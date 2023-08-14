Albanese’s team making progress on Whitlam’s promise to women

The latest global report on the gender gap shows Australia reversing its recent sharp downward slide, reports Alan Austin.

HALF A CENTURY ago, a woman serving as a government minister anywhere in the world was a rare and wondrous sight. None of U.S. President Richard Nixon’s 38 cabinet members was a woman. Of British Prime Minister Edward Heath’s 18-member cabinet, Margaret Thatcher was the only female. Just one of Norman Kirk’s cabinet in New Zealand was a woman, but none in the ministry of Georges Pompidou in France, and none in Pierre Trudeau’s cabinet in Canada.

Gough Whitlam’s ministry in Australia had none. His predecessor William McMahon had just one – Queenslander Annabelle Rankin – and his successor Malcolm Fraser also had one, Margaret Guilfoyle from Victoria.

50 years ago this year, Gough Whitlam began the process which would eventually change this when he appointed Elizabeth Reid as the world's first advisor to a head of government on women's affairs. Among Reid’s tasks was to change the mindset in Australia which had excluded women from senior roles in business, government departments, civic groups, the communities of faith and politics.

Fast forward to 2023 and we find the Government of Anthony Albanese has a majority of 55 women among its 104 senators and House members, the first Commonwealth nation to achieve this. It also has an all-time high number of women in the federal cabinet.

Recent parliamentary gender history

Australia’s greatest advance occurred during the Rudd and Gillard years after the Labor Party intentionally pursued greater gender equality.

The last Gillard ministry had 14 women out of 42, with four serving in her cabinet. After Julia Gillard’s departure, the last Rudd ministry had 13 women, with six in cabinet. From there it was all downhill.

Tony Abbott’s first ministry in 2013 had only six women out of 42, with one in cabinet. Malcolm Turnbull increased this to nine women ministers, with six in cabinet. For most of Scott Morrison’s term, the ministry of 42 comprised ten or 11 women, with six in cabinet.

Anthony Albanese now has 19 women in a ministry of 42, with ten in cabinet.

Australia restoring gender equality

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has just affirmed Australia’s recent advances by ranking Australia 26th among 146 nations in its Global Gender Gap Report for 2023. That’s up from 43rd last year under the Coalition and an appalling 50th the year before.

The WEF began this survey in 2006, placing Australia a creditable 15th out of 115 nations. Ranking slipped thereafter, fluctuating between 20th and 25th through the Rudd and Gillard period.

From 24th in 2013 and 2014, a dramatic slide then occurred through the Coalition years, slumping to 36th in 2015, to 46th in 2016 and 50th in 2021.

The jump of 17 places from 43rd to 26th since the Albanese Labor Government took office appears the strongest surge of any country since the index began.

Still a way to go

The WEF’s detailed country profile shows Australia scoring highly on women enrolled in tertiary education, literacy rate and professional and technical workers. Australia gets top marks on all these.

High scores are now recorded also on political empowerment and women as legislators, senior officials and managers.

Equal rights are in place on access to justice, freedom of movement, right to divorce, access to financial services, inheritance rights for widows and daughters and access to land and other assets.

Poor scores are still recorded for the gender pay gap, income levels and membership of corporate boards.

Ranking 26th, Australia lags behind New Zealand and the Philippines in the Asia Pacific region, 16 advanced European states, three developing countries in Latin America and four developingS African states.

Australia shamed by New Zealand

After five years of impressive leadership by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who retired in January, New Zealand currently ranks fourth in the world. That’s up from 13th in 2014.

The WEF report states:

'With parity in parliamentary positions, and a female head of state for 16 of the last 50 years, New Zealand has the world’s third-highest level of parity on Political Empowerment. New Zealand has bridged the gender divide in enrolment across all levels of education and literacy rate.'

Albanese Government initiatives

Speaking at the Unions Tasmania Women’s Conference earlier this month, Australia’s Minister for Women, Senator Katy Gallagher, itemised the legislative action the Government has taken to “clean up the mess left behind by a lost decade” under the Coalition.

She said:

Like the Fair Work Act that focused on barriers for women in bargaining and pay, or our first Act to pass the parliament setting up the first paid entitlement to family and domestic violence leave. Or through our submissions to the Fair Work Commission on aged care workers, or through the annual wage review where Government submissions have specifically focused on women, work and pay. Or through our budget decisions: with child care and aged care the two single biggest investments made in our October and May budgets.

Ranking 26 is certainly progress. This time next year we shall see if Australia can catch up even further to New Zealand, and to South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique and Rwanda.

Alan Austin is an Independent Australia columnist and freelance journalist. You can follow him on Twitter @alanaustin001.

