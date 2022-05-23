SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Anthony Albanese defeats Rupert Murdoch to become 31st PM of Australia

By | | comments |
Many Australians breathed a sigh of relief as Labor Leader Anthony Albanese claimed victory at the 2022 Federal Election (Screenshot via YouTube)

Australia has voted for a new government as Labor’s Anthony Albanese gained enough seats to form a minority government and stop Murdoch’s Liberal-National Party Coalition’s attempt at governing for a fourth consecutive term.

Anthony Albanese, who was Deputy Prime Minister under Kevin Rudd in the last Labor Government of 2013, campaigned on a platform of increased wages for low-income earners, better recognition of Indigenous Australians, action on climate change and the establishment of a body to investigate corruption in federal politics.

Rupert Murdoch, the owner of News Corp in Australia and Fox News in the United States, campaigned on a platform of transphobia, warmongering with China, building more coal-fired power stations and the benefits of paying JobKeeper to News Corp’s largest national advertiser, Harvey Norman, thus helping to drive the national debt to over $3 trillion.

It is clear that the Australian voting public has rejected Murdoch’s “Americanisation” of Australian politics, by shifting seismically to the Left and electing a record number of Greens Party candidates and Independents in both the Lower House and the Senate, gifting the cross benches the balance of power in a hung parliament.

As a result, the Australian Federal Parliament has never looked so diverse, which has put major pressure on the two-party preferred system and has ultimately denied Murdoch’s attempt to repeat a “Trump-like” rise of Far-Right Western Christian ideology in Australia.

In victory, Albanese will face a true test of leadership as Murdoch will now focus his attack dogs from Sky News (the Aussie version of Fox News) and his print monopoly (Murdoch owns the major print/online masthead in every major city in Australia) on his every move.

Murdoch’s Liberal-National Coalition former “proxy” Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, was last seen early Sunday morning on stage at his Pentecostal church in tears.

Darren Crawford is a surfer, environmentalist, sports coach/administrator and academic. You can follow Darren on Twitter @Darrencanplay.

Anthony Albanese defeats Rupert Murdoch to become 31st PM of Australia

