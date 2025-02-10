SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Analysis

Ali France — media reinforces disabling tropes for political points

By | | comments |
Ali France is campaigning for Peter Dutton's seat of Dickson (Image via Twitter)

A Courier Mail article on Ali France, the candidate set to take on Opposition Leader Peter Dutton in his seat of Dickson, tells a story all too common in discourses of disability.

The article begins by introducing readers to the human interest within the piece. France is not just a political hopeful; she is a mother who has lost her son and a survivor herself.

Anyone familiar with Ali France, who has campaigned in the seat of Dickson since the shock election defeat of Bill Shorten in 2019, will know her story.

Losing her leg after saving her son from being run over, Ali went on to campaign for people with disabilities and the people of Dickson without seeking pity and without invoking the inspirational narratives that so often accompany stories like hers.

The change of tactic, from speaking of her own experiences to telling the story of her son, who passed away last year at the age of 19, is both emotional and a clever move from the woman who hopes to take the seat of Dickson and knock the Opposition Leader out of office.

It is undeniable that the loss of her son is a devastating experience and that (if you believe in luck) France would be viewed as getting a raw deal.

ABC indulges in 'inspiration porn' to frame disability narratives
ABC indulges in 'inspiration porn' to frame disability narratives

The ABC's framing of tragedies featuring 'inspirational' disabled people is, in fact, perpetuating discrimination against people with disabilities.

But by framing France first as a hero and now as an underdog, the Courier Mail, along with other media outlets that have covered her political rise, are perpetuating disabling stereotypes about disability and motherhood more broadly.

To the Courier Mail’s credit, they chose a photo of France holding her dog, looking defiantly into the camera. This was different from the traditional media representation of people with prosthetic limbs, who are featured almost exclusively with the prosthetic in full view to elicit sympathy from the audience.

The article presents two opposing narratives of France, one as a mother and one as a political operative. Whilst these can work in tandem, they weave a narrative of pity and inspiration that is unlikely to attract much support in the current political climate.

It is somewhat surprising that areas of the political and media sphere have not capitalised on these problematic narratives, although this may be because they don’t generally wash with voters.

However, it is not unlike the media's use of personal losses suffered by politicians to advance their agenda.

In 2012, former Prime Minister Julia Gillard was devastated by the loss of her father, prompting conservative shock jock Alan Jones to proclaim her father “died of shame”.

Despite this appalling statement, very few called Jones out and Gillard’s political career remained unchanged. The ALP also did not garner the country's emotional support as part of its campaign to improve Gillard’s political prospects.

Yet the narrative for France has been firmly situated as the woman who has been to hell and back, could have given up but decided to keep fighting.

These narratives are familiar in media coverage of people with disabilities.

That’s not to say that France’s strength in continuing to campaign despite her losses isn’t admirable.

Ignorance is not bliss: Including people with disabilities in Australian society
Ignorance is not bliss: Including people with disabilities in Australian society

We have a long way to go to ensure that people with disabilities are fully included in all aspects of Australian society, writes John Longhurst.

She should be commended for her strength of character and not turning towards negative campaigning to get ahead.

But if she had been a woman who had lost her son and had not had a disability acquired in such a traumatic fashion, would the media coverage have been different?

South Australian Minister Nat Cook lost her son Sam in 2008 following being coward-punched. Her election campaign in 2014 was primarily run on eliciting pity from the electorate for the devastating loss she and her family experienced.

This narrative has resulted in Cook being immune to political scandals and continuing to be a minister in the South Australian Parliament.

But for France, reminding the public of her disability has so far done little to elicit enough support to win the seat of Dickson.

This is despite Peter Dutton himself having faced backlash over claiming France used her disability as an “excuse” for living in the electorate of Dickson in 2019.

The ALP could have called out Dutton’s anti-disability rhetoric to promote France's electoral hopes and advance progressive change in disability discourse.

Instead, both the Government and the media have latched onto disabling narratives that, whilst it remains to be seen if they will have a positive impact on France’s campaign, often do more harm to people with disabilities more broadly.

Melissa Marsden is a freelance journalist and PhD candidate at Curtin University. You can follow Melissa on Twitter @MelMarsden96, on Bluesky @melissamarsdenphd or via Melissa's website, Framing the Narrative

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS DEMOCRACY MEDIA DISABILITY
ALI FRANCE disability Peter Dutton Dickson Auspol Courier Mail mainstream media underdog Labor Party Coalition
Share Article
Recent articles by Melissa Marsden
Ali France — media reinforces disabling tropes for political points

An article on Ali France, the candidate set to take on Peter Dutton in his seat of ...  
ABC indulges in 'inspiration porn' to frame disability narratives

The ABC's framing of tragedies featuring 'inspirational' disabled people is, in ...  
Robodebt shadow leaves fears NDIS will be next victim of disabling policy

While assurances have been made that NDIS reforms will not be 'Robodebt 2.0', many ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate