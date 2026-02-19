Australia's culture of complicity

From bank scandals to Gaza, our government has shown it protects power and not people, writes Dr Kim Sawyer.

WHEN I APPEARED before the first Senate Committee on Whistleblowing in 1994, I spoke of the problem of accomplices.

There was the auditor who prefaced their audit,"Under the direction of senior management," but only after they were given evidence of fraud; the auditors who covered up a university enrolling staff to cover shortfalls in enrolments; the regulators who turned a blind eye to financial mismanagement. I came to learn the meaning of complicity.

The 1995 Senate inquiry into 16 unresolved whistleblowing cases was a testament to complicity. There were 16 recommendations; none of them were ever enabled, and it has been the same for most Senate inquiries. The 2001 Senate inquiry into universities recommended the establishment of a universities’ ombudsman but it never happened. Inquiry after inquiry, universities, banks, gambling, lobbying, ASIC, no recommendations are ever followed through. Politicians so addicted to window dressing that they do not understand their complicity.

Whistleblowing legislation is an example. The government purports to be a supporter of whistleblowing protection, yet it is all spin. There have been no prosecutions for retaliation against whistleblowers, instead whistleblowers have been prosecuted. I have long advocated for a False Claims Act, the most powerful whistleblowing act anywhere. When I spoke to the former Attorney General Mark Dreyfus at a 2008 hearing of the House Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee about a False Claims Act, he responded that it was too early for Australia. It was 18 years ago and it’s probably too early still.

It has been the same with scams. The government knew that there was going to be a problem as early as 2020, yet successive governments failed to compel banks to fix a fault in their systems, the failure to have confirmation of payee. In an interview in March 2024, the former Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones revealed what scam victims already knew, banks had a fault in their systems, banks had allowed mule accounts to proliferate, banks had allowed scammers to launder money through bank accounts. More than $8 billion has been laundered since 2020. Why then have AUSTRAC failed to prosecute any bank for their failure to monitor laundering. The banks, the regulators and the government have all been complicit in money laundering.

At a recent United Nations online conference of scam victims, half the victims were from Australia. They all told the same story. Scam victims are unable to meet Ministers; scam victims never get a response from Ministers; scam victims have been thrown under the bus. The Federal Labor government has always opposed reimbursement for scam victims. They have been unwilling to do what a UK Conservative government was able to do as early as 2022. They are complicit in the victimisation of scam victims.

When we look at the visit of the Israeli President Isaac Herzog, we see the complicity in full view. Herzog is like Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, both have no moral backbone.

The executive officer of the Jewish Council of Australia surmised what most independent observers have surmised:

“Herzog represents a state currently facing proceedings before the International Court of Justice for alleged breaches of the Genocide Convention. His public statements have been cited as evidence of incitement to genocide. He supports the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank and has made racist statements about Palestinians and Arabs, including depicting a Muslim man in the crosshairs of a gunsight during an election campaign.”

Herzog is not popular in Israel. A poll published in July last year found 57 per cent of Israelis dissatisfied with Herzog’s performance, compared with 30 per cent who were satisfied. Given that he is a ceremonial head of state and given that Israel is involved in a war, the poll represents a verdict on his complicity.

Unlike the former President Reuven Rivlin, Isaac Herzog has not challenged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Nation-State Law that weakened the judiciary and allowed Netanyahu to defer charges of corruption.

Herzog’s greatest complicity relates to Gaza. On 7 October, 2023, Hamas killed 1,139 people and took 240 hostages. Since 7 October, 2023, 71,000 Palestinians have been killed, including 20,000 children; 170,000 Palestinians have been injured, many with life-threatening injuries. Surely that constitutes genocide. Surely that requires condemnation.

I wrote previously of the face of the genocide:

Awni Eldous is one story to which we bear witness, a boy who found YouTube fame in death. In August 2022 Awni posted a video with these words. "So now folks, let me introduce myself: I am a Palestinian from Gaza, aged 12 years old. The aim of this channel is to reach 100,000 subscribers, or 500,000, or one million."

He ended saying "peace out" to his 1,000 subscribers. Awni and most of his family were killed by an Israeli strike on 7 October, hours after Hamas gunmen had stormed across into Israel. His video now has millions of views. The story of the annulment of the innocent.

The government that has been complicit in the retaliation against whistleblowers and complicit in the victimisation of the victims of scams is now complicit with what has occurred in Gaza. We should never be complicit with genocide.

Perhaps Albanese should watch Awni Eldous on YouTube to get a refresher course on humanity.

Dr Kim Sawyer is a retired Associate Professor, University of Melbourne.