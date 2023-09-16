Dutton avoids integrity to fan flames of racism

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has continued his tradition of exploiting racism for political mileage, further degrading the Liberal Party's tarnished reputation, writes Belinda Jones.

RACISM REARED its ugly head this week when The Australian misquoted Professor Marcia Langton, representing the “Yes” campaign for the Referendum for a Voice To Parliament.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton jumped on the bandwagon, fanned the flames, posted it on social media and failed to delete it when The Australian corrected its headline.

Again, Dutton failed a test of leadership. This week, in particular, has shown Australians again that Dutton would rather exploit racism for political mileage than act with integrity and act to diffuse the situation. Integrity means rejecting racism.

It illustrates that nothing has changed with Peter Dutton, despite the warm and fuzzy interview on Kitchen Cabinet or the attempted image-change video that simply could not extinguish the memory of Dutton’s 22 years in political life.

Despite everything Dutton has said and done recently, when the opportunity presented itself to him this week, a chance to prove to the Australian people he has turned over a new leaf like his very professionally produced PR video would have us believe, he chose to go with the lies. He chose to fan the flames of racism. Dutton continued his usual pattern of behaviour that Australians have always seen over the last 22 years.

No leaf has been turned over; it’s the same Dutton who walked out on the Apology, then apologised 15 years saying he “failed to grasp” the significance of the moment.

Dutton’s most fundamental flaw appears to be his inability to grasp the significance of any moment. The Referendum could have been an opportunity for bipartisanship and unity, rebuilding and healing, not only for the nation but for the Liberal Party. Dutton chose to divide the party with his decision to side with the “No” camp.

There is no indication from Dutton that he ever tried to build consensus for a “Yes” vote within his caucus, or within his party. Dutton has a well-earned reputation for negativity; during his time as Leader he has become synonymous with the word “No”, perhaps emulating Tony Abbott when he was Opposition Leader.

Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard once described Tony Abbott in Question Time as “someone who has no core beliefs about Australia’s future and no ability to shape that future”. In hindsight, Gillard was right. Abbott’s ill-fated prime ministership and ultimately losing his seat proved that in spades.

And just as Abbott fanned the flames of climate denialism, in Opposition and in office, Dutton is fanning the flames of racism both for base political reasons not because of any significant policy platform.

Dutton has faced historic by-election defeat, accusations of branch stacking and Pentecostal infiltration of the Liberal Party, resignation of multiple shadow ministers and National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) referral of former Member for Fadden, Stuart Robert. Metaphorically speaking, the Leader of the Opposition has failed to land any significant blow against the Government since the May 2022 Election.

In Question Time, the Opposition regularly squanders the opportunity to hold the Government to account instead of asking inane, repetitive, nonsense “gotcha” questions that solicit a sound byte or “grab” for their ads and social media. To the untrained observer, it would appear under Dutton, the Coalition is discouraged from asking thoughtful questions of substance in Question Time and having a respectful and mature interpretation of the Standing Orders.

The Coalition’s shenanigans in Question Time speak volumes about Dutton’s leadership style. Questions border on the ridiculous, the same question is often asked several times a day for several sittings and interjections are particularly galling.

There has been a virtual absence of policy direction from Dutton. Occasionally a policy may form spontaneously as a brain fart at a press conference in response to a government action but as a general rule, Dutton has no policies.

Mainly, there is an absence of stirring speeches to rally the troops. Dutton prefers to arm them with the ammunition to fight among themselves. He’s not the leader who will choose to heal this nation. Dutton has clearly shown himself to be a leader who will exploit every avenue of dissent and amplify discord and fear for his own political gain.

The 22-year trend continues — the polish of a bit of spin has worn off already.

