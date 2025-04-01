Australia's deportation laws abandon human rights

Deportation laws have seen several acts of cruelty against legal citizens and are in urgent need of reform, writes Gerry Georgatos.

I REMEMBER foremost those whom I failed. I failed in revoking the cancellation of Stephen Pokrywka's permanent status visa. Because of a single carceral sentence, Stephen was deported.

Stephen arrived in Western Australia four and a half decades ago, as a 12-year-old alongside his mother. In the shocking deportation of Stephen, left behind are his six Australian-born and bred children and a dozen grandchildren.

Robert Taylor was another soul slated for deportation who languished in the grossly classist tirade of Australia’s seismic deportation nightmare. He arrived in Western Australia as a one-year-old in his mother's arms.

In the half century since, Robert had never journeyed out of Western Australia. Only at death’s door did I manage clemency and a bridging visa for Robert, who was stricken with cancer. He died amid his family seven months after release.

Reflection on an earlier encounter with “deportation” law: Representing Evgapio Orario

The experience of representing Evgapio Orario in the Administrative Review Tribunal (A.R.T.) on 6 December 2020 marked a pivotal moment in my understanding of and the tackling of the Australian legal system in reference to the fragility of permanent status visas and the incongruities of a fight with the Goliathan behemoth of the Departments of Immigration and Home Affairs.

I found myself thrust into the role of an advocate, driven by a profound belief in justice and the desire to protect a father and his family from the imminent threat of his deportation. This encounter also forced me to engage deeply with the systemic nature of the law and its real-world consequences.

The context: Evgapio Orario’s case

Evgapio Orario, a 37-year-old father of three Australian-born children, had lived in Australia since the age of ten. His family had become Australian citizens, but Evgapio had not. In 2018, he was convicted and served a 16-month prison sentence, which, what I argue, under the misuse of Australia’s Migration Act 1958, led to the cancellation of his visa based on “character grounds” under Section 501.

The Commonwealth Government, particularly under the leadership of the previous government (the Coalition), had dramatically increased deportations under this provision — rising from approximately 50 annually before 2015 to around 1,000 by the year 2020 when I first encountered Evgapio.

Despite being in Australia for most of his life and having a family here, Evgapio faced the prospect of being deported to the Philippines, a country he had not known for over 27 years. I had approached eight lawyers, including three with hefty experience of the A.R.T., all of whom claimed that his deportation could not be avoided. The law seemed rigid and unforgiving.

Evgapio had expressed suicidal thoughts and felt abandoned by the legal system and society. Feeling a deep sense of responsibility, I chose to represent him in the A.R.T.

Understanding the law systemically

The first challenge I encountered was understanding the legal framework governing visa cancellations under Section 501 of the Migration Act. This section allows the minister for immigration to cancel a non-citizen’s visa if they fail the “character test” based on a range of factors, including criminal convictions.

However, this provision is not mandatory. Section 501(1) is discretionary, and the decision to cancel a visa must be assessed against the individual’s specific circumstances, including factors like family ties, length of residence in Australia and rehabilitation efforts.

Subsection 501(6) contains the character test. It provides the power to deport if the minister just “reasonably suspects” a noncitizen doesn’t pass it. At the A.R.T., I also cited Subsection 501(4A), as it requires informing parliament of any deportation decisions within 15 days. The omission of this is a breach.

At the A.R.T., I made the argument that character assessments are not automatic, as often portrayed by the media and government. I emphasised that Evgapio had served his sentence, completed his penance and was deemed suitable for release by the Prisoner Review Board.

By focusing on these rehabilitative aspects and the genuine ties Evgapio had to Australia, I sought to contextualise the narrative. This line of argument was grounded in an understanding that the law’s function is not merely punitive but should be rehabilitative and restorative in nature, particularly when the individual has shown efforts to atone for past wrongdoings.

The Tribunal’s decision in our favour on 20 December 2020 was a moment of profound relief. Evgapio’s permanent status visa was reinstated and he was released immediately. The experience was not just about legal success; it was about Evgapio’s “immutable” right to live in the country he hails home.

The function of the law

The success in Evgapio’s case sheds light on the broader function of the Australian legal system. The legal framework itself, as found in the Migration Act, aims to strike a balance between national security, public safety and the protection of individuals’ rights.

However, the interpretation and application of the law can be discretionary, which allows for the consideration of factors beyond mere criminal history. But it also allows for the demonisation of criminal history with a fierce disproportionately that justice seemingly cannot penetrate.

At the core of this case was the issue of discretion in legal decision-making. While laws like Section 501 are often seen as clear-cut, they are shaped by human judgment. This judgment relies on the facts of the case, the arguments presented and the social and political context in which the law operates.

Evgapio’s case highlighted the power of legal institutions such as the A.R.T. in mitigating what might be seen as the more severe consequences of law. The Tribunal’s decision reflected not just an understanding of legal principles but a humanistic approach to justice that considered the broader context of Evgapio’s life.

So, thereafter, I languished bewildered at a loss. How is it I succeed in the revocation of the cancellation of a visa, by one means or another, in fact to date 23 times out of 25 efforts? Yet, the majority lose, with thousands deported.

In the context of Australian legal institutions, this case underscores how legal frameworks can function collaboratively across various bodies, including the courts, tribunals and administrative agencies.

The A.R.T.’s role in reviewing visa cancellations under Section 501 is crucial in ensuring that the law is applied justly and proportionately. It should serve as a check on the power of the executive branch, ensuring that decisions made by government ministers or bureaucrats are subject to scrutiny and that the rights of individuals are considered.

Reflection on legal practice

This experience not only allowed me to engage with the Australian legal system but also emphasised the importance of legal research and advocacy. In my efforts, I had to interpret primary sources of law, such as the Migration Act and relevant case law.

Evgapio’s case reaffirmed that the law must be understood not only as a set of rules but also as a dynamic system that is influenced by human judgment, societal needs and ethical considerations.

This experience also highlighted the importance of legal research skills, as these are essential for navigating the law effectively, particularly in cases where human lives are at stake. Without these skills, often not affordable to the impoverished, who make up most of the affected, all hope is lost. It is said that the scales of justice are weighted proportionately to ensure fairness. Most of us know this is not true. Many pray they luck into a judge who can rule with fairness, with an even hand.

Legislation is where the fairness and just terms must be solidified and guaranteed. The law and its application should be impenetrable to ideologues of unfairness and unwarranted punitive hits.

Gerry Georgatos is a suicide prevention and poverty researcher with an experiential focus on social justice.