9 IA STORY OF 2024: Labor looks likely to win 2025 Election

Economics guru Stephen Koukoulas wrote in July that the Coalition may struggle to make Labor a one-term government, which gave many in our audience a hint of relief.

Having rescued the economy from damage done by the Coalition and stabilising government debt, the ALP is polling well for a second term in office.

THE NEXT FEDERAL ELECTION is less than a year away, with the dates around March to May 2025 the most likely dates for voting day.

Current polling shows a probable return of the Albanese Labor Government. To the extent that economic matters have a powerful influence on voters, Labor’s position is likely to improve materially between now and election day, given the outlook for the economy and economic policy.

At one level, it is extraordinary that Labor is in this favourable position given a raft of economic issues that usually have voters annoyed with the incumbent and looking to the opposition for a solution. These electoral negatives at play include high inflation, moderate wage growth, high interest rates and to some extent, the problems with housing affordability and rent. The unemployment rate is also edging higher, albeit from a 48-year low.

It would not be a surprise if, at the moment, these issues were sufficiently impactful to sway a significant part of the electorate away from Labor. After all, consumer sentiment continues to track near historical lows and financial stress is acute on the back of the big picture of the economy.

Over the next ten or so months until the next election, many of these negatives are likely to swing in favour of those voters currently under the pump and with that, there is likely to be a lift in support for Labor from current levels.

While the outlook for interest rates is filled with uncertainty, money markets and the vast majority of economists continue to expect the start of an interest rate-cutting cycle within the next six to 12 months.

If this turns out to be the case and there are a series of interest rate cuts, the relief for mortgage holders will be palpable. Treasurer Jim Chalmers would inevitably campaign on those unfolding interest rate cuts, claiming the Government’s policies to tighten fiscal settings, to put downward pressure on headline inflation via electricity and rent subsidies as factors that helped deliver this relief. It would be a powerful issue for Labor to focus its campaign on.

It is also highly likely that the recent downturn in inflation and upturn in wages will continue in the year ahead.

Indeed, the Budget forecasts were for annual inflation to ease to 2.75 per cent in June 2025 and stay at that “in target” range through to June 2026. If these forecasts prove to be accurate, it will help ensure the cost of living pressures that were unleashed in the final year of the Morrison Government are back under control. At the same time, wages are forecast to rise by 3.25 per cent each year, delivering back-to-back real wage increases.

These trends will be evident to workers, who are also currently enjoying the benefit of the latest round of income tax cuts that commence on 1 July 2024.

There are other economic and policy factors that are likely to be positives for the incumbent Labor Party.

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) index of share prices is at a record high, which is contributing to growth in the wealth of Australian workers through their superannuation accounts. The ASX200 index is above 8,000 points for the first time ever, which is a solid lift in the last year that favours shareholders and superannuants.

The Budget position and stabilisation of government debt have also been a virtue and are set to continue. It is a sign of prudent and responsible long-run management of government finances by Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher.

Labor has delivered two consecutive Budget surpluses, the first in almost 20 years, which stands in contrast with the massive deficits left to it by the Morrison Government. While the Budget is set to ease back into a deficit in 2024-25 largely due to the income tax cuts, it will be materially lower than the deficit forecast by the Coalition when it framed the Budget in 2022.

This means that government debt under the administration of Labor has stabilised at a level around $200 billion below the trajectory based on the Coalition’s policy settings. While this might not be a huge issue to specifically win Labor votes at the next poll, Jim Chalmers can use it as definitive evidence of the Government’s well-based economic strategy.

Non-economic issues are, of course, important for voters. Nuclear power versus renewable energy, income and wealth distribution, gender equality, health, education, defence and a myriad of issues can sway voter preferences. The competence of the Ministry versus the Shadow Ministry can feature. Labor is well placed on these.

There are many moving parts in play and still to play out in the lead into the 2025 Election. Ten months is a long time. But based on current polling and economic conditions and the probable path for factors that influence voters, Labor should be well pleased and with even luck and some good management, it should win a second term.

Stephen Koukoulas is an IA columnist and one of Australia’s leading economic visionaries, past Chief Economist of Citibank and Senior Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister.