Both major parties face dilemmas with 2025-26 migration program

No matter who wins the 2025 Election, both major parties face enormous pressures in managing the 2025-26 migration program, writes Dr Abul Rizvi.

AFTER TWO WEEKS in which Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and his Immigration Spokesperson Dan Tehan identified more and more parts of the permanent migration program that won’t be cut and occupations that will be prioritised, the Coalition’s 45,000 cut to the 2025-26 migration program looks increasingly unachievable.

But Labor also faces a major dilemma in setting the 2025-26 program. These difficulties are an inevitable consequence of a net migration blowout fuelled by students and working holiday makers.

In his 2024 Budget Reply speech (around 12 months ago), Dutton promised to cut the permanent migration program from 185,000 to 140,000, but at the time provided no details on where he would cut. He did the same in his 2025 Budget Reply speech. In its 2025 Budget, Labor curiously didn’t say anything about its 2025-26 migration program. But why the lack of details?

Table 1 provides the 2024-25 planning levels. These are a good place to start consideration of the 2025-26 migration program.

Family stream and partner visas

Last week, Dutton said parent visas would not be cut and Tehan subsequently said the Coalition would not cut any visas in the family stream (although this may have been contradicted by Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie). None of them said anything about the booming demand for partner visas and the rapidly growing backlog.

Note that after a number of years of illegally limiting partner visas under former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) now includes a footnote against the partner and dependent child visa planning level that states ‘delivery of the Partner and Child visa categories are demand driven, with indicative planning levels only’.

This footnote has been included since the 2021 Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) audit of partner visa processing. The footnote recognises that s87 of the Migration Act does not permit capping of partner and dependent child places.

Despite the footnote and the law, DHA continues to restrict partner visas to around 40,500 per annum. The outcome in 2022-23 was 40,500 and in 2023-24 it was 40,720. A remarkably stable outcome despite partners allegedly being processed on a “demand-driven” basis, with a rapidly growing backlog and an annual application rate well above the planning level.

Peter Dutton did the same when he was Home Affairs Minister. After the partner visa outcome was precisely 47,825 in each of 2014-15, 2015-16, and 2016-17, Dutton cut the number of partner places to 39,799 in 2017-18, 39,918 in 2018-19, and 37,118 in 2019-20. That cut was without any doubt an illegal action and resulted in the partner backlog growing to over 96,000 at the end of 2019-20 — an unprecedented level.

When Dutton left the Home Affairs portfolio in 2020, new ministers Karen Andrews and Alex Hawke would have been confronted with advice from DHA that limiting partner visa places was illegal and that the ANAO was auditing partner visa processing. They immediately set about clearing the backlog with 72,376 partner visas granted in 2020-21 (see Chart 1).

With international borders closed and a shrinking number of temporary entrants in Australia, the partner visa application rate also fell to around 44,000, resulting in the backlog falling to 56,168 by end June 2022.

The reopening of international borders and the boom in student and working holidaymakers since 2022 has contributed to the partner visa application rate rising to 65,160 in 2023-24 and the backlog to 75,060. Despite that, only 40,500 places were allocated to partners in 2024-25.

If the partner application rate remains at around 65,000 in 2024-25 (highly likely it will be higher than this) and DHA again illegally restricts partner visas to around 40,500, the backlog will have grown to between 90,000 and 100,000.

Whoever the incoming minister is after the Election, they will be confronted with a DHA brief telling them that continuing to restrict partner visa places is both illegal and unsustainable. They will be advised genuinely to allow partner visa applications to be processed on a demand-driven basis. That may lead to another spike in partner visa grants in 2025-26, possibly to the record 72,000 that was delivered in 2020-21.

A Labor minister may well agree to allowing partner visas to be processed on a demand-driven basis. But Dutton and Tehan, having promised to cut the migration program by 45,000, may ignore the DHA advice and hold partner places to the current 40,500. If criticised for doing so, they would blame Labor and may seek to change the Migration Act to allow capping of partner visas to be made legal. They may just ignore the howls of criticism from Australian sponsors of partners as well as the pressure from Australian family and friends to manipulate the resulting queue.

The Senate is likely to again reject the amendment as it has in the past. If the Coalition persists in limiting partner visa places, the backlog would blow out further, possibly to over 120,000 by the end of 2025-26. A class action is then highly likely, forcing the Coalition to process partner visas more quickly in any case. Restricting partner visas is not just illegal, but in the long term also pointless.

Skill stream

Having allocated around 30,000 more places to partners in 2025-26, Labor would be forced to either make a matching cut to the skill stream (with its negative impact on the Budget) or increase the size of the program (politically fraught).

The Coalition has committed to cut the skill stream by 45,000, which would have an even bigger negative budget impact. But how would that be done?

Employer sponsored

The core of the skill stream is the permanent employer-sponsored visa because it consistently delivers the best budget and economic outcome. While these are generally managed on a demand-driven basis, both the annual application rate and the backlog of such applications have grown steadily over the past four years, from 25,000 applications and a backlog of just over 14,000 in 2020-21 to 49,000 applications and a backlog of over 38,000 in 2023-24.

Not surprisingly, the outcome for this visa has also grown steadily from 23,500 in 2020-21 to a notional allocation of 44,000 places in 2024-25.

Demand for this visa is driven significantly by the number of temporary employer-sponsored visa holders in Australia seeking employer sponsorship for permanent residence. The number of temporary employer-sponsored visa holders in Australia has grown from 95,000 at end 2021-22 to around 200,000 at end February 2025. This will keep growing given the strong labour market and the record numbers of temporary graduates (over 215,000), students (around 850,000) and working holiday makers (over 220,000) in Australia.

While in theory the Government could cap places for permanent employer-sponsored visas in 2025-26, that would be a negative for both the budget/economy and attract massive criticism from employer bodies. Most likely, the Government (whether Labor or Coalition) will accede to pressure from employers and allocate at least 50,000 places for this visa in 2025-26. Even at that higher level, visa processing would have to be slowed and lead to the backlog continuing to grow.

Skilled independent

Despite strong demand, the planning level for the skilled independent category was reduced to 16,900 in 2024-25 from an outcome of 30,375 in 2023-24. Labor could reduce this category close to zero (say 500) to limit growth in the migration program. The Coalition could do something similar other than for occupations Tehan has said will be prioritised, such as nurses, chefs and aged care workers. Drawing on the number of visas in this category granted to these priority occupations, at least 5,000 places would be needed.

In addition, both major parties have said they want more construction tradies migrating, but have provided little indication of how they would do that and how they would fit within their respective migration programs.

Regional

Demand for the regional visa grouping has increased rapidly in recent years. That is the inevitable consequence of a boom in students and working holidaymakers. The outcome for this category increased from under 20,000 in 2020-21 to an allocation of 33,000 in 2024-25. Nevertheless, the backlog has grown from around 21,000 at end 2020-21 to over 41,000 at end 2023-24.

Even with the larger allocation in 2024-25, the backlog will have grown further as the record number of temporary graduates in Australia look for a pathway to permanent residence. The refusal rate in this category is negligible.

The National Party has understandably said cutting places for this visa is off limits. A range of regional bodies, as well as state/territory, local governments and the National Party, will be pressing for another increase in allocation of places for this visa. At the very least, any new government, Labor or Coalition, would hold the number of places for this visa at the current 33,000.

State/territory-nominated

There has been a similar phenomenon with the state/territory government-nominated visa, where these governments (other than the new Queensland Government) have been pressing for a larger allocation as they use this visa to fill key shortages, particularly in health and education. While a Coalition minister may be prepared to stare down Labor state governments and reduce places for this visa, a Labor minister is unlikely to do so and would try to at least maintain places at 33,000. A Coalition Minister may argue to limit places to the number of new applications in 2023-24 of around 20,000, thus stabilising the backlog at around 40,000.

Business investment and innovation

The Labor Government has severely tightened policy for the Business Innovation and Investment Program (BIIP) and reduced the allocation from 11,000 in 2020-21 to 1,000 in 2024-25. Despite a backlog of over 20,000, a Labor minister is unlikely to increase the allocation for BIIP.

Dutton has said he wants to resurrect at least part of this visa. That would require an increased allocation. While he is unlikely to return to the allocation under past Coalition governments. Anything less than 5,000 places would be meaningless.

Global talent

Labor has also reduced allocation to the Global Talent visa from almost 10,000 in 2020-21 to 4,000 in 2024-25. It is likely to hold the allocation at that level. As the Coalition created this visa, it too may also hold the allocation at 4,000 as the backlog has now grown to around 5,000 with an annual application rate of over 6,000.

Conclusion

The above demonstrates the difficulties both major parties will have in managing the 2025-26 migration program and beyond. While in 2025-26 the Coalition may be able to deliver a slightly smaller migration program than Labor, that will be at the risk of an egregious breach of the Migration Act. It is close to impossible to get the program in 2025-26 to the Coalition’s target of 140,000, given the other statements they have made about various visas that are off limits.

The enormous pressures on the migration program are the direct consequence of a boom in net migration driven by students and working holiday makers. The fault for that lies with the Coalition stomping on the student and working holiday maker accelerator and Labor being too slow to apply the brakes.

The interdependencies highlight why governments must manage both the permanent migration program and net migration. It is foolish to focus on just one of these.

Dr Abul Rizvi is an Independent Australia columnist and a former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration. You can follow Abul on Twitter @RizviAbul.

