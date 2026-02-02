Australia’s whistleblower laws protect the state, not the truth

From Bernard Collaery to David McBride, the evidence shows Australia’s whistleblower framework punishes disclosure while shielding executive power, writes Nigel Carney. The assumption that breaks everything Reflecting on his own prosecution and by oblique reference to the trial of Witness K, Bernard Collaery made a point that cuts to the heart of Australia's whistleblowing dilemma. Australian courts proceed on a foundational assumption: that the executive arm of government will, at all times, act lawfully, ethically, morally and in the public interest. This assumption is not merely philosophical; it underpins judicial deference, statutory interpretation, secrecy regimes and the limits placed on what may be tested in open court. That assumption becomes untenable when the executive is the wrongdoer itself. In the Timor-Leste espionage affair, the Australian executive authorised covert acts that advantaged corporate interests while violating the sovereignty and foreign rights of a newly independent nation. When those acts were later exposed, it was not the decision-makers who were placed in the dock, but those who revealed them. Australia's treatment of whistleblowers will be its damnation Deception, exploitation and cover-up are messages Australia is sending to our foreign neighbours. This is the dilemma at the core of Australia's whistleblower framework. Laws designed to protect disclosures presume a good-faith state. Courts presume a lawful executive. Oversight mechanisms presume ethical governance. But where the executive is influenced by corporate power, foreign interests or strategic convenience, those presumptions collapse — and with them, the protections. In such circumstances, legality becomes performative, ethics conditional and the public interest whatever the executive says it is. Whistleblowers are not protected by the system; they are processed by it. This is not a failure of drafting. It is a failure of assumption. As Collaery warned in his 2022 lecture: “There is no greater danger to the rule of law than when the executive acts unlawfully and then uses secrecy to shield itself from scrutiny.” His prosecution and the suppression surrounding it make plain how fragile legal safeguards become when the state seeks to shield itself rather than be accountable. The evidence David McBride, the former army lawyer imprisoned for leaking classified material exposing alleged war crimes, said it plainly: “We do have whistleblower protection laws, but they are a con. They do not work... whistleblowers like myself... end up in gaol as if we were criminals.” Richard Boyle, who exposed unethical debt collection at the Australian Taxation Office, told the Walkley Awards audience: “I personally am broken, physically, mentally and financially.”

The Government's response – that incremental stage 2 reforms are sufficient – assumes the framework is sound and requires only adjustment. It assumes existing regulators, given slightly enhanced powers, will produce different outcomes. It assumes whistleblowers are failing because they do not understand the system, rather than because the system is designed to make protection difficult to access and easy to evade.

That assumption is untenable in the face of mounting evidence.

Integrity without illusion

Australia has rejected the enforcement economics that make U.S. whistleblower programs function. It has not replaced them with anything equally robust. It has built a system that depends on whistleblowers acting against their material interests, with minimal protection, in the hope that regulators will investigate, that employers will not retaliate and that the law will be applied as written.

The evidence suggests that hope is misplaced.

Without incentives, without comprehensive data collection, without a centralised authority with enforcement powers, Australia's whistleblower framework functions more as a procedural obstacle course than a protection mechanism. The committee's refusal to support the Whistleblower Protection Authority Bill confirms that political will for structural reform does not exist.

By any measurable enforcement standard, Australia's whistleblower framework is failing those it claims to protect. The system itself must be judged not by its stated intentions, but by its measurable outcomes. And by that standard, the failure is not merely inadequate — it is structural, persistent and unresolved.

Nigel Carney is a writer, economist and historian.

Related Articles