Donald Trump's micropenis makes surprise appearance on American TV

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

Sour grapes, Taylor Rogers. Far from “hanging on by a thread”.

The Guardian reported:

On Wednesday, the companies South Park Digital Studios and Park County, which are run by South Park’s creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, announced a licensing deal with Paramount+ Global. The $1.5 billion (AU$2.3 billion) agreement confirms 50 new episodes on Comedy Central over five years, to exclusively stream on Paramount+ worldwide. The entire South Park library will also be made available on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the South Park creators have said to Trump: “We’re terribly sorry.”

Speaking at Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday, South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone revealed they spent days negotiating with producers to agree to show the U.S. President’s genitals. The producers first rejected the episode idea.

After Parker and Stone objected, the producers relented:

“They said, ‘Okay, but we’re gonna blur the penis,’ and I said, ‘No, you’re not gonna blur the penis.’”

Stone added that the team decided to put eyes on the penis, which would make it a character:

“If we put eyes on the penis, we won’t blur it. That was a whole conversation with grown-up people for four fucking days.”

Not content with endowing Trump with a talking micropenis, Parker and Stone also have a mini Trump in bed with a grumpy Satan. Major U.S. networks like MSNBC carried the item.

In the same episode, Trump sues the town of South Park when its residents challenge the presence of Jesus Christ – the actual person – in its elementary school.

Jesus tells them they ought to settle. “You guys saw what happened to CBS? Yeah, well, guess who owns CBS? Paramount,” Jesus says. “Do you really want to end up like Colbert?”

CBS and parent Paramount Global cancelled Stephen Colbert’s Late Show last week, days after Colbert sharply criticised Paramount’s settlement of Trump’s lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview.

The show will air until May 2026 and Colbert will not be replaced as host after it wraps up, bringing an end to a late-night franchise that has occupied New York's historic Ed Sullivan Theatre since the early 1990s.

Actor and producer Jamie Lee Curtis also noted in an interview in Los Angeles that the cancellation came as the House of Representatives passed a bill approving Mr Trump's request to cut funding to public broadcasters NPR and PBS.

“They're trying to silence people, but that won't work. It won't work. We will just get louder,” said Curtis, who was set to visit Colbert's show in coming days.

Colbert’s Late Show was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show recently for the sixth time. The cancellation was hardly a case of poor ratings.

Colbert's relentless criticism of Trump, his denunciation of the settlement and the parent company's pending sale could not be ignored, said Bill Carter, author of The Late Shift, which chronicled the tumultuous happenings in late-night TV in the early 1990s.

Carter said:

“If CBS thinks people are just going to swallow this, they're really deluded.”

California Senator Adam Schiff thinks that Trump is creating a climate of fear so that people will swallow all this.

Speaking on Colbert’s show on July 18, Schiff said:

Fundamentally, it’s different because Donald Trump was much less successful in the first term in creating a climate of fear. This is what he’s after. He wants to make the law firms afraid. He wants to make universities afraid. He wants to make immigrants afraid. He wants to make citizens afraid. He wants to make news organisations, CBS and Paramount, afraid. He wants to make ABC afraid. And he is succeeding. He is succeeding. And more than anything else, he wants to make Republicans in Congress afraid because he wants them to do his will. He wants the judges to be afraid, afraid they’ll get impeached if they cross him, afraid for their own personal safety if they cross him. He wants to create a climate of fear, and he has done so in six months, which is radically different than the first term. In part, it’s different because in the first term, there were at least some people to stand up to him, the Secretary Mattises, the John Kellys and others that had some stature and who were willing to say, ‘Mr President, that’s a stupid ass idea, or that’s an unlawful idea, or I’m not gonna go along with that idea.’

As Adam Schiff observed, Trump is systematically bullying the Congress, the Courts and the media into submission. Only South Park remains as a show brave enough to question the size of the President’s googly-eyed penis.

And the episodes roll on.

Dr Norm Sanders is a former commercial pilot, flight instructor, university professor, Tasmanian State MP and Federal Senator.

