Anthony Albanese defeats Rupert Murdoch to become 31st PM of Australia

Many Australians breathed a sigh of relief as Labor Leader Anthony Albanese claimed victory at the 2022 Federal Election (Screenshot via YouTube)

Australia has voted for a new government as Labor’s Anthony Albanese gained enough seats to form a minority government and stop Murdoch’s Liberal-National Party Coalition’s attempt at governing for a fourth consecutive term.

Anthony Albanese, who was Deputy Prime Minister under Kevin Rudd in the last Labor Government of 2013, campaigned on a platform of increased wages for low-income earners, better recognition of Indigenous Australians, action on climate change and the establishment of a body to investigate corruption in federal politics.

Rupert Murdoch, the owner of News Corp in Australia and Fox News in the United States, campaigned on a platform of transphobia, warmongering with China, building more coal-fired power stations and the benefits of paying JobKeeper to News Corp’s largest national advertiser, Harvey Norman, thus helping to drive the national debt to over $3 trillion.

With monopoly ownership of newspapers in Aus, the front pages of News Corporation papers are prime public real estate in servos, cafes and high streets across the country.



We tracked and analysed the political bias in Murdoch papers this election.



Here’s the initial snapshot: pic.twitter.com/GkSOMKnnP7 — Australians for a Murdoch Royal Commission (@Murdoch_RC) May 22, 2022

It is clear that the Australian voting public has rejected Murdoch’s “Americanisation” of Australian politics, by shifting seismically to the Left and electing a record number of Greens Party candidates and Independents in both the Lower House and the Senate, gifting the cross benches the balance of power in a hung parliament.

As a result, the Australian Federal Parliament has never looked so diverse, which has put major pressure on the two-party preferred system and has ultimately denied Murdoch’s attempt to repeat a “Trump-like” rise of Far-Right Western Christian ideology in Australia.

In victory, Albanese will face a true test of leadership as Murdoch will now focus his attack dogs from Sky News (the Aussie version of Fox News) and his print monopoly (Murdoch owns the major print/online masthead in every major city in Australia) on his every move.

Murdoch’s Liberal-National Coalition former “proxy” Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, was last seen early Sunday morning on stage at his Pentecostal church in tears.

Darren Crawford is a surfer, environmentalist, sports coach/administrator and academic. You can follow Darren on Twitter @Darrencanplay.

