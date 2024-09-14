Barnaby Joyce — nuclear energy not as cheap as he thinks it is

Barnaby Joyce jumps on the nuclear energy bandwagon but gets his facts wrong, writes Belinda Jones.

THE COALITION’S NUCLEAR PLANS suffered another setback this week when it revealed that the Member for New England, Barnaby Joyce, got key nuclear facts wrong in a recent debate.

As part of the annual Bush Summit, presented by Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting and News Corp, Joyce took part in a debate with Chair of the Climate Change Authority, Matt Kean.

The Bush Summit has been an annual event on the bush calendar since 2019, which meets in rural and remote locations around the country and brings together leaders in politics, mining, agriculture and many other fields.

Joyce and Kean took part in the debate about nuclear energy during the recent summit.

Kean is a long-time supporter of renewable energy. He has previously said his experience as NSW Energy Minister has ‘put him off nuclear’ because it would have taken too long and been too expensive.

Joyce has had a love-hate relationship with renewables. Unlike today, in 2017, Joyce was quite positive about renewable projects in his electorate.

In May of that year, Joyce released this statement:

'Renewable energy is an important part of the national energy mix and the Federal Coalition Government supports renewables and has a legislated and efficient renewable energy target. Projects like the White Rock Solar Farm show that the Federal Government is serious about supporting renewable energy production to help secure the national grid. With other projects like the Sapphire Wind Farm going ahead, it also shows that the New England is leading the way in renewable energy production and I will continue to advocate for the region as a growing power supplier for Australia.'

Moving forward to 2021, the then-leader of the Nationals Joyce told his party room colleagues that he “does not support the PM’s net zero by 2050 plan”. This was despite reaching an agreement on net zero by 2050 that same week with Scott Morrison after the majority of the Nationals party room voted for it.

During that week in October 2021, Joyce accepted Morrison’s net zero plan on the eve of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26). Joyce horse-traded his anti-renewables principles away in a secret deal that saw the Nationals gain an extra seat in the cabinet.

Before the ink had dried on Joyce’s agreement with Morrison, Joyce’s stubborn opposition to net zero and renewables resurfaced, content to go with the Nationals’ party room majority decision on the matter while acknowledging he was not in that majority.

Joyce had jumped on the nuclear energy bandwagon a few years earlier and has been there ever since. Joyce’s position was supported in 2019 with a push for an inquiry into the feasibility of nuclear energy by fellow National Keith Pitt and L-NP Senator James McGrath.

In 2022, Coalition donor Rinehart invested $60 million in Arafura Rare Earths. Arafura’s Nolans Project outputs involve exploration and processing of rare earths, including uranium ‘as a minor product’. A minor product that could be very lucrative if Australia had nuclear energy.

According to the Minerals Council of Australia 'Australia's uranium reserves are the world's largest, with around one-third of global resources', which might explain mining billionaire Rinehart's embrace of nuclear energy as the transition away from coal continues.

Uranium is integral to the production of nuclear energy. Arafura’s Nolans Project recently got an $840 million boost from the Federal Government to increase the production of rare earths.

Joyce’s passion for nuclear energy does beg the question — why didn't the Coalition seize the opportunity to begin a transition to nuclear energy while they were in government from 2013 to 2022? One government minister said at the time it was because ‘financially it doesn’t stack up’.

In 2021, Morrison rejected nuclear energy because of a lack of bi-partisan support. Joyce revealed at the recent Bush Summit debate with Matt Kean that the real reason Morrison had rejected nuclear energy was because internal polling said nuclear energy was unpopular, as it still does, not because of a lack of bipartisan support.

During the recent Bush Summit debate, Joyce claimed that France and Finland’s energy is cheaper than Australia’s because they use nuclear energy.

This claim has since been fact-checked by AAP as wrong:

'The National Party MP was responding to a suggestion that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 had driven up power prices globally. When asked to provide evidence for the claim, Mr Joyce’s office sent AAP FactCheck an article from the Australian Energy Council comparing household electricity prices internationally. The analysis is from February 3, 2022, which predates the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by three weeks.'

Currently, the Coalition has released scant details about their nuclear energy ambitions. In the absence of a clear, comprehensive, costed nuclear energy plan from which Coalition politicians can work, misinformation or disinformation is more likely to spread on the nuclear issue.

Joyce’s theatrics in the debate with Kean were on full display as he played to the conservative Bush Summit audience. The more Kean proved Joyce wrong, the more animated Joyce became. He worked the stacked crowd like a D-grade comedian.

Joyce has become the self-appointed poster boy for groups opposing renewables, particularly the New England, Illawarra and Hunter regions. He will be a panelist on ABC’s Q and A next Monday. Advertised shuttle buses will likely be ferrying anti-renewables activist audience members from Muswellbrook and Port Stephens to the Newcastle studio. Joyce will be at his theatrical best, knowing he has an audience full of supporters.

It should be quite a performance from Joyce, a sprawling diatribe of political spin, probably aiming to pit city against country, and delivered with the animation and rhetoric of a Greek philosopher but likely to be utterly and completely devoid of facts.

Belinda Jones is an IA columnist and political commentator. You can follow Belinda on Twitter/X @belindajones68.

