Angus Taylor's 'Watergate' links emerge in secret government deal

The $80 million “Watergate” water buyback scandal was central to the creation of the NACC. Now, the Federal Environment Department has spent tens of thousands on a secretive NACC contract. Anthony Klan investigates.

THE DEPARTMENT of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) has handed disgraced consultancy KPMG an opaque $62,800 contract in connection to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Investigations reveal a string of irregularities around the deal, including the Department inexplicably quietly changing the description of the contract in recent days.

Like fellow “Big Four” consultancy giant PwC, KPMG has been mired in a string of major controversies, including charging taxpayers for non-existent work and its CEO Andrew Yates giving false information to a Senate Inquiry.

Two weeks ago, on 8 July, the DCCEEW disclosed to Federal tender registry AusTender that it had awarded the contract, which was for “consultancy”.

It was titled ‘National Anti-Corruption Commission’ and the reason for the contract stated a ‘need for independent research or assessment’.

On Thursday, both the Department and the NACC were contacted about the deal.

Searches on Friday showed the contract name and description had been changed in the official database, which the department and its boss, Secretary David Fredericks, refused to explain.

In a statement, the NACC said it knew nothing of the contract:

‘The Commission is not involved with and has no knowledge of the tender.’

Investigations show that other than the NACC itself, no other Federal Government agency or department has disclosed a contract in connection to the NACC.

The Department is at the heart of the “Watergate” scandal involving now Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor, where $80 million for water buybacks was given to a private company founded by Taylor at an allegedly vastly inflated price.

The company almost immediately booked a $52 million profit on the deal, with much of the money sent to an affiliate company in the Cayman Islands.

The $80 million payment was made by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, which is now the DCCEEW.

The Department’s $62,800 contract with KPMG, which runs from 26 June to 30 September, originally carried the title and description, ‘National Anti-Corruption Commission’.

Both are now stated as, ‘Internal Audit Services for department obligations arising from the National Anti-Corruption Commission’.

It is the first mention of “internal audit services”.

In response to questions put to Fredericks on Thursday, the Department echoed the newly stated “internal audit services” purpose.

The response said:

‘The contract is for internal audit services assessing compliance with the Department’s obligations arising from the newly formed National Anti-Corruption Commission.’

Responses provided by Fredericks’ Department have only raised more questions — such as what “obligations” the Department has regarding the NACC; why its “compliance” associated with the “newly formed” NACC was required a year after the NACC was formed; what is meant by “internal audit”; and why an external party has been appointed to conduct it.

The NACC was formed a year ago, which was over a year after the ALP won office, in May 2022.

Searches show the Department of Climate Change already has its own paid, internal audit team of four people, headed by former national Attorney-General Ian McPhee.

Further, the Climate Change and Water Department’s annual report for the year to 30 June last year — a year before the $62,800 KPMG contract — specifically cites the Department’s work ‘preparing the department’ for the NACC.

The report states:

‘Since the Department’s commencement in July 2022, the following activities are underway... preparing the Department for the establishment and commencement of the National Anti-Corruption Commission in July 2023.’

When asked whether there were any requirements for departments or agencies to undertake “compliance” or other work – noting that at $60,000 a department, it would represent a substantial taxpayer impost – NACC said there wasn’t.

Said the NACC:

The way in which a Commonwealth entity monitors its compliance with legislative requirements is a matter for the relevant accountable authority. The NACC Act does not impose compliance requirements.

The Department of Climate Change was asked whether its stated “obligations” in connection to the NACC regarded a specific NACC investigation.

We received no response.

The Department of Climate Change and Water:

is the only non-NACC agency to award “NACC” contract;

already has a four-person “internal audit” team;

isn't subject to NACC “compliance requirements”;

began the contract one year after NACC was fully operational; and

conducted NACC compliance work over a year ago.

Watergate

“Watergate” was the biggest political scandal in the lead-up to the 2019 Federal Election and a driving force behind the creation of the NACC.

In a joint media release at the time, 12 independent candidates said:

‘These so-called “Watergate” allegations of misuse of public funds clearly demonstrate the need for the urgent adoption of a comprehensive national integrity commission with retrospective powers.’

The ALP – then in opposition – called for a national anti-corruption body to be created to investigate.

In 2017, without a tender, the Federal Coalition Government paid $80 million for a water entitlement from a company called Eastern Australia Agriculture (EAA) which was a Liberal Party donor and of which Taylor was a director.

Then Agriculture Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce – who was responsible for the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources – claimed he played no part in the negotiations with the company.

It was later revealed Joyce had approved the negotiations to be conducted via “closed tender”; had put specific conditions on the dDpartment’s work; and personally signed off on the $80 million figure. Joyce remains in Parliament as a Coalition MP.

Taylor was a director of EAA in 2008 and 2009 and a co-founder and director of Cayman Islands affiliate, Eastern Australia Irrigation (EAI).

Taylor has said he cut ties with EAA and associated companies before entering parliament in 2013, and that he received no benefit from the deal.

Fredericks and the Department refused to comment when asked whether the KPMG contract was related to the Taylor Watergate scandal.

Taylor and his spokesman, Harnsle Joo, both refused to comment when asked on Friday whether Taylor had been contacted by the NACC in connection with the water licences issue.

The Watergate saga is seen as a central test for the NACC, which has seen widespread criticism over its refusal last month to investigate the Robodebt false debts scandal, one year after it was given official referrals over the affair.

The Albanese ALP Government created the NACC in a key election pledge to create a national anti-corruption body "with teeth’".

Yet months after winning power, it announced the NACC would be conducted almost entirely in secret, except in undefined “exceptional circumstances”. As previously reported, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus used fudged figures to justify doing so.

The DCCEEW’s vague explanation of the $62,800 KPMG contract – for ‘internal audit services’ assessing ‘compliance with the dDpartment’s obligations rising from’ the NACC – sheds almost no light on what the contract is for.

It could be to review the Department’s cooperation – or its failure to cooperate – with the NACC over its investigations.

There is no way for the public to know, underscoring what governance experts see as deep problems with having an integrity commission that operates almost entirely in secret.

There is no way for the public to know if the NACC has even launched an investigation into the Watergate scandal, despite it being a driving force of the NACC’s creation.

The Department and Secretary Fredericks refused to respond when asked whether the KPMG contract was connected to the Watergate matter, or whether it had been contacted by the NACC in connection to the matter.

Why KPMG?

That the Department has contracted KPMG at all also raises serious questions.

The accounting and consulting giant has been mired in rolling controversies.

In December, it was revealed a $100 million Department of Defence contract with KPMG had been ‘rife with governance failures’, including a ‘six-figure payment’ authorised to KPMG for work ‘the Government knew had not been delivered’.

At the recent Senate Inquiry into consultancies, Greens Senator Barbara Pocock asked KPMG Australia CEO Andrew Yates whether the company engaged in “power mapping” — the calculated targeting of individual public servants, in pursuit of new contracts.

Yates said it did not, however, Pocock produced a KPMG power map proving the opposite. Yates remains as CEO.

When asked why it had engaged KPMG despite the major governance failings and scandals, the DCCEEW said it “ran a competitive process” under “the whole of government management advisory services panel” and “selected the supplier, representing best value for money”.

The $63,800 KPMG contract was awarded via “open tender”, the Austender note shows.

We asked the DCCEEW to provide a copy of the tender offer.

It refused to do so.

Anthony Klan is an investigative journalist and editor of ''The Klaxon'. You can follow him on Twitter @Anthony_Klan.

