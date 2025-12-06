SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Opinion

Aussie retirees in France face pension limbo

By | | comments |
(Image via mikedanton | Flickr)

Thousands of Australians who retired to France now find themselves trapped in bureaucratic limbo, cut off from their age pensions, writes Judy Crozier.

AGEING AUSTRALIANS resident in France have a dire situation.

There is no Social Security Agreement (SSA) between the two countries, though there are SSAs between Australia and 22 of the 27 countries of the EU.

It means we can’t apply for our own Australian age pensions. Most had assumed, not unreasonably, that such an agreement existed between Australia and this most influential of EU countries, France — or, at least, that it wouldn’t take long to happen.

We’ve all learned since then never to assume anything.

Our campaign was launched on Facebook back before 2019. Now we have around 1,000 members of Australian Pensions in France. We’ve even got a logo!

Government needs to focus on ageing population in the labour market
Government needs to focus on ageing population in the labour market

The growing elderly population in the labour market will be critical to offsetting the negative impact of population ageing.

An additional problem is that we aren’t, overall, a large group. There are maybe 6,000 Australians living in France, with up to 3,000 of pensionable age. Our many letters to politicians, ministers and public servants are accompanied by hundreds of signatories — we try to look impressive.

We came to France for a wide range of reasons — for some, initially for work; for others, meeting a life partner and building a family. Some have a past that involved travel with family, contact with the French language and culture. Most of us sold up our homes in Australia to fund the move: bridges largely burned.

Our options now are to move to countries with an SSA with Australia. Or back to Australia, where we can gain the pension rapidly, but would have to wait for two years before moving back. It doesn’t take much imagination or life experience to realise that none of this appeals (and for many, is impossible).

Moving to another country involves not only breaking from communities and friends, but also an alien administration and a language we don’t speak. There are also costs, both obvious and hidden. Frankly, very few of us can make the move back to Australia. Those who have French families certainly don’t want to separate from them or make them move to the other side of the world; for most of us, the prospect of finding and paying for accommodation is daunting.

In every case, we really do now have strong attachments to our local communities, our friends and, in many cases, partners and families.

Yes, we have been living on our superannuation, those of us who have some. Not everyone does. But Australian super is unique and the French administration doesn’t appreciate that the point of it is low or no taxation. So that is rapidly vanishing as well.

Meanwhile, after many years and dozens of letters in two languages to ministers and public servants in both countries, some are renting out their homes while living with friends; others are downsizing or selling what valuables they have. Some, now in their 60s or 70s, are looking for work. Others, of course, have found they simply can’t retire. And some, indeed, are moving to countries with an SSA, despite the complications and costs.

We did try some appeals via the press, but I have been made wary of that. In fact, the reaction from some waspish members of the public who managed to track me down, not to mention the tone of at least one article in the media (always write your own), made me realise that there’s a widespread view that anyone living overseas is probably wealthy (“entitled”, it was put to me), with their own yacht and living on a diet of dry martinis.

Population ageing could be affecting Australia’s economic performance
Population ageing could be affecting Australia’s economic performance

The ageing of Australia's population is having negative impacts on our economic growth and productivity.

No, we’re not. And of course, we all know there’s a ceiling beyond which we are, in any case, not eligible for the pension.

I began to make sure that each and every letter emphasised our ordinariness and worsening distress.

Mythologies can do great harm.

This is becoming more and more of a crisis. Whatever action we take involves loss and anxiety.

Incidentally, it affects more than the increasingly impoverished middle-class Australians in France. French people moving to Australia to work are likely also to be affected if, after several years, even decades, they wish to return. Say, to look after an aged relative. They will have no or very little pension from either country — in France, the pension system is pay-in over many trimestres.

Further, in these days of strengthening alliances outside the U.S., none of this makes sense to or encourages Australian investors in France. They are hit with enormous social costs, yet can offer nothing to employees who establish themselves, with their families, in France. It is a major disincentive.

Individuals who have worked in France can also, of course, only look forward to a partial pension from the French system.

We get the sense, however, that Australia is onside.

I personally had high hopes — until the French Election resulted in three French governments and an ever-changing group of ministers to write to.

Still, a delegation of French representatives to Australia is, I understand, currently being led by their ambassador in a tour involving conversations about how to improve relations between the countries. We have thoughts on that and we certainly hope we are part of the agenda.

Judy Crozier writes fiction and some freelance non-fiction, and teaches creative writing in Melbourne.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
POLITICS INTERNATIONAL FINANCE
FRANCE pension retirees ageing Australians expats social security agreement welfare overseas residents bilateral relations diplomacy
Share Article
Recent articles by Judy Crozier
Aussie retirees in France face pension limbo

Thousands of Australians who retired to France now find themselves trapped in ...  
When the urge to control causes damage

Denmark has become the latest western country to ban the burqa. But this response ...  
Booing Howard and Abbott: The expression of an enthusiasm maintained

Some people seem to think the passionate reaction to Abbott and Howard by the crowd ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Save IA

It’s never been more important to help Independent Australia survive!

Fearless news publication IA has exposed deep-rooted secrets other media routinely ignored. Standing up to bullies and telling the truth — that’s our speciality. As misinformation and disinformation become the norm, credible, independent journalism has never been more important.

We need to raise $60,000 to help us continue our powerful publication into 2026. If you value what we do, please donate now.

Support IA
GoFundMe Subscribe Donate Paypal