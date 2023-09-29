Campaign to free Assange stronger than ever

With the possibility looming of extradition for journalist Julian Assange, the campaign to free him has reached a new peak, writes Dr John Jiggens.

WIKILEAKS FOUNDER Julian Assange may be only weeks away from being extradited to the U.S. where he will face prosecution under the Espionage Act that could see him imprisoned for 175 years, even though he is an Australian citizen, not a U.S. citizen. With extradition so near, the campaign to save Assange has reached its highest pitch.

While the U.S. empire seems determined to destroy Assange because he exposed their war crimes, the burden of his defence falls heavily on his family members: his wife, Stella Assange, who has to care for two young children; his father, John Shipton, an old age pensioner; and his brother, Gabriel Shipton, a film producer. Despite the enormous disparity in the correlation of forces between Julian’s family and the world-spanning U.S. empire, the trio travel the world, building a campaign to save their son, husband and brother.

While Stella and Gabriel were in the U.S., helping the Australian parliamentary delegation, John was rallying support in France and Switzerland, attending a human rights festival, sponsored by L’Humanité, and speaking at showings of the film, Ithaka, about the family’s fight to save Julian. Before he left Australia for his European visit, I spoke with John Shipton about his recent visit to Brazil and the state of the worldwide campaign to save Julian Assange.

“The reception in Brazil was wonderful,” John Shipton declared. Although President Lula, a powerful advocate for Assange, was away attending the BRICS Summit in South Africa, John Shipton met with the Communication Minister and the Minister for Human Rights. The film, Ithaka, about the family’s endeavours to build a worldwide alliance, was shown in five cities, followed by a Q and A. The response was overwhelming, John Shipton said, with the theatres overflowing and people having to be turned away.

The previous year, John and Gabriel were invited to Mexico to receive the keys to Mexico City on behalf of Julian. Mexican President Obrador invited them to be guests of honour for Mexico’s Independence Day celebrations as a high-level display of Assange support in the Western hemisphere. In the Americas, Assange is regarded as a great liberator — on a par with Che Guevera, because he exposed the reality of U.S. regime change wars.

“The majority of Latin America is committed to Julian,” John Shipton said, reeling off the names of leaders and countries who have called for the Assange prosecution to be dropped:

“Bolivia, Ecuador will change with the new government, Petro from Colombia, Boric from Chile, Fernández de Kirchner from Argentina and Lula from Brazil and Obrador from Mexico. The support in Latin America is really extraordinary, an outreach of passion and determination to do what they can to free Julian Assange.”

The day before the Australian parliament delegation arrived in Washington, Brazil’s President, Luiz Lula da Silva, underlined Brazil’s strong support for Assange when he addressed the United Nations in New York

“It is essential to preserve the freedom of the press,” Lula declared.

“A journalist like Julian Assange cannot be punished for informing society in a transparent and legitimate way." It was essential for freedom of the press that the Wikileaks founder should not be prosecuted for informing the public,” the Brazilian President told the United Nations.

Since the U.S. treats the appeals of presidents of major countries like Mexico and Brazil as if they hardly matter, Julian Assange's freedom depends on whether the Biden Administration will listen to Australian representatives. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he wants the matter brought to an end and “enough is enough”. Albanese will meet Biden in October and is facing pressure to go beyond these platitudes, and press more forcefully for the charges against Assange to be dropped.

To prepare the way for Prime Minister Albanese and to encourage Biden to drop the prosecution, a delegation of Australian politicians from across the political spectrum, consisting of Monique Ryan (Independent), former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce (Nationals), Tony Zappia (ALP), Senator David Shoebridge (Greens), Senator Alex Antic (Liberal) and Senator Peter Whish-Wilson (Greens) arrived in Washington last week to plead the case for the U.S. to end the pursuit of Assange.

All are members of the Bring Jullian Assange Home Campaign, which was founded by Peter Whish-Wilson and his fellow Tasmanian, Andrew Wilkie, in 2011. It now has 70 members and has been very active this year, sending a delegation to U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy in May, saying the mistreatment of Assange, an Australian citizen, was putting the U.S.-Australia alliance under considerable strain, and is behind the recent Washington delegation. A grateful John Shipton praised the parliamentary team.

About Peter Whish-Wilson he said:

“When Julian had reached the nadir of his popularity and the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the United States turned against him to destroy his character and capacity to gather an audience and to put him in gaol, Peter Whish-Wilson was a solitary voice, along with Andrew Wilkie.”

Speaking to Democracy Now!, Peter Whish-Wilson outlined the purpose of the Australian Parliamentary delegation:

We’ve got a number of meetings with U.S. lawmakers, both in the Congress and in the Senate. We’ll also be meeting with the Department of Justice, the State Department, with the Australian Consulate and ambassador, and a number of other stakeholders, and of course doing media, like I am now. The primary aim for our delegation, and it is cross-party, is to let Americans know, and particularly those in power, that Australians feel very strongly about this issue. We feel like Julian Assange has suffered enough. He’s been incarcerated now, in one form or another, for nearly a decade for simply publishing the truth. He is an Australian citizen. He won the highest award for journalism in Australia. A number of Australian media outlets, as well as, of course, U.S. media outlets, have published articles around the WikiLeaks disclosures. And we feel that his extradition process that’s underway is a very dangerous global precedent for press freedoms. It’s an extraterritorial overreach by the U.S. Government and not something you would expect from, you know, the beacon of global democracy. With all respect to your listeners, it’s something you might expect from a totalitarian regime.

Dr John Jiggens is a writer and journalist currently working in the community newsroom at Bay-FM in Byron Bay.

Related Articles