where conflict between different social groups becomes more pronounced and the sense of unity and common purpose is eroded.

In conclusion, Peter Dutton's rhetoric and policies have weakened social cohesion in Australia by alienating marginalised groups, fostering distrust between communities, normalising racism, polarising political discourse and heightening fear and anxiety.

For social cohesion to thrive, inclusive and unifying language, as well as policies that foster equality and cooperation, are crucial. Say “No” to Mr No.

Craig Hill is a Brisbane-based journalist and education consultant, and a keen observer of Australian and Chinese politics. You can follow Craig on Twitter/X @CraigHill01.

