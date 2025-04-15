AUSVOTES ECONOMIC FACTS #6: Coalition taxing at a record high, not Labor

The economy is a dominant issue in the Election. From now until polling day, Independent Australia will outline some key facts on the economy that put the kybosh on many of the myths, lies and distortions being peddled in the election campaign.

This is the sixth in a series of short articles by leading economist Stephen Koukoulas, which will be published daily up until the Federal Election on Saturday 3 May 2025.

FACT SIX: FORGET THE NARRATIVE; IT'S THE COALITION THAT TAXES YOU AT A RECORD HIGH

ONE OF THE narratives being peddled by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor is that Labor is the party of high taxes and the Coalition has ‘low taxes in its DNA’.

The facts show that this is wrong.

As it is the case with every budget, Treasury produce annual data on total tax paid to the Commonwealth on a real per capita basis. This year is at Table 10.11 on page 353 on the Budget Papers.

The data show that there was remarkably strong growth in real per capita tax paid under the Coalition Government, which compares with flat to lower tax paid under the current Albanese Government.

Total taxation receipts of Commonwealth Government (real per capita, $):

Under the previous Coalition Administration, tax per capita in real terms rose by more than 24 per cent from 2013-14, reaching a record high in 2022-23. Since then, under Labor, tax paid per person in real terms has been lower than that peak every year, including out to the end of the forward estimates in 2028-29.

Don't be misled by disinformation — stick to the facts.

Other facts in this series:

Stephen Koukoulas is one of Australia’s most respected economists, a past chief economist of Citibank and senior economic advisor to an Australian Prime Minister. You can follow Stephen on Twitter/X @TheKouk.

