Banking Inquiry delivers a win for regional customers

Recommendations have been made by the Inquiry against the 'big four' banks (Image by Sean Pollock – adapted – via Unsplash)

The Senate Inquiry into regional bank closures handed down its final report, urging government action to curb the banking sector's abuse of power.

In this first instalment, Dale Webster analyses the outcome of the Inquiry and what it means for banking customers.

IT IS IMPOSSIBLE to pinpoint an exact time when Australia’s big four banks turned on their regional customer base but 24 May 2024 will be remembered as the day the party ended — and they have no one to blame but themselves.

After 15 months, 13 hearings and more than 600 submissions, a Senate Inquiry into regional bank closures handed down eight recommendations the banks should have seen coming but, due to uncontrollable arrogance, didn’t.

During the progress of the Inquiry, they pushed the boundaries of ethical behaviour so far – from how they responded to a request for a moratorium on closures, to the marketing spin they gave as evidence at the hearings – that senators of all political persuasions were given no choice but to put aside fundamental ideology and move to bring an end to this abuse of power.

Until now, these four corporations – ANZ, the Commonwealth, NAB and Westpac – have been untouchable.

They got hold of regional Australians’ money decades ago through trusted relationships with local managers and built their banks into multi-billion-dollar companies.

But instead of showing loyalty to their customer heartlands, they have taken that money and exited, restricting customers’ access to their own funds and discriminating against the very people who helped build their empires.

Due to a lack of competition and the difficulties of changing banks, regional Australians have simply had to work around the problems created by this behaviour and hope like hell that if they kept telling their stories, the Government would eventually come to their aid.

There have been three attempts before now.

The banks began to cull branches in regional Australia in the 1990s. About a third of the network had been slashed by the time the first Inquiry was called in 1999, with first-term MP and now Prime Minister Anthony Albanese among those who grappled with the situation.

One of the initiatives this committee came up with was a “branch closure protocol”, which in its original form should have at least been an effective tool to ensure banks still had to provide and pay for access to cash in communities they were leaving.

Unfortunately, in responding to the final report, the Liberal Government of the day added two words to the recommendation — “where viable”, disarming its power. Placed in the hands of the banks to self-manage, the protocol has become a highly problematic document much discussed during this latest Inquiry.

Despite repeated calls in submissions for community service obligations to be imposed, the 1999 committee, led by David Hawker, bowed to intense pressure from the Australian Banking Association and, falling back on previously published views that ‘regulation for social purposes was inefficient’, made no recommendations on the subject.

A second Inquiry specifically looking at regional branch closures was held not long after in 2004.

This time led by Senator Grant Chapman, the joint committee was swamped with submissions asking for the Government to intervene but again, despite a thorough investigation of the issues, the recommendations in the final report pulled up short of enforcing community service obligations.

As a result, the Labor members issued their own ultimatum in a separate statement warning the banks that if they couldn’t be trusted to do the right thing by their customers, the ALP was prepared to re-regulate the banking industry.

It would be nearly two decades, during which time another 1,000-odd regional banks would be lost, before another Inquiry was held.

The announcement that a “Regional Banking Taskforce” was being formed in 2021 was initially welcomed but it soon became clear that the purpose of this exercise was more about media opportunities for Coalition senators coming up for re-election than addressing the banking crisis.

Even worse, the first-term Senator behind the idea, Perin Davey, did something incomprehensible (and arguably negligent given what followed) by inviting all the major banks and their representative, Anna Bligh from the Australian Banking Association, to the table as part of the decision-making team.

The result was catastrophic.

Despite more than 500 submissions detailing the distress and turmoil being experienced by individuals and businesses due to the loss of their banks, the final report (just 20 pages) pushed the banks’ own agenda that regional branch closures were inevitable, with the recommendations giving them a government endorsement to proceed.

Almost 100 regional banks were lost in nearly as many days after the report was released.

Ms Bligh admitted later she had not read a single submission.

This most recent Inquiry – undertaken by the Senate Standing Committees on Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport – was called in response to the landslide of closures that followed the release of the taskforce report.

Thanks to Queensland Senator Gerard Rennick, who grasped the seriousness of the situation and moved the motion for the new Inquiry on 8 February 2023, the bank executives would this time be in the witness stand where they belonged.

Given what was uncovered through dogged questioning by the senators involved – special mention to chairman Matt Canavan, Richard Colbeck, Senator Rennick, Malcolm Roberts and the late Linda White for their performances grilling the CEOs of the major banks – the recommendations to come from this Inquiry were right and fitting, but that does not mean they did not come as a surprise.

The stripping of self-regulation, recognition of banking as an essential service, guaranteed access to cash and a pathway towards the re-establishment of a government bank are powerful political moves that even the most optimistic followers of this Inquiry did not think the senators would have the courage to put forward.

The problem for the banks was that they left the committee with no choice.

The strength of the recommendations needed to match the strength of the evidence or the result would have been an unforgivable insult to the people who had put their faith in them.

So what did the banks finally do to find themselves in this situation after getting away with so much for so long?

These are some of the key issues that could not be overlooked this time:

hurting the most vulnerable in society;

failure to do due diligence;

gaslighting;

transferring costs;

transferring risk; and

general arrogance.

Hurting the most vulnerable in society

A blind man humiliated by bank staff who made him try to use an ATM at an ANZ branch where teller service had been removed.

NAB telling its elderly customers they must drive more than 70 kilometres on one of the most dangerous stretches of road in Victoria to do their banking after closing Alexandra’s last bank.

Two-hour wait times to use Westpac’s Indigenous support line after the bank closed its Tennant Creek branch, only to find there are no interpreters or First Nations staff to speak to.

Of all the inquiries that have specifically looked at the issue of regional bank closures, the latest is the first to directly reference the welfare impacts in its terms of reference.

If life was not hard enough for the elderly, disabled, poor, illiterate, those who don’t speak English as a first language, Indigenous Australians living in remote areas and victims of domestic violence, branch closures have only added to their problems according to the Senate Inquiry’s final report.

These people are simply collateral damage to the banks.

There is no plan — when their local branch closes, banking is simply no longer accessible to any customer who cannot use digital or phone banking, ATMs, or does not have the means to get to a branch outside their community.

These customers are forced into a situation where the only way they can manage their finances is with outside assistance, taking away their independence and exposing them to the risk of abuse.

There is no acceptable reason for the banks to have put customers in this position but under self-regulation, this cruelty – the word has not been used lightly – has been allowed to perpetuate.

Peter Sutton, a former banker who grew up in northern Victoria, wrote in his submission:

‘There is a strong case to be made that the banks are actively discriminating against aged and disabled Australians.’

West Australian farmer Angela Sims told the Beverley hearing that her mother had begged her to attend to speak for the many elderly people who can’t use online banking, ATMs or the complicated multi-level phone systems most banks are using now.

She said her mum had not been able to get money out of her account after her bank closed at Augusta because she didn’t know how to use an ATM.

Sims said:

I am not there to help her and she doesn't feel that should be my role. She is a private person. It concerns me that there are people out there who are not accessing their banks. My mum has hip issues. She has to leave town to go to the bank. She recently had a fall. The closest town is Margaret River, so she really struggled. The bank says to ring, but she can't deal with the automated messaging. They say, 'Get on the internet and do internet banking.' My mum wouldn't know how to turn a computer on, let alone own one to navigate Internet banking. She is also suspicious of giving banking details over the phone because the elderly are bombarded with scams — 'Don't talk to anyone, don't tell anyone anything.' Even in a conversation with a trusted bank, they are frightened of giving out details in case they lose their hard-earned money. I have elderly in-laws. My mum is 85. My father-in-law is 90 and his wife is 85. Due to health conditions, one has lost their licence and one has a licence, but in a very limited capacity. They need to drive from York to Northam to access their bank. They can't. Their attitude is, 'I don't understand. I have been banking with these people since I started work as a 16-year-old. I have had bank loans, I have had bank accounts, I have saved all my life and in my hour of need the bank runs for the hills.' Accessing banking is made so difficult that they end up not accessing their funds. I also have a family member who works in a bank in a small community. She often speaks of how terrible she feels when someone is away, because the bank shuts. There are no relief staff. They have part-time banking services. If someone is ill, the bank shuts for the day. So even if people know the bank is only open from 11 to one o'clock on a Tuesday, it is not there when they need it. They have no other people to help, they don't have cars, they don't have family members, they don't have access to anyone to drive them to another location. They are financially stranded.

Senator Canavan was clearly moved, acknowledging the power of her words.

The final report stated that the committee held the view that where a bank has closed a branch there has been a material breach in the customer contract.

This would relate to restriction of access – a pillar of the Banking Code of Practice – yet under self-regulation, the people affected by the removal of face-to-face service have no recourse to independently dispute the closure in a way that could have any impact on the outcome.

Even if the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) could be motivated to show interest in pursuing the banks over closure issues, the wording of the branch closure protocol gives it nothing to work with.

The worst the Banking Code Compliance Committee can do is write a cross report and human rights and discrimination complaints are settled privately with confidentiality agreements because people in the demographic most affected are hardly going to be able to negotiate or afford to take the matter to the Federal Court.

The banks can literally take their customers' money and run and there is currently nothing the Government can do about it.

This is part one of the story, to be continued next Wednesday 31 July.

Dale Webster is an inaugural recipient of a Walkley Foundation Grant for Freelance Journalism on Regional Australia. This article was originally published on The Regional and has been republished with permission. You can follow Dale on Twitter @TheRegional_au.

