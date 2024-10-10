Etiquette tips for awed commoners when meeting King Chukka

An example of how not to greet a royal subject (Images via Katie Chan | Wikimedia Commons, user14190141 | Freepik, YouTube screenshot)

Here are some vital deportment behavioural protocols in the face of British flapdoodle, courtesy of GJ Burchall.

HANDS UP, everyone who is excited beyond all province that Australia will be visited fleetingly this month by the head of an inbred, dysfunctional English family. Yes, thought so.

With stoicism, let us face the brutal truth that King Charles has invited himself on this sojourn and will obligingly raid the public piggy bank while most Australians cannot even afford to eat cake.

However, it won’t do for us to forget our forelock-tug manners until the whole thing blows over. Herewith are some utterly vital tips to commit to the forelobe.

What to call these obsolescent creatures? Is it “Your Maj” and “Your Royal Harness” on the first encounter, with “Sir” and “Ma’am” on subsequent mentions? Son William says he just wants to be called “William” because it’s his name. Good for you, Billy-boy.

But Charles? “Your Anachronicity” is quite pithy. But let’s follow the polo crowd and call him “Chukka”. With everyone else, “Mate” will suffice. “Dawg” is discouraged.

Can we get physical? Go ahead, stick out your hand. If he fails to grasp it (or its meaning) that’s his fault and he’s probably got his mitt in a Napoleonic jacket-tuck anyway. Women also have the option to “cutesy” if their birthday falls before 1 January... 1901.

Actually, you’re not meant to touch them at all. They are supposed to remain hermetically sealed in their original boxes, otherwise they lose all collectible value. But former PM Paul (“Lizard of Oz”) Keating dared to paw Chukka’s mum; former First Lady Michelle Obama even wrapped HRH in a democratic hug and the old girl didn’t break. LeBron James threw a gangly arm around Catherine Cambridge for a selfie. Apparently, touching is not an absolute, punishable ban, so go the grope. Enjoy.

Dang it: be bold. Plant a big, wet one on Chukka. Cottesloe Beach 1979. He loves that.

Observe the dress code: no singlets, no thongs — no knighthoodies.

Never look Chukka in the eye. Not only does this put the frighteners on him, but his defence mode automatically kicks in and you’ll turn into a pillar of salt-and-vinegar crisps. Best to keep your eyes on the shag and back slowly away until you reach the soil of a friendly republic.

And, whatever you do, don’t mention the (civil) war. In the height of rudeness, in 1649, the Original Charles had his head lopped by a vulgar mob. Charles the Sequel was reinstated when things calmed down but he ended up dissolving parliament and doing the absolute ruler thing. The whole matter is probably quite a cringe-fest for Second Sequel Chukka (shades of Beverly Hills Cop III).

And what’s the go with your man’s wife? Chukka’s great uncle, Seventh Sequel Edward, wasn’t allowed to marry a divorcee (Wallis’ ex had the bad taste to still be alive, y’see) but Chukka has been allowed (his ex, Di, was dead, but Andrew Parker Bowles breathes still). And Eddie-Eight couldn’t marry a Yank, but Harry Sussex has. Who could blame poor old E8 should he rise from his grave? Yech, we’d have to re-bury him.

In short, don’t take any guff from these people. After all, if not for a quirk in the birth lottery, Chukka might have been born in Gaza and, right now, be dodging British-supplied missiles.

Chukka is younger – and shorter – than both Biden and Trump but just remember: nobody elected him. Even the Pope must face the fickleness of the voting system. Ditto Celebrity Big Bother personages.

Another thought: it might be best to just totally ignore this foreign grifter.

Back in Ireland, in the Bad Times of Famine, Eviction and the Protestant Ascendency, the poor tenant farmers – forced to rent land they once owned – suffered under odious estate agents who acted for absentee British landlords.

Peasant farmers and labourers turned desperate as their rents were raised and their holdings reduced. Violence simmered among those under the bootheel of one particularly venal agent. But Irish reformer Charles Stewart Parnell urged a psychological tack.

Shun those who would stand over you “as if he was a leper of old”. Shun him on the road, in the streets of the town, across the shop counter, at the fair and the marketplace, even in the house of worship — “show him your detestation”.

This strategy took its name from its first victim: Charles Cunningham Boycott.

A boycott of Chukka’s visit might be preferable to running the risk of fauxing any unwitting pas. Remember Menzies the Merciless? His only crime was to coin an excruciatingly sucky aphorism about First Sequel Elizabeth “passing by”. And the result? Britain rained nukes upon Australia for the next five years.

GJ Burchall is a journalist, scriptwriter and educator who was born and bred in Melbourne and lives in the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

