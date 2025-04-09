SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Analysis

AUSVOTES ECONOMIC FACTS #2: In fact, energy prices are plummeting

By | | comments |
(Images via Shutterstock, Vecteezy)

The economy is a dominant issue in the Election. From now until polling day, Independent Australia will outline some key facts on the economy that put the kybosh on many of the myths, lies and distortions being peddled in the election campaign.

This is the second in a series of short articles by leading economist Stephen Koukoulas, which will be published daily up until the Federal Election on Saturday 3 May 2025.

FACT TWO: AUSTRALIAN ENERGY PRICES ARE FALLING FOR CONSUMERS, RECORDING THE BIGGEST FALLS IN THE OECD

The Coalition is claiming that energy prices have surged under the Labor Government and are a key issue behind the cost of living “crisis” for consumers. It is a claim that is not supported by facts.

According to the latest OECD estimates, energy prices paid by consumers in Australia have fallen by the most of the 38 countries included in the survey. According to the OECD, energy prices in Australia are 12 per cent lower over the past year, which compares with an OECD average for a 3.6 per cent rise.

(Image via OECD)

The fall in prices is linked directly to the Federal Government’s $300 a year per household subsidy that will be in place from 1 July 2024 to 31 December 2025.

A range of state government subsidies to households for their electricity use have also contributed to the fall in prices over the past year.

Don't be misled. These are the facts.

Stephen Koukoulas is one of Australia’s most respected economists, a past chief economist of Citibank and senior economic advisor to an Australian Prime Minister. You can follow Stephen on Twitter/X @TheKouk.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
POLITICS CONSUMERS ECONOMICS ENERGY
2025 ELECTION Labor Party Coalition electricity power energy prices Auspol Stephen Koukoulas lies
Share Article
Recent articles by Stephen Koukoulas
AUSVOTES ECONOMIC FACTS #2: In fact, energy prices are plummeting

The economy is a dominant issue in the Election. From now until polling day, ...  
AUSVOTES ECONOMIC FACTS #1: In fact, Labor has inflation back under control

The economy is a dominant issue in the election. From now until polling day, ...  
STEPHEN KOUKOULAS: Dutton dressed as lame

From feeble policies to gaping holes in logic, Peter Dutton's Budget Reply was a mi ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate