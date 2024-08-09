America's gathering storm: The consequences of a Trump dictatorship

A second Trump Administration would have dire consequences politically, socially and economically, bringing about the downfall of the USA.

George Grundy continues his series on the collapse of American democracy in the lead-up to the 2024 Election. Read the first part here, part two here, part three here, part four here, part five here and part six here.

A second Trump Administration

Societal catastrophes rarely come unheralded. Most of history’s many examples of national paroxysms were preceded by long periods of decay, or warning signs that were clear to see. In November this year, America faces such a moment.

Donald Trump has been remarkably unsuccessful, politically, save for one freakish day in 2016. Trump is the first President since Herbert Hoover to lose re-election, the House and the Senate. He’s the first President charged and convicted of a federal crime.

Trump has never reached even 50% approval among Americans. He’s also the only President since Hoover to preside over a net loss in jobs. Yet despite this remarkably unremarkable record and a change at the top of the Democrat Party ticket, betting sites still have Trump as the favourite to win the Election.

Should Donald Trump somehow overcome the enormous political baggage he labours under and make it back to the White House, the shockwaves felt around the world will be seismic. That said, a little humility before history is required when considering a possible second Trump term. The future is uncertain. Anything could happen.

Additionally, it’s worth reflecting that Trump was also mostly unsuccessful in his legislative agenda the first time around. He barely built any wall. Mexico didn’t pay for it. He didn’t lock her up, and “Infrastructure Week” became a running joke. The sole notable achievement of his tenure was a massive tax break for rich people, which was almost entirely legislated by Congress. Trump 1.0 was mostly ineffectual.

There would be a dramatic difference the second time around. Trump has barely escaped a prison cell during his four years as a civilian. His incandescent desire for retribution spits like poison from his rally speeches. If Trump is given another opportunity to project his psychosis onto the American Government, the guard rails would be off and all hindrances obliterated.

Trump has campaigned this year almost exclusively on his need for personal vengeance. He never mentions kitchen-table issues such as education, the tax-code or healthcare. Trump’s meandering rally speeches are a word salad of injured id and his movement should no longer be viewed as political in nature. To support Trump is to permanently consider oneself the victim, a wronged party for whom revenge must be taken.

Accordingly, we already know a lot about what a new Trump presidency would hold and what Trump would do, or attempt to do, if given the keys to the White House a second time. Many of the key players surrounding Trump in his first term – Jim Mattis, Rex Tillerson, John Bolton, even William Barr – were for all their faults rational, mature political animals and able to talk Trump out of his most crazed plans.

These men will be gone in a second administration. Trump is likely to appoint a mix of fervent acolytes and genuinely crazy people to key administrative positions, allowing him free rein.

This isn’t being hidden from the public. One of the defining features of Trumpism is how open Trump and his devotees are about their intentions. For a man who is without question a virtuoso of deceit, Trump constantly reveals his hand, at once both dishonest and transparent. Trump says what he thinks and pundits try to parse some different truth from his outrageous words. Trump says the quiet part out loud. He tells people the terrible things he wants to do and his audience laughs. They think he’s funny.

All strongmen conflate their personal fate with that of the nation. Trump’s version of ‘l’etat, c’est moi’ involves regular references to “my” judges and “my” generals, a belief that America’s international relations are based solely on his personal relationships with foreign leaders and a withering contempt for any aspect of American governance that stands in his way.

“I am your justice,” Trump said in March last year, “and for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution”. If Trump is handed power a second time, the increasing violence of his vengeful rhetoric is poised to become policy.

First and foremost, and more important than any other issue, the fight to control climate change is over if Trump wins. 2023 was the year when even the most pessimistic climate change predictions were exceeded, but Trump has said he wants to reverse President Joe Biden’s climate initiatives and aim for maximum fossil fuel extraction. At this precise turning point in human history, the world’s largest emitter of CO 2 would hit the “drill, baby, drill” accelerator pedal.

At home, Trump would accelerate his attempt to rip American democracy to shreds, imposing a red-state vision of America on blue-state Americans, vouchsafed with the knowledge that he never has to face voters again. The one lesson the former President has learned the hard way is that justice can only be applied to him once out of office, so from the perspective of an authoritarian strongman, the lesson in Trump’s legal woes is, surely, never again to voluntarily concede power.

Trump has told us this. He used his bogus claims about voter fraud in the 2020 Election to call for the “termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution”. No presidential candidate in history has ever said something so reckless. What would stop Trump from carrying out such a wish (just as Hitler did), in the event of some concocted “emergency”?

Trump recently told conservative commentator Glenn Beck that it had been a mistake not to gaol his opponents during his first term and that he would “have no choice [but to arbitrarily lock people up] because they’re doing it to us,” noting Joe Biden’s name in the same breath. Trump’s ongoing claim of presidential immunity, arguing that a president can effectively do anything whilst in office, gives a clear indication of his state of mind. Trump believes that a president is a dictator, and has said he would act as such “on day one”.

To this end, Trump will try to take direct control of America’s army and use the troops to enact his policies, including at home (as he tried during his first Administration). Trump was incandescent at (former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) Mark Milley’s refusal to allow him to use the army as his own armed wing of the Government. He will not make this mistake a second time and has promised to fire America’s generals and replace them with loyalists.

The implications of an American army (and its nuclear arsenal) entirely under Donald Trump’s irascible control should terrify anyone familiar with the former President’s psychology.

Trump recently suggested that Milley – who was the most senior military man in America – should be executed because of his disloyalty. America was, in fact, incredibly fortunate to have as cultured and rational a man as Milley in charge of the army during those stunning days in January 2021. Milley took steps to prevent Trump from launching a nuclear missile during the last month of his Presidency and coordinated plans to protect the Capitol with Nancy Pelosi.

There is no guarantee that the world’s most powerful armed force can be kept at arm’s length from the President this time around. The American military was one of the last major institutional holdouts against Donald Trump during his first term. Trump has now captured the Supreme Court, his party and nearly all Republican members of Congress, who bend to his every word. If the military leadership were to fall to Trump in a second term, America as we know it would be over.

Trump’s disdain for the “fake news” American media has long been known. He borrowed from Joseph Stalin when he described the media as “the enemy of the people” but a second term in office could see a much broader and more severe clampdown on the Fourth Estate. Strongmen and dictators always dismantle the free press as one of their first measures when taking control.

Trump has described the media as “criminals” and said that CNN and NBC, the two most prominent centre-Left broadcasters in America, should have their licences taken away. A key initiative, already planned, would be the politicisation of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which regulates America’s media.

Project 2025, a shadowy organisation planning to reshape American government (should Trump win the Election) has developed a 920-page blueprint for a swift take-over of the entire executive branch. Chapters of the document call for rolling back LGBT rights and dismantling of climate policy, as well as a mass purge of the State Department, replacing America’s entire diplomatic corps with loyalists.

Another initiative calls for the abolishing of the 22nd Amendment (limiting presidents to two terms), which would allow Trump to try to remain president for life. There is much evidence that Trump didn’t expect to win in 2016 and was unprepared for office. If he wins this November, there is a ready-to-go blueprint available for the complete dismantling of anything within America’s government that stops a president from becoming a dictator.

Trump has called for a complete overhaul of the Department of Justice (DOJ), instantly dismissing all federal charges against him and initiating the political prosecution of a raft of his opponents.

He told Spanish-American language television network Univision:

“If I happen to be president and I see somebody who’s doing well and beating me very badly, I say ‘Go down and indict them’. They’d be out of business, they’d be out of the Election.”

Trump has also repeatedly threatened to prosecute those currently pursuing justice against him and recently said that prosecuting him opened “the Pandora’s box... and that means that I can do it”. The separation of the DOJ from presidential meddling has been a feature of American government for over 50 years, but Trump will appoint an attorney-general who does his bidding and law enforcement could thus become the President’s plaything.

Probably the most alarming of Trump’s many promises is to carry out “the largest deportation operation in American history”. Trump (who is a prodigious employer of undocumented immigrants) says he will conduct deportations on a massive scale, carrying out sweeping raids and detaining millions of people in “vast holding facilities”. Once again, it’s hard not to compare this rhetoric to that of Hitler in the late 1930s, but it’s also worth considering what the effect would be.

Minorities, and Latinos in particular, would learn to fear the streets. Mass roundups are violent, imprecise and messy, and innocent people who look like the targeted group are often swept up in the hurry. Deportations on this scale would necessitate a massive effort from law enforcement. The National Guard would be required, using red state guards in blue states (which have the largest populations and attract most of the immigrants).

The military would also need to be involved, leading to troops on American streets. These efforts would be vigorously opposed by many in populous, liberal states, and a seemingly inevitable political clash between armed troops and outraged civilians would represent an existential crisis for the republic.

Even if Trump were successful, where would these people be deported to? Trump hasn’t specified, but it’s clearly not Canada, so when the new president demands that South American nations (or maybe just Mexico, through which most illegal immigrants travel) accept these millions of people, and Mexico inevitably refuses — what then?

Trump is already planning to send (illegal) kill teams into Mexico to assassinate drug cartel leaders and the use of military force against Mexico is now openly discussed by many senior Republicans. With millions of detained immigrants now housed in concentration camps on Mexico’s border and armed troops providing logistics, a conflagration would be almost inevitable.

Even setting these issues aside, the effect on the American economy would be catastrophic. There are perhaps 10 million undocumented immigrants in America (Trump has discussed deporting up to 30 million) but although these people are often unseen, they do the jobs that others don’t want. Undocumented Americans pick a vast proportion of the fruit and vegetables that Americans eat each day; if these people are shipped off to camps en masse, the supply of American groceries and other goods will come to a grinding halt.

So Trump’s plan holds the twin horrors of 1930s-style concentration camps and economic cataclysm, and a war with Mexico seems likely. It’s a catastrophic idea.

It wouldn’t just be Latino immigrants. Trump has threatened to deport students who have voiced anti-Israel sentiments, or those temporarily living in America for humanitarian reasons. Countless others who fall foul of Trump’s wrath would find their lives upended when deportation is wielded as a political weapon. It’s a recipe for utter mayhem, that would make Trump’s first-term child separations look like small fry. Millions of Americans who oppose Trump’s actions would likely protest in numbers never before seen, with mass civil unrest almost a certainty.

Trump appears well-prepared for such eventualities. He has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy armed forces against protesters. He has promised to indemnify from prosecution “all police officers and law enforcement officials throughout the U.S.”, claiming that this would stop crime “overnight”. In reality, an unrestricted, heavily armed and indemnified police force is a green light for slaughter on American streets, in turn engendering more protest and tumult.

Internationally, it’s likely that a second Trump Administration would cause chaos, perhaps a world war. Trump has shown disdain for international alliances and repeatedly suggested that he would withdraw America from NATO, the organisation most responsible for preventing another world war since 1945. Trump has made it clear that allies can no longer rely on American help in the event of a violent attack from Russia and recently added that he would “encourage Russia to do whatever the hell they want”.

Think back through history and try to digest just how remarkable a statement that is. If any other American presidential candidate since the Second World War said something like this it would be the end of their political career, the kind of thing that is mentioned in an obituary. With Trump, it’s just another day.

What is undeniable is Trump’s fascination with fascists, dictators and strongmen. He recently described Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un as “very fine people” and has talked about how he “fell in love” with Kim Jong Un, whose regime uses torture, rape and mass incarceration and is the most repressive on Earth. Imagine publicly declaring your love for such a man.

If Trump gets back in, Russia will almost certainly win the war in Ukraine. Trump has for decades been curiously subservient to Vladimir Putin and his party has been ambivalent at best about continuing to arm Ukraine’s self-defence. Trump has said that he would end the war “in one day” by telling Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that all military aid would cease, so that Ukraine would have to “make a deal”. Although Europe is already taking steps to fill the potential gap left by the withdrawal of American aid, it is widely expected that the loss of American support would lead to Russian victory, or to Ukraine surrendering.

Eastern bloc nations are already considering such an eventuality and reported to be terrified, warning of the world entering a new “pre-war era”. With Russian troops on the Polish (NATO) border, the world would be one slip away from the threat of a third global war.

Trump’s “do what you want” approach is likely to be replicated in America’s relations with Israel. Those on the Left who have been disappointed by Joe Biden’s reluctance to confront Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite almost daily outrages against Palestinian civilians, will quickly find that Republicans are even more cynical.

Israel’s “right to defend itself” is used as an excuse for just about any atrocity and Netanyahu knows that a second Trump term offers him the chance to continue using the war as a means of staving off the corruption charges he faces. A state of Israel entirely unrestrained is likely to act so egregiously that Hezbollah, Lebanon and other regional players are inevitably drawn in. The risk of war across the Middle East is very real.

At home, Trump’s protectionist policies would likely put the American economy into a tailspin. Trump plans to impose tariffs of 60% on Chinese-made goods, 10% on all other countries and 100% on imported cars. This would have the immediate effect of causing inflation in America to spike dramatically. Trump seems simply unable to understand that tariffs are paid by domestic consumers (although the loss in demand is felt overseas).

Americans suddenly unable to locate (or pay for) vital imports such as pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs, as well as their precious iPhones, are unlikely to understand the questionable longer-term benefits of returning manufacturing jobs. Mainly, these measures would cause financial chaos, both at home and abroad, and a breakdown in the world supply chains causing ripple effects nearly everywhere.

Items lower down on Trump’s political laundry list are no less deranged. Trump wants to cut federal funding to schools with mandated vaccines. Mandatory vaccination for childhood diseases has been part of American society since the 19th Century. Trump wants to do away with all that. Widespread outbreaks of preventable diseases like measles, mumps and HPV would be inevitable, sickening and killing thousands of children.

These are just a small sample of the plans already in place for a second Trump term. We can’t, for sure, be certain what Trump would do if returned to office. Much of his first term’s initial agenda remained unenacted, but Trump has made crystal clear what he wants to do. These are the things he feels comfortable saying in public. Just imagine what he hopes for privately.

This article will be continued next Friday, 16 August.

Read part one of ‘America's gathering storm’ here, part two here, part three here, part four here, part five here and part six here.

George Grundy is an English-Australian author, media professional and businessman. You can follow him on Twitter @georgewgrundy.

