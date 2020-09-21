Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN
Politics Opinion

Australia could potentially waste another industrial boom

By | | comments
Industries such as steel and aluminium manufacturing would greatly benefit from a switch to renewable energy (Image via Pickpik)

Australia’s renewable energy endowment means that there is likely to be a boom similar to that of the mining industry in the early 2000s, writes Tim Cornwall.

THE MINING BOOM of the early 2000s was horribly wasted by the Howard Government. Over the next few decades, to the chagrin of the current Australian Government, the economics of renewable energy will render the fossil fuel industry obsolete.

As detailed by Ross Garnaut among many others, Australia stands to gain the most from this transition and stands to lose the most from delaying it. As the transition inevitably occurs, however quickly or slowly, we should learn the lessons from our last industry boom. Will we allow the profits to be siphoned to tax havens or take advantage to build a better Australia?

The mining boom provided an opportunity to set up Australia in the long-term by funding education and research, carrying the momentum of the boom for decades to come. Instead, those with real power in this country got their way. The mining lobbies, along with the media, made sure that profits were maintained by the corporations instead of taxed and funnelled into democratic programs.

Coalition's gas-fired recovery a benefit to its donors
Coalition's gas-fired recovery a benefit to its donors

Motives behind the Coalition's intention to build a gas-fired power plant appear to be driven by ties to fossil fuel power companies.

With the election of Kevin Rudd in 2007, there was finally an opportunity to take advantage of the final years of the boom by implementing a super profits tax of 40%. There is no doubt that this ambitious policy was a key reason for his downfall orchestrated by oligarchs. Julia Gillard’s compromised policy of a weaker 30% tax was then inevitably scrapped with the election of Tony Abbott in 2013. Now, instead of well-funded education and research programs, our education is among the worst in the developed world and the next CSIRO funding cut always seems around the corner.

Australia has an opportunity to learn from these mistakes in the coming decades. Our endowment of both wind and solar resources pave the way for far cheaper prices than we currently pay. This cheap energy provides the opportunity for booms across sectors new and old from steel and aluminium production to electric vehicles and hydrogen. The carbon farming potential in Australia is almost unrivalled with European markets appearing especially lucrative. A regenerative agriculture revolution could not only create profit from the carbon market but also increased crop yields and resilience to the increasingly extreme weather events caused by climate change.

These industries, as with the mining industry of the 2000s, are bound to grow. As a society, we must decide how we manage these growing industries. We can allow large corporations and their lobbyists to take hold of these industries as was done throughout the mining boom. Alternatively, we can tax these multinationals properly and use this revenue to fund education, training and research. In an increasingly automated economy, there will likely be a need for a stronger safety net than is already in place, whether this is in the form of a jobs guarantee or a universal basic income.

Coal burning causes capital crimes against humanity and nature
Coal burning causes capital crimes against humanity and nature

Toxic emissions from burning coal can cause serious health damage to not only the environment but to all humans, including the unborn.

Another method is to learn from the Norwegians and establish a sovereign wealth fund. Norway, having understood that they should take advantage of their oil boom, decided to establish this fund in 1990. After 30 years, the fund is now worth over $U.S.1 trillion ($AU1.4 trillion). It is legislated that Norway is able to take 3% from the fund each year to spend, however, due to competent economic management they have done so only once in three decades. With the word “tax” often being politically devastating, a sovereign wealth fund can be seen as a softer alternative to serve a very similar purpose. Australia did establish a version of this in the Future Fund in 2005, but it is far more limited in scope.

There is evidence that politicians in both major parties are aware of the potential for Australia to become a renewable energy superpower. Shadow Education Minister Tanya Plibersek and fellow Labor MP Josh Burns have both been vocal about Australia’s superpower potential. NSW Energy Minister Matt Kean also appeared on podcast Energy Insiders with some promising rhetoric. Given this fact, it is timely to remind ourselves of the difference between the major parties in their governance.

The Liberals and Nationals, governing under the heavy influence of a revolving door with multinational corporations and lobbyists, allowed the profits to flow to those interests. The Labor Party, governing for the workers while navigating those with real power, diverted part of the profits to future-proof our country. The question now is not whether the next boom will happen, but who will benefit from it?

Tim Cornwall is a writer and video creator with interests in politics, media bias, technology and philosophy. You can follow Tim on Twitter @tijaco_.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS ECONOMICS MINING ENERGY
Renewable energy mining boom John Howard Ross Garnaut industry boom Kevin Rudd Julia Gillard Tony Abbott super profits tax steel
Recent articles by Tim Cornwall
Australia could potentially waste another industrial boom

Australiaâ€™s renewable energy endowment means that there is likely to be a boom ...  
The revolving door inside our aged care sector

If Australia has knownÂ for a long time that its aged care sector is in crisis,Â ...  
What's next for Labor on climate?

The Labor Party must choose betweenÂ an ambitious renewable energy policy platform ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

IA is dedicated to providing fearless, independent journalism, free for all, with no barriers. But we need your help. To keep us speaking truth to power, please consider donating to IA today - even a dollar will make a huge difference - or subscribe and receive all the benefits of membership. Keep â€˜em honest. Support IA.

Close Subscribe Donate