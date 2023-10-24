SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Opinion

Albanese Government urgently implored to help resolve Middle East crisis

By | | comments |
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has condemned attacks on Israel by the Hamas militant group (Screenshot via YouTube)

In an open letter to PM Albanese, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles, Refugee Council CEO Paul Power pleads for government intervention to resolve the Israel-Hamas conflict.

DEAR PRIME MINISTER and Ministers, 

As the peak body for organisations working with refugees in Australia, we are writing to express our distress about the situation in Israel and Gaza. We ask that the Australian Government intervene urgently to seek an immediate end to the loss of life, to work towards a peaceful resolution in the region and to ensure safety and social cohesion in our communities.  

The Refugee Council, our members, supporters and refugee communities across Australia are deeply disturbed by the ongoing conflict. Many of our members have family and friends affected by the conflict on both sides. We condemn the terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians by armed Palestinian groups and condemn the Israeli Defence Force’s attacks on Palestinian civilians and the blockade of the Gaza strip, which has prevented water, food, electricity and urgent medical supplies from entering. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire and every effort must be made to ensure essential supplies are allowed in. 

Albanese Government joins world leaders in condemning attacks on Israel
Albanese Government joins world leaders in condemning attacks on Israel

The Albanese Government has continued Australia's relations with Israel by condemning terrorist attacks from the Hamas militant group.

The international human rights framework, including the Refugee Convention and the Geneva Conventions, was introduced to ensure that such atrocities would never again occur. It is essential that all governments call on both sides of the conflict to adhere to these principles, cease all attacks on civilians, release all hostages and ensure the protection of human rights throughout the region.  

The Australian Government should do all in its power to work towards the preservation of life and a peaceful resolution to prevent the very serious threat of an even greater humanitarian catastrophe. As expressed recently by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, all major humanitarian agencies are stretched to the limits in terms of capacity by conflicts that have now displaced 110 million people — from Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Ukraine and beyond.

The escalation of this conflict and the prospect of further displacement must be met with a strongly human rights-based and humanitarian response, with a significant injection of humanitarian funding desperately needed. 

We reiterate the calls from the Australian Council for International Development for the Australian Government to work with international partners to ensure: 

  1. protection of civilians;
  2. negotiation for the safe release of hostages; 
  3. humanitarian access, including a humanitarian pause; 
  4. a ceasefire to end rapidly escalating conflict; and  
  5. renewed efforts towards a long-term diplomatic solution.  

Backing Israel's rage-fuelled revenge presents moral dilemma
Backing Israel's rage-fuelled revenge presents moral dilemma

World leaders have been quick to condone Israel's retaliation on Hamas, giving the nation freedom to commit violence with little accountability.

We also note that the crisis has affected communities in Australia, directly and indirectly, causing increased fear and hostility. We are grateful for the Australian Government's leadership and quick action in arranging flights to evacuate Australians and Pacific Islands citizens from the conflict. We also welcome the recent commitment to increase security at places of worship and other community spaces.

We call on the Australian Government to build on these efforts to ensure the safety of our communities and to work towards social cohesion. We condemn all hate speech and racial vilification and encourage community leaders to work towards peace in our communities.  

Ultimately, we urge the Australian Government to make every effort to work towards peace in the Middle East.  

Yours faithfully, 

Paul Power 

Chief Executive Officer 

Refugee Council of Australia 

Paul Power has been CEO of the Refugee Council of Australia since 2006.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS WAR
ISRAEL Hamas Gaza Palestine Albanese Government #Auspol Anthony Albanese Penny Wong Andrew Giles Refugee Council of Australia
Share Article
Recent articles by Paul Power
Albanese Government urgently implored to help resolve Middle East crisis

In an open letter to PM Albanese, Refugee Council CEO Paul Power pleads for gove ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate