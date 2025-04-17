SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Analysis

AUSVOTES ECONOMIC FACTS #8: Australia among best in the world at beating inflation

By | | comments |
(Cartoon by Mark David / @MDavidCartoons)

The economy is a dominant issue in the Election. From now until polling day, Independent Australia will outline some key facts on the economy that put the kybosh on many of the myths, lies and distortions being peddled in the election campaign.

This is the eighth in a series of short articles by leading economist Stephen Koukoulas, which will be published daily up until the Federal Election on Saturday 3 May 2025.

FACT EIGHT: AUSTRALIA TACKLED THE POST-COVID INFLATION AND INTEREST RATE SHOCK BETTER THAN COMPARABLE COUNTRIES

THE GLOBAL INFLATION surge in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic saw the inflation rate in Australia and around the world spike sharply.

The good news is that inflation has eased back and interest rate cutting cycles have begun.

How did Australia fair in the global inflation shock of 2022–2023 and what sort of interest rate response was each country forced to implement?

The following table outlines the facts on inflation and interest rates and shows Australia’s world’s best performance.

Comparison of inflation and peak interest rates

(Data source: National Sources, CPI)

The facts show that Australia withstood the inflation shock better than comparable countries. The peak inflation rate was lower only in New Zealand (by 0.5 percentage points), while peak inflation in the U.S., the UK and the Eurozone was between 1 and 3 percentage points higher than in Australia. 

As inflation has tumbled around the world, the latest data show Australia in the middle of the pack.

And this was achieved with the peak interest rates being the lowest of all comparable countries. The peak cash rate in Australia of 4.30 per cent was 0.7 to 1.2 percentage points lower than in all other countries, other than in the Eurozone where peak rates were 0.2 percentage points higher than in Australia.

Australia's economy is well under control and that's a fact.

Other facts in this series:

Stephen Koukoulas is one of Australia’s most respected economists, a past chief economist of Citibank and senior economic advisor to an Australian Prime Minister. You can follow Stephen on Twitter/X @TheKouk.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
POLITICS FINANCE ECONOMICS
2025 FEDERAL ELECTION inflation interest rates COVID pandemic Labor Party Auspol Consumer Price Index Stephen Koukoulas cash rate
Share Article
Recent articles by Stephen Koukoulas
AUSVOTES ECONOMIC FACTS #8: Australia among best in the world at beating inflation

The economy is a dominant issue in the Election. From now until polling day, ...  
AUSVOTES ECONOMIC FACTS #7: Under Labor, Australia is more productive

The economy is a dominant issue in the Election. From now until polling day, ...  
AUSVOTES ECONOMIC FACTS #6: Coalition taxing at a record high, not Labor

The economy is a dominant issue in the Election. From now until polling day, ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate