SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Opinion

Billions in profits, silence on tax: Adani’s Australian enigma

By | | comments |
Adani’s Queensland operations generate billions in revenue while paying no company tax (Screenshots via YouTube - edited)

An advertising blitz claims mining taxes help pay for our essential services but it appears we taxpayers are paying millions of dollars to help coal miner Adani make profits.

Former Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick, who was at the heart of negotiations with Adani, revealed in Parliament that the Crisafulli Government has provided a financial windfall of at least $500 million to Adani.

This contrasts with a Minerals Council of Australia advertising campaign claiming that Australian mining pays enough tax to fund Medicare.

But wait, there's more — or less in this case, when it comes to Adani paying company taxes.

The $500 million Dick refers to is money that should be flowing to us in royalties, which are payments for digging up and exporting coal from its Carmichael Mine in Queensland. The company should also be paying corporate taxes.

Adani, Trump and the undoing of global anti-corruption norms
Adani, Trump and the undoing of global anti-corruption norms

Trump's suspension of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act has signalled to business elites that compliance with anti-corruption laws is optional for the well-connected.

In the last financial year, the company's income was $1.27 billion — that's $1,274,681,000 in figures. It paid company tax of $0. That's zero. Nothing. Nil. Nought.

And despite increased profitability and increased output, the company says its losses were worse than the previous year.

The failure to pay company tax is because the Queensland Adani company owes billions of dollars to the Adani group in India and sends its Australian profits to the group as debt payments.

In India, Adani paid 74,945 crore in taxes — nearly 12 billion Australian dollars.

The public knows this because Gautam Adani, the founder of the company, has said:

“Transparency is the foundation of trust and trust is essential for sustainable growth.” 

And:

“By voluntarily sharing these reports with the public... we aim to... set new benchmarks for corporate conduct.”

Independent Australia asked Adani, which trades in Australia as Bravus, if the executive director of Adani Australia and CEO of Bravus subscribe to Gautam Adani's philosophy about being transparent about taxation matters and sharing such reports with the public.

Damning report exposes Adani's corporate cons
Damning report exposes Adani's corporate cons

A report condemning the Adani Group's history of alleged fraud, bullying and criminal acts has the potential to destroy what's left of the company's reputation.

We received no reply.

And when IA asked Adani to provide details of its profits and tax situation in Australia, it refused, saying:

‘...our financial reports have all the details.’

But an internet search for “Bravus financial reports” failed to find any freely available taxation records.

The Minerals Council of Australia campaign says:

‘Mining taxes and royalties help fund schools, training, and future careers.’

It is an echo of a March 2025 claim by the Adani company North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT), about an economic impact study by North Queensland Bulk Ports, which ‘highlighted the multi-billion-dollar contribution the North Queensland Export Terminal...’

Adani's promise of jobs doesn't add up
Adani's promise of jobs doesn't add up

Despite being subsidised by the Queensland Government, it appears the Adani mine in central Queensland could be employing as few as 300 production staff.

NQXT said the study was:

‘...a great demonstration of how that work facilitates billions of dollars in taxes and royalties each year, which the Queensland and Australian governments use to pay for vital services such as health, education, childcare, aged care and defence.’

NQXT was enthusiastic in boasting about “billions of dollars” being paid in taxes and royalties, but Adani refused to answer how much NQXT had contributed to those “vital services”. It would seem it was the users of the terminal, not Adani, who contributed the taxes and royalties.

Since then, an Adani company in India, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), has acquired NQXT. The APSEZ transparent tax reports in India reveal taxation being paid to the Indian Exchequer by its “Overseas Business Operations”.

Page 47 of the APSEZ 2023-24 report says taxes from its Australian business operations amounted to 2,296 million rupees. That's about $42 million.

Page 326 of the 2024-25 APSEZ report reveals taxation from its Australian operations to the Indian Exchequer to have been 252 crores — about $40 million.

IA drew Adani's attention to these reports and asked for the total amount paid to the Indian Exchequer. We have not received a reply.

Using the APSEZ figures, the Indian Government benefits from Adani operations in Queensland, while Australian education and health services, which should be benefiting from Adani/Bravus company taxes and royalties, are being short-changed.

Does Adani intend to introduce tax transparency reports in Australia?

The company failed to reply.

Steve Bishop is a journalist and author. You can read more from Steve at stevebishop.net

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
POLITICS BUSINESS QUEENSLAND MINING
ADANI Bravus Mining Carmichael Mine Queensland coal royalties mining tax transparency Auspol Minerals Council of Australia campaign corporate tax avoidance Gautam Adani transparency
Share Article
Recent articles by Steve Bishop
Billions in profits, silence on tax: Adani’s Australian enigma

An advertising blitz claims mining taxes help pay for our essential services but it ...  
LEY DOWN! Libs forge on with "Fantastic" failure Angus Taylor — liar, denier and water rorter

The Liberals have chosen Angus Taylor, a proven liar who is opposed to net zero ...  
EDITORIAL: Will the Libs choose a liar as leader?

In another sign of the Liberal Party's predicament, the man being touted as its ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Save IA

It’s never been more important to help Independent Australia survive!

Fearless news publication IA has exposed deep-rooted secrets other media routinely ignored. Standing up to bullies and telling the truth — that’s our speciality. As misinformation and disinformation become the norm, credible, independent journalism has never been more important.

We need to raise $60,000 to help us continue our powerful publication into 2026. If you value what we do, please donate now.

Support IA
GoFundMe Subscribe Donate Paypal