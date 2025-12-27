9 TOP STORY OF 2025: Why six Australian Jews accused leading local Zionist of antisemitism

Free Palestine anti-Zionist rally in Melbourne, 9 February 2025 (Photo by Sumitra Vignaendra, edited) and social media post by Mark Leibler, 8 February 2025 (Screenshot via X)

When a leading Zionist calls six other Australian Jews "antisemitic" – and worse – over criticisms of Israel, the issues are deep. Hence this February piece, by those six, was so vital, well-received and much read.

*****

Six Melbourne Jews, labelled "antisemites" by prominent lawyer Mark Leibler, have made a formal complaint against him to the Australian Human Rights Commission. Dr David Glanz details their position.

IMAGINE calling a group of Jews 'repulsive and revolting human beings'.

At a time when Nazi thugs are openly organising on our streets and swastikas are being daubed on Jewish buildings, it’s surely the stuff of Far-Right memes. Inspiration for more foul graffiti.

But the author of the words was certainly no Nazi. The phrase was written by Mark Leibler AC, one of Melbourne’s leading lawyers, a member of the University of Melbourne Council, a former president of the Zionist Federation of Australia and the current chair of the Australia Israel & Jewish Affairs Council.

Mr Leibler wrote the words as part of a post on Twitter/X that he paid to promote, reaching some 400,000 people.

His target was anti-Zionist Jews in general and – given that we were organising an anti-Zionist rally the day after the post – surely the five of us, some of whom are migrants from Israel.

Mr Leibler didn’t pull his punches. He went on to say that our relatives killed in the Holocaust would be rolling in their graves.

And – this stings, given our track record of anti-racism – that we are 'vicious antisemites'.

Now Mr Leibler is entitled to his support for Zionism. The idea that Jews would be best served by the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine is, after all, a political position and one that has been contested within Jewish communities for some 140 years.

He is also entitled to defend the State of Israel and its actions in Gaza over the past 16 months.

We disagree with him on both counts. We organised our rally at Parliament House because we wanted to put on the public record that some Jews oppose the settler colonial conquest of Palestine and the consequences that have flowed from that, including apartheid laws within Israel and the West Bank and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

We know that we are a minority within the Jewish community. We don’t claim to speak for all Melbourne Jews — quite the opposite. Our argument is that no one, including Mr Leibler, gets to speak for all Jews.

But we know that the number of Jews standing against the genocide and in solidarity with Palestine is growing, not just in Melbourne but around the world.

Over the past 16 months there have been impressive and lively rallies by dissenting Jews in the U.S., a Jewish bloc of up to 1,000 on Palestine rallies in London and, here in Melbourne, Jews taking part in each of the 71 weekly rallies for Palestine, with Jews often invited to speak from the platform.

We include in our ranks the descendants of Holocaust survivors and those who lost family in the Nazi death camps.

So the one thing we are certain Mr Leibler is not entitled to do is to dismiss us as beyond the pale. We have a right to speak, to be heard (and disagreed with) as Jews.

We have submitted a complaint about Mr Leibler’s post on X to the Australian Human Rights Commission.

As we are all Jews, and as Mr Leibler attacked us as such, we would argue that his post is not just offensive but antisemitic.

And given that our rally was to highlight the issue of discrimination against Palestinians and all victims of racism, we would argue that Mr Leibler’s post was an attempt to victimise us by exposing us to ridicule and contempt as Jews in the public arena.

It is also insulting. We include in our ranks the descendants of Holocaust survivors and those who lost family in the Nazi death camps.

We don’t want money or revenge. A public apology would suffice.

We have been denigrated and impugned. But the suffering of the Palestinians makes any slight we have experienced pale to nothing in comparison.

And that is the tragedy. While Mr Leibler uses his position of power to attack us as the “wrong sort of Jews”, some 2 million Palestinians in Gaza squat in the rubble of their homes, their hospitals and schools, their mosques and churches, and mourn their tens of thousands of dead.

Our rally called for an end to the suffering and discrimination. It was joined by many Jews and our non-Jewish supporters.

Mr Leibler’s post was a calculated and pre-emptive smear to undermine our rejection of all forms of racism, including antisemitism and Islamophobia.

He was obviously concerned about our impact. We must be doing something right.

Proud to be one of more than 500+ Jewish Australians standing up against ethnic cleansing in the SMH and The Age today. #OzJewsSayNO #No2ethniccleansing #NO2TrumpsGazaPlan pic.twitter.com/3tvwdSFOii — David Glanz (@davidglanz) February 24, 2025

EDITOR'S NOTE:

This article's headline was changed from 'Why five Jews accuse Mark Leibler of antisemitism' to 'Why six Jews accuse Mark Leibler of antisemitism', as there are five contributors to this article but six signatories on the Human Rights Commission complaint.

Dr David Glanz, Nachshon Amir, Shahar Amir, Dr Keren Tova Rubinstein and Dr Guy Gillor are anti-Zionist Jews in Melbourne, who organised a rally against genocide and racism at the Victorian Parliament.