America's gathering storm: Trump a victim of his own violent rhetoric

The assassination attempt on presidential candidate Donald Trump is a consequence of his own incitement of violence.

George Grundy continues his series on the collapse of American democracy in the lead-up to the 2024 Election. Read the first part here, the second part here and the third part here.

LAST WEEKEND’S shocking assassination attempt on Donald Trump has led to widespread calls for the cooling of rhetoric on both sides of America’s politics. One of the assassin’s bullets appears to have missed Trump’s skull by no more than an inch — America is that close to pandemonium.

Just a whisker to the right and this would have been an event almost on a parallel with the Kennedy assassination and had Trump been killed, the response of his supporters almost doesn’t bear thinking about.

However, the calls for calm that have – rightly – characterised America’s response have mostly ignored the fact that it is Trump himself, and the political movement that he has inspired, that has espoused, promoted and revelled in the use of political violence. The calls, as they say, are coming from inside the house.

It should have been the cause for much greater concern when a major party candidate called for his supporters to “knock the crap out of” hecklers during his political rallies or suggested his rival be assassinated, but this new dark side to American politics has metastasised into something that now affects civic life at every level.

Trump treats his political and legal foes as mortal enemies and rarely hesitates when it comes to targeting people in his way. Trump knows that the direction of his ire carries with it the inevitable threat of violence from the crazed wing of his supporters. He has been called a stochastic terrorist and the moniker seems to fit — Trump’s habit of characterising everything as the biggest, most important, most dangerous of all time often leads his supporters into thinking that they are acting patriotically when the opposite is true.

Trump is also a master of plausible deniability, claiming that his words were misconstrued or taken out of context when cornered.

In March this year, Trump said:

“Now, if I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath... It's going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

In what other context could these words be viewed? There is no “both sides” excuse — nothing has been said from the Democrat side of the aisle that even comes close to this level of irresponsibility.

Those voicing opinions against Donald Trump or even straying from full-throated support for him can now expect a deluge of online hate, racism (if not White), misogyny (if not male) and threats.

Judges have received death threats. Grand jurors' personal details were doxxed. Election workers have had their lives turned upside down. Dr Anthony Fauci had to change his daily exercise routine due to threats associated with his support for COVID-19 vaccines. School board members, FBI agents, legal clerks and Congressional interns. People engaged in normal civic activities. All now know that being caught in Trump’s cross-hairs means the very real threat of violence or death.

Trump issues his threats almost on a daily basis and often to people who aren’t directly connected to events, but can be used as props for his wrath. People like judges' daughters. Those in Trump’s way regularly find their homes “swatted” (whereby an anonymous caller phones the police to report a bomb threat or murder, leading to a SWAT team descending on the terrified residents). Someone is going to get killed.

What isn’t so easily reported is the number of people now choosing the safety of obeisance rather than civic principle. Unseen in the violence of Trump’s movement are the countless civic acts that aren’t carried out — the local community members too afraid to participate in election work this year, civic-minded leaders too concerned for their families to enter public life, legislators who choose not to bring forward new laws that might incur the blowtorch of Trump and his followers.

Violence is an infection that Trump has spread through the nation’s body, a virus that pervades nearly every level of civic and public life.

The threat of violence has crossed over to reality on numerous prior occasions. Paul Pelosi, the husband of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was hit over the head with a hammer by a deranged MAGA supporter and was lucky to survive (Trump has repeatedly joked about the attack at his rallies). Another Trump-supporting extremist sent pipe bombs to Democrat politicians. A judge’s son was killed when he answered the door.

The reach of this phenomenon was revealed by Mitt Romney’s revelations that not only had he increased his personal security budget to $5,000 a day, but he had also been told by many other senators that they had voted in line with Trump to avoid violent threats to themselves and their families.

Romney, the 2012 Republican candidate for president, now faces death threats from supporters of the man who stood for the same party just four years later. Threats against Congress members spiked from the moment Trump entered the White House and are now at historic levels. There can be no doubt whatsoever that the halls of Congress now throng with politicians who are forced to consider their physical safety before deciding how to vote. Violence – and the threat of violence – is now a part of America’s political fabric.

And there is no doubt who the source of this malaise is. Trump has publicly mused on his confusion as to why those on the Left are “not attacked” in the streets. The crossover between Right-wing violence and mainstream Republican politics is today often barely concealed, from Donald Trump’s decision to launch his new presidential campaign at Waco, Texas, through to CPAC attendees now openly rubbing shoulders with actual Nazis.

Trump regularly opines that his followers will react violently to any legal accountability he faces, using a mob-like “nice family, shame if something happened to them” threat to those seeking to apply the law.

It used to be said that evangelical Christians saw Trump as a cadaver, an empty vessel through which to achieve their political wishes. But today, the former President’s supporter base seems motivated by much darker ideas. Interviews with Trump rally-goers regularly veer into the realm of severe mental illness, with supporters saying things that are objectively insane. Previously unthinkable notions, like a dictatorship, secession or civil war are enthusiastically embraced.

Violence now infects the breadth of American public life. It reaches into school board meetings, election administration and the judiciary. Anyone daring to go against Trump and his movement knows that they will likely face the inevitable threats of violence that have become a part of daily life in the public eye. It's a new reality that has been absorbed by those who face it, reminiscent of how the mafia acts to silence those who might threaten it.

Trump’s rhetoric has become more apocalyptic as the Election nears and even prior to the assassination attempt, it has been clear that the threat of widespread Right-wing violence is very real. The FBI has repeatedly warned that White supremacist groups pose the greatest danger to American public life and many of these extremists are very much behind Donald Trump.

The former President notoriously told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” prior to the 2020 Election. There is little to suggest that he will restrain himself, despite the violence that he has now been a victim of.

A madman

Any review of Donald Trump’s role in American political life would be remiss in not discussing Trump’s profoundly disturbing psychology. Trump is a malignant narcissist, constantly trying to project strength yet transparently fragile in his never-ending need for adulation.

Everything about Trump is strange, from his comb-over hair and odd way of standing to his inability to do basic, normal things. Trump couldn’t make a Christmas call to a child without blundering. He stared at an eclipse and suggested that people need identification in order to buy cereal.

Trump’s political thinking is often equally unhinged. He tried to buy Greenland. When a hurricane threatened the east coast of America, Trump suggested dropping a nuclear bomb on it. He appears to think that stealth bombers are actually invisible and simply could not grasp the fact that COVID testing didn’t increase the actual prevalence of the virus.

Most worryingly, Trump seems to have a troubling and tenuous relationship with definable truth and facts. His spoken style is so undisciplined and he “floods the zone” so relentlessly with his torrent of political effluent, that it sometimes escapes our notice that Trump says things that are demonstrably insane.

Trump says that windmills are causing whales to beach themselves. He has said that he would have beaten George Washington and Abraham Lincoln by 35 points (he lost to Hillary Clinton by two and current President Joe Biden by four) and told Univision that, in his opinion, the true amount of votes he received in 2020 was “almost triple” the reported number. That would have made his true count around 225 million votes — 70 million more than the total number of Americans registered to vote.

In November last year, Trump claimed to have actually won all 50 states in the 2020 Election. What else could you call such a statement except delusional? Trump once said that his net worth fluctuates regularly, based on how he feels that day. It’s incredible that such a man has taken the prime position in American politics.

Trump’s “verbal salad” style of spoken syntax is often so disjointed that it looks meandering, almost deranged when written down.

Here’s a recent example:

“You know, by the way, they never report the crowd on January 6th. You know, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, you know, they... did you know, they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything — deleted it, destroyed all of it. All of it. Because of lots of things, like Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people.”

Gibberish, during which he mistook Nikki Haley for Nancy Pelosi. And his supporters lap it up.

But, mostly, Trump lies. The Washington Post counted over 30,000 lies Trump told whilst President. He may be the most documented liar in human history. He lies about little things, like the weather, that are easily disproven. He lies when it would be simpler to tell the truth. Trump’s lying goes way beyond the usual political inclination to frame matters to one’s benefit and seems habitual and congenital.

And it’s effective. It has to be conceded that Trump’s twisted view of the world seems to work well when pitched outwardly as propaganda and has been highly successful in deluding his supporters into what has been described as a “shared psychosis”. MAGA rally attendees regularly voice sentiments that would suggest some form of serious mental impairment.

Joe Biden is dead and has been played for some time by the actor James Woods, they say. Anthony Fauci and the Clintons are imprisoned at Guantanamo, they claim. It would be funny if these people weren’t the devoted followers of a major party candidate for president. Many of Trump’s supporters appear to live in a hermetically sealed information bubble where demonstrably insane beliefs are tolerated and fanned by the leader they deify.

As if having a candidate for president who is unable to parse truth from fiction isn’t dangerous enough, Trump expects his party and followers to repeat – almost to believe – his lies, in performative demonstrations of falsehood fealty that MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has described as a way of “breaking the truth”.

Loyalty to Trump means adopting and repeating these lies in order to stay in the leader’s good graces. Sure enough, shortly after Lara Trump took control of the Republican National Committee (RNC), new job applicants started being asked if they believed that the 2020 Election was stolen, in what was described as a “litmus test”. So, an entry requirement to employment in today’s Republican Party is, thus, to publicly voice support for an obvious factual lie. This is a dystopian, Orwellian political organisation.

Speaking the truth, by contrast, becomes an act of rebellion, of disloyalty, carrying with it both political and physical risk. Trump brooks no dissent and his willingness to turn on a dime and viciously target even the previously most loyal of servants means no one is free to simply state the facts that so often contradict Trump’s lies. Trump demands absolute loyalty to his worldview but shows none in return. Ultimately, this nearly caused the violent death of his Vice President.

Incredibly, comparisons to Adolf Hitler have become unavoidable as Trump’s rhetoric has escalated and darkened. Trump has been very successful at turning American against American, dividing the nation and painting his political opponents as mortal enemies of America.

Just as Hitler did, Trump regularly tells his followers that:

‘The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous and grave than the threat from within.’

Trump has compared his political enemies to ‘vermin’, de-humanised immigrants (calling them “animals”) and used language so similar to the Untermensch rhetoric that Hitler employed that it’s almost impossible to imagine that it’s just a coincidence.

It's a comparison that few could ever have believed could be made to a former American President, but what else could you say about a man who radicalises domestic extremists, consistently engages in incendiary dog-whistling with White supremacists and attacks marginalised communities and minorities? How else could one characterise a leader who attacks every person, community or institution that doesn’t pay fealty to him? One who undermines the courts, the rule of law, even democracy itself and who regularly praises the most thuggish autocrats in the world?

How would you describe the actions of a man who calls for the suspension of the U.S. Constitution, demanded the nation’s top military official be executed, posts on social media suggesting a second term will result in a ‘unified Reich’ and who recently said that immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country’, a phrase directly borrowed from Nazi Germany. A majority of Republican voters appear to agree with this statement. Something very dark is happening in America.

Those questioning Trump’s rationality are not marginal voices on the fringes. His own cabinet members were aware of his questionable sanity and actively avoided going to the White House when Trump was President. His defence secretary, Jim Mattis, reportedly described Trump as a ‘madman in a circular room screaming’.

It’s even become acceptable to suggest that Trump is a deranged lunatic on network television and in mainstream media publications.

Writing in USA Today, columnist Rex Huppke put it best when he wrote:

‘But if you listen and pay attention to the former President, you’ll see a profoundly unhinged man teetering on a full separation from reality.’

Armchair psychologists can debate whether Trump is just staggeringly undisciplined in his public statements or if it veers into the realm of insanity, but qualified mental health professionals (who would normally be reticent when diagnosing people they haven’t personally examined) have often broken rank when it comes to the threat posed to America by Trump’s dangerous mind.

It’s also beyond dispute that Trump has an extraordinarily limited understanding of the world and very little ability to learn. This lack of knowledge and learning is reflected in the experience of those who worked or interacted most closely with the former President. Many of those who worked for Trump during his first term in office and are now outside the political theatre warn in almost apocalyptic terms of his profound unfitness for public office.

Trump's first Chief of Staff, John Kelly, called Trump a ‘fucking moron’ and has recounted how Trump spoke admiringly of Adolf Hitler. Kelly has described Trump as the ‘most flawed person I have ever met in my life’.

Miles Taylor, who worked as Chief of Staff at the Department of Homeland Security, called Trump “incandescently stupid”. Author Michael Wolff reported that 100 per cent of the people around Trump say that he is “like a child” in his behaviour. New York author Fran Liebowitz famously stated: “You do not know anyone as stupid as Donald Trump.”

Trump doesn’t agree. He has called himself a stable genius, expounded the attributes of his “very, very large... a-brain” and has regularly suggested that God played a hand in choosing him as a leader, something straight from the dictator playbook. Such is the torrent of lies and derangement that pours from Trump’s every utterance that the American media seems to have become inured to it all.

The idea that Trump will always say something outrageous – the ‘banality of crazy’ as it has been called – means that many media outlets still cover Donald Trump as if he’s a regular political candidate, rather than the man who nearly ended American democracy.

It remains to be seen whether this election cycle will see a change of heart and a broad-based media recognition that this year’s contest is not by any measure just another election, but an existential fight for the republic, one in which political assassination is now a very real possibility.

This article to be continued next Friday, 26 June.

Read part one of ‘America's gathering storm’ here, read part two here and part three here.

George Grundy is an English-Australian author, media professional and businessman. You can follow him on Twitter @georgewgrundy.

Related Articles