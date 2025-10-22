Australia's digital governance recognised by the OECD

Australia has emerged as a global digital frontrunner, securing fifth place in the OECD’s Digital Government Index for its innovative, citizen-focused governance. Paul Budde reports.

THIS TIME, Australia has something to celebrate and to be proud of.

The country’s ascendancy in the digital governance realm has been underscored by its remarkable debut performance in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Digital Government Index (DGI).

The DGI, a comprehensive assessment of digital government strategies and initiatives, serves as a barometer of nations' progress in embracing digital technologies to foster people-centric and user-driven policies.

The assessment is based on the six dimensions of the OECD Digital Government Policy Framework:

digital by design; data-driven public sector; government as a platform; open by default; user-driven; and proactiveness (see notes).

The DGI is a composite index that takes values from 0 to 1, where 1 indicates the highest digital government maturity and 0 indicates low and/or fragmented progress across organisations.

Australia secured the prestigious fifth position among 38 participating countries. The assessment period, spanning from January 2020 to October 2022, showcased Australia's multifaceted strengths across various dimensions of the OECD Digital Government Policy Framework.

According to the Australian Government, at the core of Australia's success lies its adept utilisation of digital solutions to enhance citizen engagement with government services, from streamlining bureaucratic processes to fostering transparent interactions. This dedication is evident in the high scores achieved across key metrics such as digital by design, data-driven approaches and user-centric service delivery.

With an overall score of 75.3%, Australia well surpassed the OECD average of 60.5%.

Australia scored highly against:

Digital by design, 97%. Examining the Government’s willingness to use digital solutions to simplify engagement with citizens.

Data driven, 77%. Reviewed how effectively Australia establishes the governance, access, sharing and re-use of data for service delivery.

Acts as platform, 74%. Gauges access public servants have to digital solutions to effectively deliver crucial services.

User-driven, 83%. How effectively Australia places people’s needs and convenience at the centre of their service delivery.

Proactive, 75%. Investigates how well Australia pre-empts the needs of its citizens for rapid response.

The OECD's recognition of Australia's commitment to cybersecurity and digital workforce development further solidifies its position as a frontrunner in the global digital landscape. Through legislative measures and strategic investments, Australia has fortified its digital infrastructure, ensuring resilience and security in an increasingly interconnected world.

Moreover, Australia's proactive stance in fostering international collaboration and facilitating seamless digital interactions underscores its commitment to global digital cooperation. With secure and interoperable digital identity frameworks, Australia stands poised to lead in the facilitation of cross-border digital transactions, benefitting citizens and businesses alike.

Looking ahead, the Government commits to remaining steadfast in its commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in digital governance. Collaborative efforts spearheaded by the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) and various governmental departments aim to address emerging challenges and leverage new opportunities presented by advancing technologies.

Initiatives such as the Data and Digital Government Strategy, compliance with updated Digital Service Standards and responsible utilisation of artificial intelligence underscore Australia's proactive approach to digital governance. By curbing duplication, enhancing procurement processes and prioritising user needs, Australia is poised to elevate its digital capabilities further and cement its position as a global leader in digital governance.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.