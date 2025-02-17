Dark days dawning if Dutton dismantles DEI

Peter Dutton has targeted DEI initiatives in Australia, taking inspiration from U.S. President Trump's crackdown on social equality, writes Amitava Das.

OVER THE RECENT days and weeks, Liberal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and his acolytes have taken aim at Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, exactly as U.S. President Donald Trump has done. Trump, through his Presidency, has somewhat of a mandate to do so. Dutton, if Australia votes for him, may end up having the same.

DEI is not and does not give those from diverse communities a free kick. It doesn’t guarantee a job. It doesn’t guarantee a university place. It doesn’t guarantee success. All it does, sometimes poorly, is try to level the playing field. It intends to give those who have historically been disadvantaged the chance to enjoy the same opportunity as those in power. People like Dutton. People like Trump.

To dismantle such initiatives sends an unequivocal message. The disadvantaged don’t matter. Those on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum don’t matter. People of colour don’t matter. Essentially, if one is part of any of these communities and has an ethnic name, bad luck. It never ended, but the era of those in power is back with a vengeance. For people like Dutton, they’ve had a taste of what it could look like to lose even the slightest advantage and they don’t like it.

Dutton is clearly remaking himself in Trump’s image and it's disgusting. His supporters and apologists will say he’s not as bad as Trump and that will provide him with the licence to continue to divide and incite hatred. He’s always had form for this, but Trump’s success has emboldened him. In many ways, it’s emboldened the world.

The number of politicians and media figures now putting forward ideas that would have been considered backward (not to mention racist, ableist and sexist) has increased. Bigots are in fashion and they’re thriving.

As a person of colour who grew up in the 1980s and 90s, racism was ever-present. Sometimes covert, but regularly overt. The children of the subsequent generation were part of an awakening that started to embrace diversity. Of views, ethnicity and sexuality. It was never perfect, but it was a start. Things were heading in the right direction.

Alas, for the next generation, things have started to slide backwards, ever more rapidly. Whilst we’re not in the days of selective immigration yet (for example, the Immigration Restriction Act), it’s just a matter of time before some start talking about it with nostalgia rather than horror.

I’d hoped that we’d progressed as a nation beyond such discriminatory policies, but no longer. Two years ago, I wouldn’t have believed that Trump would return. Two years ago, I wouldn’t have believed that a bigot like Dutton would have a legitimate chance to become prime minister. Two years ago, I thought that the momentum to change the date of Australia Day was growing.

And, of course, less than two years ago, I’d hoped that a successful “Yes” vote for the Voice Referendum would start the process of true reconciliation and empowerment for our Indigenous people.

But we’re further away from these hopes than ever. We’re more racist, proudly so. We’re more sexist. We openly criticise and demonise the trans community. We’re on the cusp of a new era, a low point and I fear how low we can go. If one thinks I’m being alarmist, ask the Afghan refugees who helped the U.S. overthrow the Taliban how they feel. Ask members of the trans community who have been clearly targeted by Trump how they feel. Ask those who were hoping for sanctuary and will now face persecution and violence how they feel.

DEI has a lot of detractors. That it doesn’t work. That it’s tokenism. Fair enough, it probably doesn’t work a lot of the time. But the intent is important. It’s not going to solve disadvantage or discrimination, but it is at least a start. DEI itself is unlikely to solve issues around discrimination. The discussion should be about strengthening DEI, not removing it.

But dismantling it is symbolic. It’s the start of a snowball effect that may take this country towards a very dangerous future, especially for those part of diverse communities. It may well be the first domino to fall.

We’re not at a crossroads. All roads point in one direction. And that’s towards bigotry, hate, violence and a baffling backlash about wokeism, a term associated with inclusion and acceptance.

For those who care about society, it’s time to brace oneself. For the racists, bigots and homophobes, this is their time. They can now wear their racism with pride and without consequence. They're welcome to marginalise and victimise.

I hope they can sleep soundly at night knowing that they are responsible for the coming years, what may forever be known as a low point in our national story. Dark days are ahead.

Amitava Das is a freelance writer based in Melbourne. His writing focuses on diversity, inclusion, and issues affecting immigrants and people of colour.

Related Articles