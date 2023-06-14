Africa Day soured by aggression in Canberra

An act of aggression marred what should have been a peaceful celebration of Africa's relationship with Australia in Canberra recently, writes Kamal Fadel.

IT WAS TO BE an event that celebrated the best of Africa and that continent’s rich, promising relationship with Australia. Instead, an ugly scene of aggression redolent of Morocco’s illegal and brutal annexation of Western Sahara resulted and was the subject of media reports.

I had been invited to Africa Day held recently in Canberra, by the dean of Africa’s diplomatic corps in Australia, South African High Commissioner, Marthinus Van Schalkwyk. South Africa had a long struggle to be free of the evil of apartheid and identifies with the people of Western Sahara, Africa’s last colony.

Africa Day is intended to acknowledge the successes of the Organisation of African Unity (now the AU) from its creation in 1963, in the fight against colonialism and the progress that Africa has made while reflecting upon the common challenges that the continent faces in a global environment.

The Saharawi liberation movement, the Frente Polisario, was first recognised as a liberation movement in the context of a decolonising Africa during the 1970s by the OAU Council of Ministers meeting held in Mauritius in June 1976. The UN General Assembly also recognised the Polisario as ‘the representative of the people of Western Sahara’ in resolution 34/79 of 21 November 1979.

To this day, the United Nations in its commitment to deliver a self-determination referendum to the people of Western Sahara – as in East Timor (Timor-Leste) in 1999 – accepts the Frente Polisario as the democratic representative organisation of the people of Western Sahara.

The Saharawi Republic (SADR) declared by the Saharawi people on 27 February 1976 joined the OAU in 1982 and is a founding member state of the AU. Moroccan officials also sit side by side with representatives of the SADR at the AU summits. Moroccan representatives have also attended alongside officials of the Saharawi Republic AU meetings with external partners.

I arrived at the 25 May event filled with hope, looking to connect with old friends from a constellation of countries in Africa and engage with leaders in Australia’s government.

But I was stopped from entering. In a provocative move, three diplomats from the Moroccan embassy including the deputy head of mission, were waiting for me. They recognised me and told me in a threatening manner that I could not pass. They began shouting in front of the Australian Federal Police (AFP): “He is a terrorist!”

The matter should have been peacefully resolved. I showed the AFP officers my invitation. Diplomats from the South African High Commission then confirmed my name on the guest list. Despite this, the Moroccan diplomats maintained a threatening posture. They kept affirming that they would not allow my entry even if it meant the end of the event. I calmly stood by, hoping to enter, but pushing and shoving accompanied by verbal abuse continued for some time.

Moroccan officials accused of intimidation after fracas at African unity event in Canberra https://t.co/AEhRXcpm97 — Kamal Fadel (@Alfudail) May 31, 2023

A video recording of the incident shows one of the AFP officers telling the Moroccan officials:

“This is a total embarrassment for the African missions here and I as a police officer shouldn’t have to deal with this.”

He added:

“You have embarrassed yourself and any goodwill you had with the people here is gone.”

The Moroccans present also intimidated Australians who were present and showed sympathy to me. They tried to snatch the mobile phone of one friend and they also targeted another elderly Australian citizen who accompanied me. He was struck on the hand and told, “We now know who you are!” This was clearly a threat that would have to be taken seriously given the bad record of the Moroccan intelligence services.

Despite such hostility, the African ambassadors accredited to Australia hosting the event intervened and escorted me inside the venue.

It is a shame that Moroccan diplomats were prepared to use force against the Western Sahara representative during an event meant to celebrate and acknowledge African unity, culture and diversity across the continent. The Moroccan diplomats’ behaviour tarnished the image and standing of the whole African continent.

In a way, this behaviour directed at one individual isn’t any different than Morocco’s aggression and illegal occupation in Western Sahara, where a people promised the right to decolonise themselves – by the express commitment of the international community through the United Nations and as a basic right in international law – are subjected daily to indignity and wanton brutality.

What happened in Canberra on 25 May happens on a far larger and more ominous scale day in and day out in Western Sahara. If Moroccan officials are prepared to use force against Saharawis in a democratic country like Australia, one can only imagine the fate of the Saharawis inside the occupied areas who regularly face detention, torture and disappearances at the hands of Moroccan agents.

Diplomats act as the bridge between nations, facilitating dialogue, negotiation and cooperation to advance their countries' interests, maintain peace, and promote international understanding. Diplomats play a crucial role in preventing and resolving conflicts. They engage in diplomatic dialogue, mediate between parties and facilitate peace negotiations.

The untoward methods used by the Moroccan diplomats caused grave embarrassment to all the Africans and their friends who were celebrating an African historical and important day, the 60th anniversary of the OAU and the subsequent formation of the AU.

Kamal Fadel is the Polisario Representative in Australia and New Zealand. You can find him on Twitter: @Alfudail.