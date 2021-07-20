Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN SHOP
Politics Opinion

Call to Morrison Government for coastal and marine commission

By | | comments |
It's time for the Morrison Government to focus on protecting Australia's coastline (Image by Dan Jensen)

One of Australia's most prominent conservationists and official “Beach Ambassador” for Tourism Australia, Brad Farmer, is urging the Morrison Government to do more in protecting our coastal resources.

THE FUTURE of Australia’s coast and its marine resources hang in the balance with clear and present dangers to the environment and our way of life.

As the founder of Surfrider Australia, I’m taking this opportunity on the 30th anniversary of the coastal organisation I founded to warn of an ominous forecast if the Federal Government does not take immediate measures. I am calling on the Morrison Government to establish a national coastal commission to enact a federal coastal and marine protection bill.

The evidence is in and it's time to act.

Despite dozens of reports and commissions recommending a whole-of-country approach, Australia still does not have a pragmatic policy framework to manage its most valuable and sustainable resource. Federal and state portfolios cover resources such as fisheries, mining, forests, water and agriculture, yet nothing exists to keep the health of our coastal and marine resources in check.

I believe the vast majority of Australians would endorse a ministry for coastal and marine resources.

Australia still falling behind in marine area protection
Australia still falling behind in marine area protection

Studies have found reasons why having only a quarter of Australia's marine areas classified as fully protected is a problem.

It’s urgent and a golden opportunity for Scott Morrison to do something positive and leave a lasting legacy for our ever-growing coastal population and the pressures the asset is facing.

Offshore oil and gas exploration, the decline of the Great Barrier Reef, coastal erosion, inappropriate development and privatisation of beaches, I believe, are the key areas of immediate concern.

On a positive note, reflecting on a lifetime of coastal advocacy, I have witnessed a phenomenal sea change by coastal communities to have greater ownership in the decision-making process at a local level and an even greater love affair of all things beach and aquatic.

Australia has the largest number of beaches in the world of 11,761 and the third largest Exclusive Economic Zone (Marine EEZ) established under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Australia is also, by far, the greatest beach-going nation in the world and is widely acknowledged as having the world's best beaches and coastline.

Australia is just one big beach and it needs our efforts to protect it.

Thank you.

Brad Farmer is an Australian advocate, author and conservationist and has been widely published in journals, magazines and newspapers over four decades. You can follow Brad on Twitter @UR_BradFarmer.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS ENVIRONMENT
ENVIRONMENT Australian coastline beaches conservation Scott Morrison Liberal Party LNP Sussan Ley Surfrider Australia coastal commission
Recent articles by Brad Farmer
Call to Morrison Government for coastal and marine commission

One of Australia's most prominent conservationists is urging the Morrison Govern ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

IA is dedicated to providing fearless, independent journalism, free for all, with no barriers. But we need your help. To keep us speaking truth to power, please consider donating to IA today - even a dollar will make a huge difference - or subscribe and receive all the benefits of membership. Keep ‘em honest. Support IA.

Close Subscribe Donate