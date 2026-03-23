SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Analysis

Bot swarms celebrate as South Australia confirms it's 20% racist

By | | comments |
Pauline Hanson, here wearing her usual Senate attire, is reportedly in mourning after a much poorer than expected result for her Party on the weekend in the South Australian election (Image screenshot ABC News / Youtube)

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation (PHON) has reaped just over 20 per cent of the vote in Saturday’s South Australian State Election, proving racism is alive and well in the State.

Despite apparently spending a fortune on social media bots after the recent takeover of the Party by Australia’s richest Americophile MAGA Gina Rinehart, PHON has so far won just one seat in the South Australian (SA) Parliament, in the Lower House. It looks unlikely to win any others in that House and at most two in the Upper House.

Pauline Hanson, who has spent almost 30 stuttering years in politics, has based her whole brand on the “fear of others”. At first, in the late 1990s, this involved accusing Asian immigrants of taking over the country. She moved onto accusing Muslims of assaulting anything that moved in the early part of the new millennium. This was followed by stating that African gangs are cutting every one with machetes in the mid-2010’s. She has always deplored Indigenous Australians. Recently, Hanson has returned to telling the gullible to be scared of Asians, as well as Muslims.

While having no coherent policies, other than hating immigrants, and providing no costings for these policies aimed at hating immigrants, Hanson has managed to give the left over cookers, anti-vaxxers and Q-anon PTSD sufferers from Covid a safe space to let their inner racist shine publicly. While most PHON candidates are selected from each village’s pool of idiots, Hanson recently managed to enlist former Liberal Senator Cory Bernardi to run in the SA election. Bernardi’s only brief claim to fame arose when he announced that same-sex marriage would lead to bestiality; ironically, this might just get him into the Upper House.

Hanson, sorry Gina, has also recruited serial sex-pest and falling down drunk Barnaby Joyce from the imploding National Party. The "Beetrooter", as he is unaffectionately known, miffed at being un-electable as that Party's leader, jumped ship, sorry, jumped jets, to lead PHON at a Federal level, easily pushing tiny crayon-eating, climate change denialist, Dunning-Kruger poster-child Senator Malcolm Roberts off the planter box. How long this marriage between Pauline and Barnaby will last is anyone’s guess, however, Malcom always has his crayons at the ready. (This is Barnaby's third marriage, by-the-way; IA's wonder how Vicki feels about it?)

EXCLUSIVE: Meta and Murdoch make AI pact and push Pauline's polls
EXCLUSIVE: Meta and Murdoch make AI pact and push Pauline's polls

Meta and News Corp spread fake news to promote Pauline Hanson and provide an overblown impression of her party's polling. Founder David Donovan exposes a dangerous deception.

The mainstream media has, of course, trumpeted the "surge" of PHON in this election as heralding the rise in popularity across the country for Hanson. What they have failed to recognise though is that, while there has been a shift to PHON, the ALP's Malinauskas Government has been returned to power with an expanded majority, and the conservative base of the Liberal and National Parties has collapsed, with most of their fleeing voters flocking to Labor.

Gina’s bots may be flooding Facebook, where cranky old boomers, Trump-lovers and brickhead concreters are blindly lapping up the lies and mistruths, but in reality, with the ALP quietly creeping even further to the right, and in the face of rising living costs, a housing crisis, and the uncertainty of daily Trumpian lunacy, Labor is now capturing conservative voters craving steady, consistent leadership.

The ALP have a plan. Under Malinauskas, South Australia is booming.Pauline has no plan, no costings, a host of village idiots, a drunken serial adulterer, a midget with a crayon-consumption compulsion, and a child of Italian immigrants who fantasises about men in compromising situations with canines.

While Gina has thousands of bots, and a Rewards Card for the Mar-a-Lago Buffet, supporting her own racism by purchasing the most prejudiced politician in Australia has not worked. Again. And until the Liberal and National Parties can see their way back into the sensible centre, it’s never going to work — because Facebook bots can’t vote.

Darren Crawford is a surfer, environmentalist, sports coach/administrator and academic. He is also vice president of Save Our Spit Alliance. You can follow Darren on Twitter @Darrencanplay.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS DISCRIMINATION SOUTH AUSTRALIA
SA ELECTION One Nation PHON Pauline Hanson bots Peter Malinauskas ALP election results Darren Crawford bestiality
Share Article
Recent articles by Darren Crawford
Bot swarms celebrate as South Australia confirms it's 20% racist

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation (PHON) has reaped just over 20 per cent of the vote ...  
Albo TKOs Dutton as Gina's Libs gush ribands of blue from heartland

Australia has resoundingly voted to retain Labor’s Anthony Albanese as its ...  
Dutton and Tate dodge Cyclone Alfred Scomo style

As the Gold Coast was ravaged by ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred, Opposition Leader ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Save IA

It’s never been more important to help Independent Australia survive!

Fearless news publication IA has exposed deep-rooted secrets other media routinely ignored. Standing up to bullies and telling the truth — that’s our speciality. As misinformation and disinformation become the norm, credible, independent journalism has never been more important.

We need to raise $60,000 to help us continue our powerful publication into 2026. If you value what we do, please donate now.

Support IA
GoFundMe Subscribe Donate Paypal