Devil in the double-bill detail: Attacks on Treaty

New Zealanders are protesting to ensure the Treaty of Waitangi is upheld (Screenshot via YouTube)

Following Australia's rejection of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, New Zealanders are currently battling threats to the Treaty of Waitangi that exists to protect Māori interests, writes Cherie Moselen.

THERE'S A FIGHT going on across the Tasman in Aotearoa (New Zealand). A war of words. A war over words that have simultaneously pit New Zealanders against each other and united them in extraordinary fashion.

In November last year, leader of right-wing political party ACT New Zealand (A.C.T.), David Seymour, introduced into Parliament its controversial Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill.

However, a seemingly more dangerous attempt to erode Te Tiriti o Waitangi (The Treaty of Waitangi) is flying under the radar — A.C.T.'s innocuous-sounding The Regulatory Standards Bill.

Over the years, New Zealand Māori have generally come to trust that (honoured) words of the 185-year-old agreement with the British Crown safeguard their rights. That trust becomes a vulnerability when relatively unnoticed attempts to negate the Treaty show up, cloaked in the artful language of politics.

People power

1. Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill

New Zealand's youngest Member of Parliament, Te Pāti Māori member Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, responded to this Bill by leading a haka – dance of pride and unity – in which she tore up her paper copy.

Her actions went viral. (Maipi-Clarke has since been voted by the BBC as one of the 100 most inspiring and influential women in the world.)

New Zealanders who see this Bill as an attack on Indigenous rights have voiced their opposition in the tens of thousands, taking to the streets in coordinated marches and calling for the New Zealand Government to "Kill the Bill".

At the closing of a peaceful countrywide nine-day movement on 19 November, more than 40,000 people – both Māori and non-Māori – stood in unity outside Parliament.

New Zealand's National Party Prime Minister Christopher Luxon did not greet these protestors but has stated: "We’re not supporting the Bill. We won’t support it after its second reading".

Marchers to honour the Treaty also came together in other nations, including Australia.

A nation divided

A.C.T. (a minority party in New Zealand’s National-led Coalition Government) is saying that the country’s Treaty needs reinterpreting — its position is that the Treaty bestows “special privileges” on Māori people.

A.C.T. claims the already divisive Bill would:

‘… confirm in law that all New Zealanders have equal rights, as promised by the Treaty of Waitangi.’

New Zealand’s Human Rights Commission holds this view:

The Treaty does not, as is sometimes claimed, confer “special privileges” on Māori, nor does it take rights away from other New Zealanders. Rather, it affirms particular rights and responsibilities for Māori as Māori to protect and preserve their lands, forests, waters and other treasures for future generations.

As explained by the Australia and New Zealand School of Government, the Treaty effectively helps protect New Zealand's Indigenous culture because: '... public servants in Aotearoa must navigate an environment shaped by the Treaty’s principles [and] develop policy which genuinely reflects Māori values, interests and needs'.

The covenant largely works because, as well as governments, it holds chief executives directly accountable for meeting those responsibilities.

Wolf in sheep's clothing

In a nutshell, the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill would trample on the Treaty by changing how its current principles are interpreted in law.

The Regulatory Standards Bill, however, would remove all reference to the Treaty within New Zealand's regulatory process. This Bill is set to be introduced into Parliament later in 2025.

According to David Seymour's Ministry for Regulation, this Bill would improve New Zealand's quality of regulation so that decisions are 'based on principles of good law-making and economic efficiency'.

They just wouldn't be based on principles that prioritise the protection of New Zealand's cultural assets.

Devil in the detail

2. The Regulatory Standards Bill

Various attempts to enact some form of this proposal have been introduced since 2006 — all have failed. However, crucial support within the National-led Coalition suggests it has the numbers to pass The Regulatory Standards Bill.

Among many opponents to A.C.T.'s regulatory overture, Emeritus Professor of Law Jane Kelsey reportedly said:

"... the A.C.T. party's priority for private property rights excluded balancing considerations: things like social or environmental factors and Te Tiriti o Waitangi."

Cross-cultural consultant Melanie Nelson called this Bill 'dangerous' and a ‘constitutional straitjacket’:

'The Regulatory Standards Bill would shift most of our laws, regulation and government interventions to align with the right-wing libertarian ideology of A.C.T...'

The New Zealand Law Society considered the Bill’s omission of the Treaty, among other obligations, to be a 'significant flaw'.

Treating the environment

Many New Zealanders also object to these Treaty attacks because they further encourage opening the floodgates for corporations to exploit the nation’s land and seawater.

Greenpeace Aotearoa has been vocal about the Government's recent lawmaking, believing one new act does exactly that:

'The Fast-track Approvals Act 2024 will destroy existing protections for freshwater, forests, oceans and wildlife. It ignores the concerns of local communities...'

Bypassing consenting processes and enabling exemptions from assorted laws, the Coalition’s conveniently named “fast-track” policy seems to decry close care of the nation's natural resources.

By its own description, David Seymour’s political party wants to introduce "better policy", '... particularly through reducing the role of government and increasing the role of free markets’.

New Zealanders are putting up a fight to stop politicians from gutting their Treaty. If wolves do wander the Beehive, they're not finding an easy meal.

Cherie Moselen is an Independent Australia assistant editor and freelance writer who grew up in New Zealand. Her Māori ancestral roots are Ngāti Kahu and Ngāti Te Ata.You can follow her on Bluesky @cmoztrue.bsky.social.