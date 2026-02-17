SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Analysis

Angus Taylor disowns Coalition policies behind 2022–23 migration surge

By | | comments |
Opposition Leader Angus Taylor as he appeard on 7.30 (Screenshot via YouTube)

Angus Taylor may prefer to rewrite the timeline, but the migration surge of 2022–23 flowed directly from policies his own government put in place. Dr Abul Rizvi reports.

ON ABC'S 7.30 (Monday 16 February 2025), Opposition Leader Angus Taylor was reminded that the 2022-23 net migration boom took place under policy settings put in place by the Coalition prior to the May 2022 Election.

By suggesting those policy settings had nothing to do with the Coalition Government in which he was a Minister, he is taking all of us for mugs.

Prior to the May 2022 Election, the Coalition Government was under immense pressure from the business community to boost immigration quickly to address massive labour shortages.

The Coalition had responded by introducing unlimited work rights for students, fee-free visa applications for students and working holidaymakers and the special COVID visa, which enabled any temporary entrant, particularly students, to extend stay without having to continue studying and without having to be sponsored by an employer. It had dramatically expanded the working holiday maker scheme.

LEY DOWN! Libs forge on with "Fantastic" failure Angus Taylor — liar, denier and water rorter
LEY DOWN! Libs forge on with "Fantastic" failure Angus Taylor — liar, denier and water rorter

The Liberals have chosen Angus Taylor, a proven liar who is opposed to net zero policies, as the man to lead the parliamentary party.

In August 2022, the right-wing Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) was demanding action noting that:

‘Australia is currently facing an unprecedented, country-wide shortage of workers... Addressing this worker shortage should be a high priority for state and federal governments. Australia’s international borders have been reopened since the beginning of 2022, yet worker shortages are still increasing, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics reporting 480,100 job vacancies in the May 2022 quarter.’

Despite stomping on the immigration accelerator towards the end of COVID, in September 2022, former Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said:

“We do need an increase in migration numbers, but we’ll see what the government actually delivers, because this can take many, many months, if not a couple of years in the pipeline.”

In other words, a quarter of the way into financial year 2022-23, Dutton doubted the Labor Government could increase immigration quickly enough. At that time, Labor was running its jobs and skills summit and would then announce the Parkinson Review of the Migration System. That review was completed in March 2023 and the Government would start implementing the recommendations soon afterwards.

But by then, the 2022-23 financial year was just about over. The figures on the net migration boom were starting to come through. Students and working holidaymakers, the two categories the Coalition used to drive up immigration, together with a very strong labour market, drove net migration to over 500,000.

While there is an argument that Labor took too long to act to tighten policy, it was the Coalition that had stomped its foot on the immigration accelerator. For Taylor to suggest otherwise is just a repudiation of the facts.

Dr Abul Rizvi is an Independent Australia columnist and a former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration. You can follow Abul on Twitter @RizviAbul.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
POLITICS NEW AUSTRALIANS MEDIA
ANGUS TAYLOR Peter Dutton Coalition Government Labor Government net migration Auspol Abul Rizvi migration surge 2022–23 student visas working holiday makers
Share Article
Recent articles by Abul Rizvi
Angus Taylor disowns Coalition policies behind 2022–23 migration surge

Angus Taylor may prefer to rewrite the timeline, but the migration surge of 2022 ...  
The regional visa dilemma facing Pauline Hanson

Pauline Hanson's biggest problem is that regional Australia depends on the migr ...  
Trumpism, but make it Australian: One Nation’s migration fantasy

By borrowing Trump’s rhetoric while ignoring Australian law, One Nation offers ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Save IA

It’s never been more important to help Independent Australia survive!

Fearless news publication IA has exposed deep-rooted secrets other media routinely ignored. Standing up to bullies and telling the truth — that’s our speciality. As misinformation and disinformation become the norm, credible, independent journalism has never been more important.

We need to raise $60,000 to help us continue our powerful publication into 2026. If you value what we do, please donate now.

Support IA
GoFundMe Subscribe Donate Paypal