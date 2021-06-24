Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
Politics News

An open letter from Friendlyjordies producer Kristo Langker

By
Friendlyjordies producer Kriston Langker was detained by the NSW Fixated Persons Unit (Screenshot via YouTube)

On Friday 4 June, Kristo Langker, producer of YouTube series Friendlyjordies, was arrested by the NSW Fixated Persons Unit for allegedly stalking Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

Xenophon Davis partner Mark Davis, who is representing Mr Langker, released a letter written by his client on 19 June:

Two weeks ago my mum and girlfriend were assaulted by NSW terror police who invaded our home after they shackled me on the ground outside.

Both of them were left injured and in pain. They are both still traumatised.

Since then, I have been falsely accused in the media — and legally gagged from responding to their claims as I am still trapped in the Kafkaesque world of the Fixated Persons Unit, NSW Counter Terrorism Command.

It is ironic that it would be a breach of my bail if I purchased some of these papers with the images of an individual they contain.

Despite these chilling events what seems to pique the interest of too many journalists is manipulating Jordan’s jokes out of context and resurrecting old manufactured press controversies.

All while I risk gaol if I dare respond or defend myself. Bizarre.

Thank you to those who have offered support this week.

Kristo Langker is a writer and producer of the YouTube political satire series Friendlyjordies.

