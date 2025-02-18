Boomer's tip: Living in Australia in 2025 'okay' for young people

In many important ways – not just financial – Australia is as great a place to live for young people in 2025 as it was for youth "back in the day", writes Stephen Koukoulas.

DOGGED BY high house and apartment prices and the burden of university HECS debt, many young people in Australia have good reasons to be annoyed with these impactful issues creating huge problems for their financial well-being and security.

The good news is these issues are being addressed by a range of policy reforms, including:

a program to increase dwelling supply,

first home buyers support, including access to loans,

cuts to outstanding HECS balances; and

the funding of a range of training areas to enhance young Australians' skills and future incomes.

The frustrating news is that these reforms will take some time, probably many years, before they yield benefits.

Thankfully, as we await this transition, Australia has very low unemployment, rising real wages, cost of living payments from the Government and productivity-enhancing infrastructure investments that are helping to improve housing affordability and containment in HECS debt levels.

OK, Boomer!

I am going to jump into a debate that I am sure will spark anger from some. That said, if readers look at the facts below and put them into the context of modern-day life in Australia, I believe such outrage will be unfair.

At the risk of being lambasted as an uncaring boomer who got a free university education and – with my wife – bought my first townhouse for $66,000 (in Kambah, Canberra, in 1986), there are many "good points" about being young in Australia today. Many of these points contrast with life "back in the day" – say, the 1970s and 1980s – when the perception is that young folk then (today’s "boomers") had it easy.

These good points – the following progress – should be celebrated.

Education

In the 1980s, just one-third of the population finished higher school and only 3% went on to get a university qualification. Sure, uni was free, but almost no one went.

Now, over three-quarters of the population finish Year 12 at high school and around a third get a tertiary education. It is incontrovertible that the more skills and education someone has, the higher their lifetime earnings and incomes, and indeed, life expectancy.

Young people are now better educated and this shows up in the strong rise in incomes over the past four decades. This is a great thing.

Finding a job when unemployment is low

Young people today, when they finish their studies and training, enter a labour market that is as tight as a drum, with an unemployment rate of around 4%. This means they can get a job relatively easily and quickly, such is the demand for workers as the economy enters its 35th year without a recession (the COVID pandemic excluded).

This, too, is a great thing.

It was different in the late 1970s and 1980s. School leavers were trying to get a job when the unemployment rate was generally hovering between 7 to 10% — more than double what it is today. It was hard to get any job when so many people were unemployed, all applying for scarce job vacancies.

While the labour market is not perfect now – far from it – it is materially better for workers now than it was back in the day. For the last 20 years, it has been rare and fleeting for the unemployment rate to be above 5.75%.

House prices, incomes and interest rates

While house prices relative to incomes are high today compared with 40 or 50 years ago and unambiguously so, interest rates for the past couple of decades are materially lower, even with the recent round of interest rate increases.

A "cheap" house in the '70s and '80s required a mortgage with an interest rate no lower than 13% and often around 15% or even higher. And this is if you could even get a loan under the heavily regulated banking sector. For every day and month for a 25-year stretch, mortgage interest rates were above 10%.

Mortgage interest rates have been half that and less over the past 20 years and the largely deregulated market for mortgage finance means that loans are relatively easy to get. All the more so with strength in the jobs market. (It is impossible to get a mortgage if you are unemployed.)

A question: What is preferable — cheap houses with high interest rates together with poor education and skills, high unemployment and no HECS debt? Or expensive houses with low interest rates, a great education, low unemployment and HECS debt?

I do not know the answer to this but it is worth contemplating.

Inflation

For the last 30 years, workers have enjoyed the benefits of low inflation, even allowing for the recent two-year experience of the temporary blip in inflation, which is now thankfully behind us. Inflation has, on average, been around 2.5% per annum since the early 1990s.

This is in stark contrast to the experience for 20 years from the early 1970s to the early 1990s when inflation averaged more than 9% per annum — only for one year in this period did it fall below 5%. For those experiencing the pain of the last few years with inflation averaging 5%, think of the cost of living crisis associated with young folk back in the day facing 20 straight years of 9% annual price increases.

Superannuation

Another issue for today’s young workers is the financial boost to them from compulsory superannuation. Prior to the early 1990s, the was no superannuation for most workers. Workers back in the day either had to rely on the age pension or make discretionary savings from their regular pay to build a nest egg to fund their retirement years.

Today, 11% of every worker's income is paid into superannuation, no matter how modest or great the wage is. For someone who has been in the paid workforce for a decade or more, these savings are starting to get to a decent level and are a foundation for a financially secure retirement, even if that is many decades away. Those who have been in the workforce for 20 years have already accumulated a solid savings pool.

Go on! Check your superannuation balance and be honest — would you have saved that money were it not for compulsory superannuation?

There is more to the comparison than just finance

Up until 1975, young people (men anyway) faced conscription; we had two channels on a black-and-white TV. Only one-third of women were in paid work and even then, their pay was materially below that of their male co-workers.

After an erratic start as Medibank in 1975, Medicare didn’t become fully functional until 1984. Universal access to medicine is something hopefully taken for granted nowadays. It is a fabulous system.

Many other issues – some small in nature but important nonetheless – make Australia a great place to live in 2025 as it was back in the day for young, middle-aged and older folk.

I dislike this intergenerational tug-o-war and spat that often sparks anger and resentment. Cherry picking issues as points of contrast is unhelpful and it works in both ways. Cheap houses versus high interest rates. Free university versus lots of well-paying jobs.

The key issue for me in the discussion of economic policy is advocating for things that are fair today and will make Australian exceptionalism continue for many years to come.

Railing against HECS debt is good, as is setting a platform for a boost in the supply of dwellings to help as many folks as possible own the house they live in. So too for tax policy, gender equality, cutting wasteful government spending, job creation, low inflation and real wage increases.

These are but some of the important policy issues for today and the years ahead.

Stephen Koukoulas is an IA columnist and one of Australia’s leading economic visionaries, past Chief Economist of Citibank and Senior Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister.

