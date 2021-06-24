An open letter from Friendlyjordies producer Kristo Langker

Friendlyjordies producer Kriston Langker was detained by the NSW Fixated Persons Unit (Screenshot via YouTube)

On Friday 4 June, Kristo Langker, producer of YouTube series Friendlyjordies, was arrested by the NSW Fixated Persons Unit for allegedly stalking Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

Xenophon Davis partner Mark Davis, who is representing Mr Langker, released a letter written by his client on 19 June:

Two weeks ago my mum and girlfriend were assaulted by NSW terror police who invaded our home after they shackled me on the ground outside.

Both of them were left injured and in pain. They are both still traumatised.

Since then, I have been falsely accused in the media — and legally gagged from responding to their claims as I am still trapped in the Kafkaesque world of the Fixated Persons Unit, NSW Counter Terrorism Command.

It is ironic that it would be a breach of my bail if I purchased some of these papers with the images of an individual they contain.

Despite these chilling events what seems to pique the interest of too many journalists is manipulating Jordan’s jokes out of context and resurrecting old manufactured press controversies.

All while I risk gaol if I dare respond or defend myself. Bizarre.

Thank you to those who have offered support this week.

So the goonsquad came around and locked up satirist @friendlyjordies producer Kristo last week, also assaulting Kristo's Mum and GF, and killing the family dog (almost).https://t.co/YpXbUFkL9w

It's all about forcing compliance and criminalising dissent.

That ok with you?

(1/2) — Dave Donovan (@davrosz) June 16, 2021

BREAKING. Most of Kristo’s gag orders lifted. Grateful for that. The work on beating the charges lies ahead. pic.twitter.com/WtHjJheSYt — Xenophon Davis (@xenophondavis) June 24, 2021

https://t.co/rjx7sEXOra Why is no-one other than @ABCmediawatch willing to publish or cite Kristo's video evidence which aired in the @friendlyjordies YouTube video defending him? Not significant that the video appears to disprove Barilaro's allegation's and police statement? — Scomo's empathy consultant's empathy consultant (@dorothydixer_) June 24, 2021

Kristo Langker is a writer and producer of the YouTube political satire series Friendlyjordies.

Related Articles