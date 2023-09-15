Deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley says No — to everything

That Sussan Ley is its Deputy Leader says all we need to know about the calibre of the talent pool in today’s Liberal Party.

Ley appears to have moulded her “style” on former Opposition Leader (later PM) Tony Abbott, whose sole purpose on parliamentary sitting days was to act as a disruptor to the proceedings, opposing everything regardless of subject matter, importance level or value to society.

Last week, Independent MP Zali Steggall called for “disorderly conduct” to be addressed after a group of unruly pharmacists (yes, you read that correctly) disrupted Parliament Question Time, allegedly verbally abusing Parliamentary staff.

The unhappy druggists were encouraged by the Deputy Liberal Leader to make the Government “uncomfortable” during question time.

Ley told the group outside Parliament House:

“At question time many of you will be there and we look forward to it because last time you were there, you made a really strong impression. Your presence in the gallery made the Government uncomfortable … so do not take a backwards step.”

As you can see, Sussan is totally opposed to taking a forward step, vehemently opposing 60-day prescriptions, which save chronically ill people, particularly in remote locations, time and money.

Sussan takes health very seriously indeed — the fiscal health of Liberal Party donors, that is.

Amid concerns patients had been registered for the My Health Record scheme without their informed consent, in 2015, then-Health Minister Ley signed off on a new rule, no longer requiring written consent from patientsby healthcare providers.

This allowed said healthcare providers to pocket up to $50,000 a year in bonus payments for signing people up.

And despite repeatedly denying the Coalition planned to privatise Medicare, Ley also set up a task force, which engaged consultants to consider the ‘commercial provision of health and aged care payment services’. We could be wrong, but "commercial provision" sounds (and smells) a lot like privatisation.

Not so her duty of care to the environment when she was the (allegedly) responsible Environment Minister, however.

After a group of teenagers and a nun sought an injunction to stop Ley from approving the expansion of the Vickery Coal Mine, Ley was asked if she had a “moral duty of care” to protect children from the effects of climate change, to which she answered:

“So, I understand that there’s been an emotional response to the duty of care question in this particular case… I do care about the climate. I do care about the children… but I want to separate that emotional response from the legal question before the court.”

So, for Sussan Ley, far more vital than protecting the planet and the little children we hold most dear, it's more important not to confuse our legal system.

Of course, the most famous rorting by the Deputy Liberal Leader involved the expansion of her personal property portfolio.

Ley’s considerable commitment to this task involved chartering private planes and spending 37 taxpayer-funded nights on the Gold Coast, before:

‘...dropping in to the auction of a major LNP donor’s luxury beachside flat and then unexpectedly purchasing it on a sudden whim.’

Of course, because, who amongst us has not demonstrated the benefits of negative gearing by conducting their “government business” via holiday destinations outside their own electorate, whilst buying beachside properties?

To former PM Malcolm Turnbull’s credit, Ley was stood down from Cabinet at the time.

Under Morrison’s rule, however, where ministries were easily attained and standards quickly lowered, Ley was promptly reinstated. And then protected when “under threat” from unspecified internal “factions” that prompted him to intervene in the Liberal Party’s preselection process.

Which brings us to today and Ley’s ascendence to her current lofty status as Dutton's Deputy.

In July, Ley survived her second preselection challenge for the seat of Farrer — an unusual occurrence for a sitting senior MP.

Dutton said he would “provide whatever support is needed to my colleagues: Sussan Ley, obviously as Deputy … and others that might be challenged.”

This appears to have emboldened the Deputy Liberal Leader to continue on her path of opposing everything for opposition’s sake, following Dutton’s example — the man aptly described by Attorney-General Dreyfus, this week, as "the leader of the misinformation and disinformation campaign".

In Parliament Question time, this week, Ley decided to falsely claim Indigenous academic and co-chair of the Voice design group, Professor Marcia Langton, had “accused no voters of opposing the Referendum because of ‘base racism or sheer stupidity’”.

Referring to comments incorrectly attributed to her by The Australian (where else?) and repeated by both Ley and Dutton, Professor Langton said she has been "lied about" and is considering legal action:

“I deny it absolutely. There is a recording of what I said at the Bunbury meeting, and what I said is very clear.”

The Australian has since updated its article.

Nine outlets have reported that Langton was misquoted.

But Ley continues with her false accusations.

As Deputy to Dutton, Ley also persists with the asinine, if you don’t know, vote no. But in 2018, Ley was on the Committee for Constitutional Recognition relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, which examined the design of a First Nations Voice.

So, she should know.

Sussan Ley's voice is louder than Australia deserves.

