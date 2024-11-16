Bob Hawke, the 'Silver Bodgie' — even kids thought he was cool

(Photos courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

A birds-eye of Bob's "bodgie": Australia's 23rd prime minister, Bob Hawke, being mobbed by adoring Aussie school kids. (Photo, circa 1988.)

The late PM was nicknamed "The Silver Bodgie" by the Australian media because he wore his silver-grey hair in bodgie style.

The name also went hand-in-hand with Hawke's 'larrikin-like' persona — the popular politician didn't mind a beer!

**These photographs are part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.

