Anthony Albanese defeats Rupert Murdoch to become 31st PM of Australia

Australia has voted for a new government as Labor’s Anthony Albanese gained enough seats to form a minority government and stop Murdoch’s Liberal-National Party Coalition’s attempt at governing for a fourth consecutive term.
Anthony Albanese, who was Deputy Prime Minister under Kevin Rudd in the last Labor Government of 2013, campaigned on a platform of increased wages for low-income earners, better recognition of Indigenous Australians, action on climate change and the establishment of a body to investigate corruption in federal politics.
Rupert Murdoch, the owner of News Corp in Australia and Fox News in the United States, campaigned on a platform of transphobia, warmongering with China, building more coal-fired power stations and the benefits of paying JobKeeper to News Corp’s largest national advertiser, Harvey Norman, thus helping to drive the national debt to over $3 trillion.
It is clear that the Australian voting public has rejected Murdoch’s “Americanisation” of Australian politics, by shifting seismically to the Left and electing a record number of Greens Party candidates and Independents in both the Lower House and the Senate, gifting the cross benches the balance of power in a hung parliament.
As a result, the Australian Federal Parliament has never looked so diverse, which has put major pressure on the two-party preferred system and has ultimately denied Murdoch’s attempt to repeat a “Trump-like” rise of Far-Right Western Christian ideology in Australia.
In victory, Albanese will face a true test of leadership as Murdoch will now focus his attack dogs from Sky News (the Aussie version of Fox News) and his print monopoly (Murdoch owns the major print/online masthead in every major city in Australia) on his every move.
Murdoch’s Liberal-National Coalition former “proxy” Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, was last seen early Sunday morning on stage at his Pentecostal church in tears.
Darren Crawford is a surfer, environmentalist, sports coach/administrator and academic. You can follow Darren on Twitter @Darrencanplay.
