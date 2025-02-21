85 reasons why Peter Dutton is unfit to be PM ... and counting

Independent Australia's catalogue of major reasons Peter Dutton should never be prime minister now numbers 85. Michelle Pini updates the list of cons.

There is currently a consistent crusade by the legacy media to turn a “monster” into a credible contender for the top job but we’re not buying it.

Our contempt for this national disinformation campaign notwithstanding, if the polls are correct – and, as usual, we have our doubts – then enough voters are buying it and Australia may well end up with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton as our next prime minister.

And to those among us who – like many of their U.S. counterparts believed about Trump – think such an outcome impossible, may we gently remind you that that is what everyone thought about Scott Morrison? And Tony Abbott, before him? And, if it’s not too painful to cast your minds back, indeed, about Johnny Howard?

So, since we remain committed to our firm belief that no self-respecting democracy deserves Peter Dutton as prime minister, we intend to keep our promise and continue to inform you of the many reasons why Dutton is unfit to be Australia's next PM, in the lead up to the next election.

Once again, if you believe you have evidence of further reasons we may have missed, please let us know here. (Thank you so much to all those people who have already contacted Independent Australia with information).

Bearing in mind that, even when you're the clown (think Trump), it's still far easier to get elected when the media circus is in your tent, please share the following list of misdeeds, lies rorts and clown-like behaviour, far and wide.

2025 CONTINUED: MORE LIES, PLUS 'FAMILY VALUES', CREATIVE ACCOUNTING & SUGAR HITS

85. After firstly urging the RBA not to cut interest rates due to “political pressure” and insisting a mortgage rate cut would be “premature”, Dutton then did a complete backflip a few days later and tried to pressure the RBA to deliver one, pronto. Clearly not expecting the RBA to announce a cut, however, Dutton has managed to avoid the media and making any comment at all since the Reserve Bank's announcement of a cut on Tuesday.

84. While maintaining claims that Labor is responsible for a cost of living "crisis" and vowing a Coalition Government would ease inflation, Dutton described the Labor Government’s $300 energy bill rebates as counterproductive “sugar hits” that simply made inflation "worse".

83. Still emulating Elon Musk’s "efficiency" measures, Dutton again announced he would "cut waste" by sacking around 36,000 public service jobs, which he described as wasteful, inflationary and a "recipe to please the unions".

This, claimed Dutton, would save $24 billion over four years. However, he neglected to mention that fewer public servants mean more private sector consultancy contracts, which cost $20.8 billion – or the equivalent of 56,000 employees – in just one year of the last Coalition Government.

82. The Opposition Leader continued to be evasive and downright deceptive about the Coalition's nuclear plan. He dodged questions on whether state-funded nuclear disaster insurance had been factored into the plan – spoiler alert: it hadn't. He has also continued to use deceptive data – dubbed "accounting tricks" by RenewEconomy – to pretend his nuclear plan will lower energy bills when it will do the opposite.

81. Though this week, Dutton managed a criticism of Trump's approach in Ukraine, until now and despite all the truly abominable things Trump has already done and said, Dutton has lauded the U.S. President and convicted felon. Even after Trump announced a U.S. takeover of the Gaza strip, Dutton sang his praises, describing him as "shrewd", "reasonable" and a "big thinker".

80. While Dutton has maintained his rhetoric and racist comments about immigrants, he was found discussing the reintroduction of so-called "golden ticket" visas, which essentially allow millionaires to settle in Australia with little scrutiny. The Albanese Government recently axed the scheme, after a 2023 Productivity Commission found it was susceptible to fraud and criminal exploitation, and cost Australia billions.

79. Dutton, who has prattled on about a "values-based" election and wants to see a review of Australia's school curriculum to stamp out "woke" culture, "opened up" to 60 Minutes recently about his own family history. This included a touching tale of hitting on Kirilli (now his wife) at age 23, when already divorced and 'expecting a baby with another "on-off" partner'.

As Dutton explained, though:

'My heart was pumping. I'd had 20 vodka Red Bulls by that stage, so it was all good.'

78. Peter Dutton has consistently voted against the criminalisation of intentional wage theft by employers and continues to voice his intention to “remove the complexity and hostility of Labor’s industrial relations agenda" (read, lower wages).

77. (Reminder) Back in 2021, then-Defence Minister Dutton, tried to have a book by Dr Samantha Crompvoets banned. The organisational culture expert was engaged in 2015 by the Special Operations Commander to undertake a review of Special Forces' capability. Her report exposed war crimes allegedly committed by cliques of elite Special Air Service regiment soldiers serving in Afghanistan. For her trouble, Dutton also indicated Crompvoets would not receive further Defence contracts.

76. (Reminder) As Minister for Health in the Abbott Government, Dutton was categorically voted the worst health minister in living memory by the Australian Medical Association (AMA), according to a poll conducted by Australian Doctor magazine.

PETER DUTTON HAS TOLD US WHO HE IS.



You can read more reasons why Peter Dutton is unfit to be PM here or, subscribe to IA and have all the updates sent directly to your inbox.

