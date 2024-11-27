Alternatives to a social media age ban

The Government's proposed age limit for social media use is an excessive measure and not the only solution to regulating online usage, writes Craig Hill.

SOCIAL MEDIA is a powerful tool in education and banning it completely could prove detrimental to children’s education.

The Australian Government's proposed ban on social media access for individuals under 16 aims to protect young users from online harm.

However, there are alternative strategies and proactive measures that social media platforms can implement to address these concerns without resorting to an outright ban.

Some alternatives

Enhanced age verification systems such as biometric verification which utilises technologies like facial age estimation can help determine a user's age based on their facial features.

This method, distinct from facial recognition, estimates age without identifying the individual, thereby addressing privacy concerns.

Government-issued ID verification could also be used, which requires users to submit official identification documents to ensure accurate age verification.

This approach, while more intrusive, offers a higher level of certainty regarding a user's age.

Parental consent mechanisms such as parental control features implement systems where parents can manage and monitor their children's social media usage, including approving friend requests and setting time limits. This empowers parents to oversee their children's online interactions.

Family account ctructures are another idea that could be implemented. Account hierarchies are created that link a child's account to a parent's, allowing for oversight and control over the child's social media activities.

Educational initiatives such as digital literacy programs could also be useful. Collaborating with educational institutions to teach children about safe online practices, critical thinking and recognising harmful content could prove beneficial

Awareness campaigns: Launching initiatives to inform both parents and children about the potential risks associated with social media and strategies to mitigate them.

Steps social media platforms can take

Implement robust age verification. AI-based age estimation deploys artificial intelligence to estimate a user's age based on their interactions and content, which could help identify underage users. However, this method should be used cautiously to avoid privacy infringements.

Periodic re-verification, whereby users are regularly prompted to confirm their age can help identify accounts that may have been falsified initially.

Strengthen content moderation by using AI-powered monitoring, using machine learning algorithms to detect and swiftly remove inappropriate content.

User reporting mechanisms that encourage users to report harmful content, with prompt review and action taken by the social media platform, could be improved and stricter guidelines applied for removing content.

Social media platforms could develop age-appropriate experiences such as tailored content suitable for different age groups, ensuring younger users are exposed only to appropriate material.

Restricted features would limit access to certain functionalities, such as live streaming or direct messaging, so younger users would be less exposed to potential risks.

Enhancing transparency and accountability, such as regular reporting requiring publishing transparency reports detailing efforts to protect young users and the effectiveness of implemented measures, could also be effective.

Third-party audits would engage independent organisations to assess and verify the platform's safety protocols and age verification processes.

By adopting these measures, social media platforms can create a safer online environment for younger users, potentially alleviating the need for stringent regulatory actions like a complete ban.

Collaboration between the Government, tech companies, parents and educators is essential to develop balanced solutions that protect children while allowing them to benefit from digital engagement.

A total ban on underage users is not the only solution.

Craig Hill is a Brisbane-based journalist, teacher and business consultant, and a keen observer of Australian and Chinese politics. You can follow Craig on Twitter/X @CraigHill01.

Related Articles