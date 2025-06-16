Brutality and deaths surge again as Trump provokes racist hatred

Increasing fatalities confirm that the period of healing in the United States under President Joe Biden is over, as Alan Austin reports.

THE WORLD has watched appalled in recent days as multiple preventable deaths and injuries have been reported in the USA.

Former Democrat speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed last Saturday at their Brooklyn Park home in what Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called a “politically motivated assassination”.

State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were also shot multiple times by the same gunman at their home in Champlin, Minnesota, but have survived so far. This brings the number of mass shootings in the USA this year to 148.

Police shot a man suspected of stealing a car in Carlisle, Arkansas, last Thursday. This brings the tally of Americans shot and killed by police to 637 for the year, and those injured to 431.

California Senator Alex Padilla was dragged to the floor and handcuffed by President Donald Trump’s thugs in Los Angeles on Thursday when trying to ask Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem questions in a press conference.

A few days earlier, Australian TV reporter Lauren Tomasi was deliberately shot in the leg with a rubber bullet while speaking to camera near an anti-Trump demonstration she was covering. Fortunately, Padilla and Tomasi suffered only bruises.

One soldier was killed and another injured during exercises in advance of Trump’s ridiculous birthday military display last Saturday.

Multiple causes of death escalate under Trump

Observers of American brutality anticipate that this surge in deaths and injuries will accelerate as Trump resumes calls to his personal followers and his goons in the military and civil forces to attack perceived opponents physically.

Last Tuesday, he promised violence against citizens protesting last Saturday’s vanity army parade:

“If there’s any protester that wants to come out, they will be met with very big force.”

Other MAGA figures are echoing Trump’s calls for immediate killings.

A senior law officer in Florida, accompanied by Florida’s Attorney General, announced on Friday that his officers would immediately kill anyone seen throwing a projectile, without arrest or trial:

“We will kill you graveyard dead. We’re not going to play.”

Fears that violence will continue to escalate are based on the well-documented surges in multiple categories of killings in Trump’s first term, including:

hate crimes;

homicides;

farmer suicides following loss of markets;

maternal deaths from pregnancy complications;

starvation and malnutrition;

obesity and malnutrition;

exposure and hypothermia;

smoking, drug addiction and alcohol abuse;

deaths in custody; and

fatalities during political protests.

Like many current and former wannabe dictators, Donald Trump appears to take personal delight in ordering the deaths of people he has the authority to kill.

An underreported fact from Trump’s first term is his instructions to execute more than four times the number of death row prisoners than were ordered killed by former presidents in the previous 60 years.

On day one of his first term, he signed an order expanding the federal death penalty so he could order even more Americans executed. And he has now resumed the killings of death row prisoners in his second term.

The total toll of needless deaths in Trump’s first term, including preventable COVID fatalities, has been estimated at around 780,000. That is the number of Americans who would still be with us today had Hillary Clinton won the 2016 Election instead of Trump.

White hate crimes surged from 2016

As reported here at IA since 2020, hate crimes inspired by Donald Trump have surged ever since he announced his run for President in 2015, with direct urgings to his followers to deploy violence.

These look set to remain at around double the pre-Trump levels for the foreseeable future. See chart below:

Hate crimes by White offenders peaked in 2023 at 5,906, an increase of 122.2 per cent over the pre-Trump low of 2,658 in 2015. The decline in 2024 was just 2.7 per cent, according to USA Today and Phys.org.

Other categories of violence with similar chart trajectories include:

personal assaults;

firearm murders and manslaughters;

children and teenagers shot;

school shootings;

random mass shootings;

murders and manslaughters by means other than guns; and

suspects killed by police.

World Bank confirms Trump’s regimes cost multiple lives

The World Bank confirmed in last week’s data release that the decline in life expectancy during the first Trump Administration was the second-worst in the developed world. From 78.7 years in 2015, U.S. life expectancy tumbled to 76.3 in 2021. Only Mexico suffered a worse setback.

This recovered during the Biden Administration, to 77.4 in 2022 and 78.4 in 2023.

Ranking on life expectancy among OECD nations has slipped from 28th through most of the Obama years to 30th by the end of Trump’s first term. It ranked 31st in the latest dataset. See chart below:

Substantial advances in life expectancy were made in 2023 by Chile, Costa Rica, Poland, Colombia, Mexico, the Slovak Republic and New Zealand, all adding more than a year to the 2022 number.

The only country with a significant decline was Turkiye, which slipped from 77.59 years to 77.16.

Australia declined slightly, from 83.20 years in 2022 to 83.05, but remained in the OECD’s top ten nations, along with Switzerland, Japan, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Luxembourg, Sweden, Israel and Norway.

If history repeats, which appears to be happening so far this year, Americans can expect their life expectancy to decline substantially over the next three years, especially among those perceived by Trump’s deranged disciples to be his opponents.

Alan Austin is an Independent Australia columnist and freelance journalist. You can follow him on Twitter @alanaustin001.

