As tourism explodes, visa due diligence is key

The Department of Home Affairs must balance granting visitor visas and limit the misuse of this program to bypass offshore visa application processes, writes Dr Abul Rizvi.

MOST VISITOR VISAS are designed to enable a short visit of three months or less, primarily for tourism, business or family visit purposes. While rapid processing is a key goal, high levels of visitors extending stay after arrival are now a major contributor to current record net migration, now approaching 500,000. This works against the rapid processing goal.

In 2022, visitors extending stay after arrival for more than 12 months contributed around 18% (69,430) to the then record net migration level of 386,970. This was much higher than, for example, permanent migrants who only contributed 14% (53,430). The biggest contribution was from overseas students at 57%.

The all-time record contribution of visitors to net migration was in 2019 at 100,280 or an astonishing 40% of net migration, some of this would have been the effect of international border closures although the contribution of visitors to net migration was trending up well before the pandemic. It was 60,810 or 24% in 2018.

A high contribution of visitors to net migration generally reflects a visa system that is not operating efficiently or is being undermined by people trying to bypass the proper offshore visa processes (often assisted by migration agents or lawyers, whether registered or unregistered).

In 2022-2023, visitor visa applications and grants increased steadily, backlogs were cleared, processing times improved but grant rates fell significantly. This is likely a response by the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) to rising concerns with the integrity of the visitor visa program, especially after the labour trafficking scam from 2015 until the pandemic and the rise in visitors extending stay long-term after arrival.

If the Government is to get net migration down to the long-term assumption of 235,000 per annum (assumed by Treasury under both major parties but not viewed as a target), management of visitor visas will be one area where policy will need to be tightened noting that overall visitor applications and grants in 2022-2023 were still well below pre-pandemic levels

Table 1: Visitor applications lodged by nationality

17-18 18-19 19-20 20-21 21-22 22-23 India 291,138 338,040 292,809 36,390 263,213 463,702 UK 635,200 595,707 489,622 13,955 158,601 463,405 USA 566,245 623,224 457,949 6,906 99,864 459,354 China 1,047,631 1,009,516 611,495 35,593 54,670 330,178 Singapore 238,753 236,015 156,089 4,604 96,979 220,678 South Korea 280,242 276,048 193,498 4,829 25,417 172,871 Malaysia 333,570 341,786 220,970 3,403 60,983 166,189 Japan 397,374 410,265 319,328 5,893 17,073 158,053 Vietnam NA NA 66,861 6,818 37,807 135,051 Philippines 106,773 119,978 92,873 9,525 49,456 117,595 Germany 178,306 179,567 141,486 2,407 31,997 116,973 Indonesia 114,419 122,349 80,913 2,533 48,434 116,958 Others 1,694,813 1,713,205 1,243.753 51,492 421,357 1,234,020 Total 5,884,464 5,965,700 4,367,646 184,648 1,365,851 4,155,117

Visitor applications lodged in 2022-23 were almost two million below the record year of 2018-19. Source nationalities that were still below their pre-pandemic levels included China, UK, USA, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore and Germany.

These will rise again in 2023-2024, especially from China as group tours under the Approved Destination Status scheme resume with the thawing of the Australia-China relationship. India and Vietnam were the only major source nations with visitor applications well above their pre-pandemic levels in 2022-23.

Table 2: Visitor visa grants by nationality

17-18 18-19 19-20 20-21 21-22 22-23 India 268,194 280,344 222,785 29,502 200,325 357,038 UK 630,761 591,171 479,662 9,029 160,841 460,157 USA 564,874 621,954 455,029 6,323 97,628 456,565 China 954,264 938,136 544,817 38,844 44,348 271,550 Singapore 238,333 236,526 154,285 5,614 95,829 219,986 Sth Korea 279,329 276,798 189,910 7,388 24,912 172,648 Malaysia 332,224 337,481 213,531 3,622 39,960 147,838 Japan 397,242 410,259 317,479 7,200 16,953 157,809 Vietnam NA NA 56,001 6,124 25,167 113,592 Philippines 96,851 107,091 73,726 9,069 28,187 114,242 Germany 177,336 178,626 139,411 NA 32,662 116,444 Indonesia 106,747 112,762 72,337 2,592 32,106 116,912 Others 1,593,012 1,595,179 1,193,631 42,269 375,261 1,113,714 Total 5,639,167 5,686,318 4,056,603 167,576 1,131,890 3,818,495

In terms of visa grants, the UK, USA, China, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan and Germany were well below their pre-pandemic peaks. On the other hand, India, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia were above their pre-pandemic peaks. Grant rates for visitor applications overall fell significantly from 85.3% in June quarter of 2022 to 74.3% in June quarter of 2023.

Table 3: Visitor Visa Grant Rates

June Quarter 2022 June Quarter 2023 India 86.5% 68.4% China 81.1% 77.9% Vietnam 89.8% 77.2% Indonesia 93.4% 83.9% Philippines 87.2% 79.9% Thailand 65.7% 59.8% Nepal 83.3% 75.4% USA 95.3% 92.7% Sri Lanka 77.3% 82.2% South Africa 92.0% 91.7% Brazil 94.1% 85.8% Mongolia 61.9% 55.0% Fiji 83.1% 66.3% Pakistan 57.9% 37.3% Bangladesh 88.5% 57.3% Other 83.0% 73.5% Total 85.3% 74.3%

This may well be a response to the high rate at which visitors were extending stay after arrival noting that visitors from most nations are assessed against the ‘genuine visit’ requirement.

Unfortunately, the Government does not publish data on the different types of visas visitors are accessing after arrival and the process for accessing this data via freedom of information is both costly and slow.

The visas visitors could potentially access after arrival include:

Student visas, particularly to avoid the level of scrutiny applied to student visa applicants offshore;

Working holiday maker visas;

Temporary work visas;

Permanent visas; or

Asylum.

It is notable that some of the countries with the largest increase in refusal rates are also those with high rates of unmeritorious asylum applications including India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and Fiji. Unfortunately, DHA has not published data for Malaysia as well a range of other Pacific Island nations which have also been major contributors to unmeritorious asylum applications.

Going forward, DHA will need to find a balance between facilitating rapid entry of genuine visitors while limiting the extent to which the visitor visa program is used to bypass offshore applications for the appropriate visa and thus contribute to a high level of net migration.

Excessive tightening would lead to a backlash from the tourism industry, business lobby groups and migrant communities wanting their families to visit.

A tricky balancing act.

Dr Abul Rizvi is an IA columnist and a former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration. You can follow Abul on Twitter @RizviAbul.

Related Articles