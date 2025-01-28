Death and destruction resume as Trump takes charge

Ominous signs are evident already that preventable deaths will surge again in the United States, as Alan Austin reports.

ONE OF PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s first executive orders on day one was to shut down the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, one of former President Joe Biden’s initiatives to cut America’s gun deaths.

Trump also pardoned the 6 January 2021 insurrectionists, including those who had pleaded guilty to heinous crimes of sadistic violence which resulted in the deaths and permanent disabilities of law enforcement officers.

The message is clear: violence in the name of Trump will not be discouraged.

Gun deaths set to surge again

Among last Monday’s pardonees was so-called QAnon shaman Jacob Chansley, gaoled for 41 months after pleading guilty to smashing his way into the Capitol building, armed with a lethal weapon.

On hearing Trump had annulled his conviction, Chansley tweeted joyfully:

‘I got a pardon baby! Thank you President Trump! Now I am gonna buy some motha fu*kin guns!!! I love this country!!! God Bless America!!!!’

I JUST GOT THE NEWS FROM MY LAWYER...

I GOT A PARDON BABY!

THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!



NOW I AM GONNA BUY SOME MOTHA FU*KIN GUNS!!!

I LOVE THIS COUNTRY!!!

GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!!

J6ers are getting released & JUSTICE HAS COME...

EVERYTHING done in the dark WILL come to light! pic.twitter.com/g9pwc7v9EQ — Jake Angeli-Chansley (@AmericaShaman) January 21, 2025

How many of the other 1,500 pardoned violent criminals will now buy firearms is unknowable. But we should expect the graphs tracking violent crime to lurch upwards again.

This is what happened immediately after Trump launched his run for president in 2015 with sustained calls for physical violence against political opponents.

Gun homicides had been steadily declining for decades, reaching a low of 12,420 in 2014. This surged to 13,779 in 2015 and kept climbing thereafter, with a dip in 2018, to peak at 21,386 in 2021. That was an increase of 72.2% in seven years. See graph below.

(Data source: Gun Violence Archive)

Trump and Fox News the accelerants

Evidence that Trump motivated this surge in violence is found in multiple places. The list of his direct calls for violence is long and specific.

In August 2019, Curt Brockway pleaded guilty in Montana to a violent assault that fractured the skull of a 13-year-old boy who didn’t remove his hat for the national anthem.

Brockway’s lawyer blamed Trump’s rhetoric, claiming:

“His commander in chief is telling people that if they kneel, they should be fired, or if they burn a flag, they should be punished.”

Numerous trials since 2016 have featured this defence. None has come to light where any other political leader has been blamed for provoking violence. Trump stands alone here.

The Fox News connection was first publicly articulated by former Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull who told NPR:

“Trump’s messaging would never have succeeded had it not been for the Murdoch media group, and particularly Fox News, deciding to amplify his destructive values of xenophobia and White supremacy, and broadcast widely his calls for personal physical attacks.”

Turnbull’s thesis has also been bolstered by the courts. Anthony Antonio faced charges for violent assaults on 6 January 2021.

His attorney, Joseph Hurley, told the Washington D.C. court that after losing his job, Antonio spent most of his time watching Fox News.

“For the next approximate six months, Fox television played constantly. He became hooked with what I call ‘Foxitus’ or ‘Foxmania’ and started believing what was being fed to him.”

All categories of violence set to surge

The trajectory in the above graph – reduction from the 1980s to 2015, then a surge to 2021, followed by a decline through the Biden years – is evident in most categories of violence.

Police officers shot in 2014 numbered 229 after decades of gradual improvement. This jumped to 315 in 2015, then peaked at 439 in 2021 before declining after Trump had left office. See green chart below.

(Data source: Gun Violence Archive)

Other categories of violence with similar trajectories include:

personal assaults;

firearm murders and manslaughters;

children and teenagers shot;

school shootings;

random mass shootings;

murders and manslaughters by means other than guns; and

suspects killed by police.

Hate crimes continue to surge

The exception to the down/up/down pattern in American crime is hate crimes against racial and other minorities perpetrated by White offenders.

Since Trump appeared, this has inexorably risen, despite him losing office in 2020. See mauve chart below.

Multiple causes of preventable deaths

On his first day in office, Trump also signed the order rescinding Joe Biden’s strategy for lowering medicine prices. This will likely increase preventable deaths of patients unable to afford medication.

Trump’s appointment of conspiracy theory nutter and vaccine sceptic Robert Kennedy Jr to lead the Health Department risks widespread deaths should another pandemic occur.

Given a choice, Trump will kill

In his first term, Trump ordered more than four times more federal prisoners executed than were ordered killed by presidents in the previous 60 years. This is one category where he has direct control over lives taken.

His day one direction last Monday to the attorney general to ‘take all necessary and lawful action’ to help states obtain lethal injection drugs shows he wants more executions once again.

Other categories of killings that surged during Trump’s first term under his influence, if not his direct command, included:

farmer suicides following loss of markets;

maternal deaths from pregnancy complications;

starvation and malnutrition;

exposure and hypothermia;

deaths in custody;

fatalities during political protests;

smoking;

obesity; and

drug addiction and alcohol abuse.

The total toll of needless deaths in Trump’s first term, including preventable COVID fatalities, we estimate at 780,000. That is the number of Americans who would still be alive and well today had Hillary Clinton won the 2016 Election instead of Trump.

We shall monitor fatalities data henceforward and report periodically. The suffering of America’s citizens will yield valuable lessons for the rest of the world.

Alan Austin is an Independent Australia columnist and freelance journalist. You can follow him on Twitter @alanaustin001.

