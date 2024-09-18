Donald Trump and the voters of America

Donald Trump is not an absolute idiot. A convicted felon, lecher, narcissist, racist, bigot, slum lord and arguable psychopath, certainly. Those facts are impossible to dispute.

But it is the opinion of this publication that you do not gain the nomination from the GOP (the Grand Old Party, the Republicans) for the United States presidency on three consecutive occasions, including winning the title – which may as well, to borrow a Titanic quote from Leonardo di Caprio, be called “King of the World” − on one of those far less than brief enough times if you are an absolute idiot.

No, Donald Trump is not an absolute idiot. Because you do not put yourself in that sort of position if you are a complete numbskull. Let’s just agree, then, that he is an idiot.

But this editorial is not about Trump and his profound and disturbing social and cognitive limitations and failings, as vast as they are. This editorial is about the American people, who have someone allowed themselves to put this maniac into a position of power over their whole rich, vast, populous and extremely well-armed land. It is almost unimaginable, except you don’t need to imagine it at all, since it is, in fact, the grim, surreal reality.

I urge you, wise and discerning readers, with earnest sincerity, to not blame Trump for being a gigantic knobhead. He was probably born that way, the crazy bastard. Instead, blame the voters of America for putting this incomplete idiot repeatedly into any elected position of responsibility at all. Anywhere — municipal dog catcher, county sanitation inspector or deputy map-folder notwithstanding.

Independent Australia is firmly in favour of democracy and ordinarily, we couldn’t give a tinker’s cuss who any country chooses to elect. But America, being the ruler of the entire world – on account of it owning most of the guns, rockets and bombs – is in a unique position. Every single person in the world who has more than a small collection of firing synapses is rightfully scared of America.

None of them, therefore, have the luxury of not caring about who rules them, our rulers. History makes it very clear that if they decide to not take a shine to you, chances are they’ll invade and kill you. For freedom! And, more often than not, oil.

He said immigrants are eating certain Ohians' cats and dogs just the other day. He makes shit up all the time . If you choose to believe his incessant lies then it is you, not him, who is the utter fool.

This is on you, American people and, on behalf of the entire rest of the world, know that we are watching you very closely indeed. Please — please! – don’t fuck this up again.

Follow Dave Donovan on Twitter @davrosz and Independent Australia on Twitter/X @independentaus and Facebook HERE.

This story was originally published in the Independent Australia members only area.