Albo TKOs Dutton as Gina's Libs gush ribands of blue from heartland

Australia has resoundingly voted to retain Labor’s Anthony Albanese as its PM — decimating and demoralising Gina Rinehart and Advance Australia’s Liberal-National Party Coalition in the process.

FIGHT NIGHT ROUNDUP

The previous and still the reigning Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, who took the title from Rupert Murdoch’s Scott Morrison in 2022, punched clever on a platform of stability opposed to an unpredicable opponent in a very volatile environment. The champ's heavy Left jabs, which included helping Australians buy their first home, along with use of constant body shots to the Right, as well as the canny rope-a-dope tactic of just not being Donald Trump. All this helped Albo execute a stunning TKO in the early rounds, with the victory declared by referee Antony Green at 8.30pm, before many in the audience had even taken their seats.

Despite Dutton's promoters, wealthy quarry-owner Gina Rinehart and the colourful Advance Australia group, preparing the challenger on a meaty diet of dog-whistles, culture wars, Chinese conflict and even a surreal daytrip to an imaginary nuclear future, it was the tactic of drilling their boy to be Donald Trump that proved to be the critical blow.

The official judges, the Australian voting public, gave a unanimous verdict, rejecting Gina Rinehart and Advance Australia’s hope to bring the flashy American-style to Australia, which now appears to move even more to a traditional Australian southpaw style (Left-leading). The scoreline, with voting still ongoing, has Albanese's ALP achieving 88 from a possible 150 seats – a much increased majority -- and his opponent counting his losses, including several teeth.

LIB HEARTLAND BLEEDS RIBBONS OF BLUE

This swing to Labor was not just away from Rinehart and Advance Australia’s Liberal-National Party Coalition but has also swallowed up some inner city Green seats and impacted the Independents.

The impact of this swing is ultimately apparent in cities such as the Gold Coast in Queensland, where every single state and federal seat (bar one) was held by the Rinehart and Advance Australia’s Liberal-National Party Coalition heading into the 2025 election. At the time of publishing this article there has been an average 5% swing away from the L-NP in all Gold Coast seats, with the ALP’s Rowan Holzberger predicted to win the seat of Forde from the L-NP.

This has lessened the pressure on the two-party preferred system and has ultimately denied Rinehart and Advance Australia’s Liberal-National Party Coalition’s attempt to repeat a “Trump-like” rise of Far-Right Western Christian ideology in Australia.

In the space of FOUR years Albanese has sidelined Rupert Murdoch’s attack dogs from Sky News and the Australian and has now re-buffed the country’s richest mining-robber baron Rinehart and her right-wing extremist group, Advance Australia.

Independent Australia can report, verifiably, that Rinehart and Advance Australia’s Liberal-National Party Coalition leader Peter Dutton, after losing his own seat in the bloodbath, was last seen early Sunday morning in the fag end of a tragically doleful and dismal post-election party swigging Shiraz straight from a bottle of Jacobs Creek.

MORE ON THIS STORY AS IT UNRAVELS.

Darren Crawford is a surfer, environmentalist, sports coach/administrator and academic. He is also vice president of Save Our Spit Alliance. You can follow Darren on Twitter @Darrencanplay.