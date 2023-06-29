6 reasons ICACs should always conduct investigations in full public view

According to Gladys Berejiklian’s ex-Treasurer, the findings of the ICAC report from the inquiry into the former NSW Premier’s dealings, due to be released today, should be kept secret.

Member for Hornsby Matt Kean is also demanding an overhaul of the state’s corruption watchdog, describing its process as “public political lynching”.

Now, we won’t speculate as to what is likely to be in the report but it is safe to assume it won’t be pretty for the New South Wales Liberals — particularly since Kean is so keen for it all to just go away.

It is also reasonable to posit that the whole point of a corruption watchdog is based on the premise that we cannot always rely on government officials (particularly if they belong to Matt's party) to act in the public interest. And since corruption is usually covered up, it follows that it must be independently investigated and exposed for the benefit of the polity. How very ... ”publicly political”.

Bizarrely, it was the Liberals who set up the NSW ICAC in the first place (1988), though with Labor support. But that was when the shoe was on another corrupt foot — such as that of the former NSW Labor MP, Eddie Obeid.

Unlike Kean, despite a concerted push by his own party to abolish the NSW ICAC a few years later, former NSW Labor Premier Bob Carr 'publicly stated that he wanted to retain it because of its public mandate, and remarked privately, "It keeps my party's criminal faction in check".

Oh, for those halcyon days, eh, Mr Kean?

But on the other hand (or is that foot?), now that one’s own party has an unprecedented monopoly on corruption in most states and federally, well, now it should just be swept under the Wagga Wagga Gun Club’s carpet. And for goodness sake, don't mention sports rorts!

Countless Federal Coalition parliamentary votes against the establishment of a federal anti-corruption body later, and Kean’s logic is hardly out of step with today’s Liberal Party — now a decimated shell of its former self, without one mainland government to its name.

And the contemporary Liberal Party logic is part of a two-pronged approach that goes something like this.Firstly, relentlessly attack your opposition – with the assistance of the vast allied media cabal – to blame Labor for everything from debts and deficits to global economic downturns and the murder of JFK. This is a necessary first defence position, even when the issue involves your own party’s gross ineptitude — and especially then.

A recent example of this is Brittany Higgins' rape allegation and the Morrison Government’s subsequent persecution (aided by its trusted media buddies) of the current Federal Labor Senator, Katy Gallagher, who was in Opposition at the time, over what she knew, rather than what they, as Higgins' employers might have known, — but ... details!

Secondly, should any doubts about your dodgy dealings emerge, double down!

A perfect instance of this would be Stuart Robert and Robodebt. This disgusting Liberal Government chapter is the one where poor people who didn’t owe any money were labelled “dole bludgers” across multiple media channels, on repeat, and then relentlessly hounded down and threatened to repay imaginary debts with the zeal usually reserved for organised crime rings or rats carrying bubonic plague. The scheme was finally declared to be illegal by the Federal Court, but only after 2,030 people were driven to their deaths. Nonetheless, Robert not only still refused to admit any error, he even pledged to continue the scheme.

Fittingly, Stuart also kicks off our list of reasons as to why all corruption bodies, be they federal or state, must conduct their investigations in the full light of day, broadcast them freely around the clock in full view of every single voter, their minors and any overseas visitors who may be considering permanent residency.

And now a few of the many reasons why anti-corruption bodies must conduct business in full public view:

1. STUART ROB- ODEBT- ERT

Just when you thought everything that could be revealed about Robert’s transgressions had already been discovered, a joint parliamentary audit committee has been given a signed statement from a former partner of a lobbying firm alleging the former Government Services Minister profited from government contracts he sent their way.

According to former Synergy 360 partner Anthony Daly:

“Ultimately, this arrangement was designed to facilitate the flow of funds through United Marketing and onward to Stuart Robert.”

Quelle surprise.

2. BRIDGET "SPORT RORTS" MCKENZIE

The "Sports Rorts" scandal embraced the concept of "it is only a rort if you are not in it...", which is how the grants scheme was described by the president of one of the clubs that benefitted.

Bridget McKenzie who oversaw the funnelling of $100 million into targeted electorates based on her party's chances of re-election, meanwhile, had this to say about the rorts:

“What you would see as pork barrelling… is what we in the National Party say is delivering for our electorates.”

3. ANGUS "SO MANY SCANDALS" TAYLOR

Then there’s Angus Taylor’s involvement in "Watergate". And "Grassgate". And also Angusgate.

4. SCOTT "MINISTER FOR EVERYTHING" MORRISON

Not only did ScoMo oversee all the above misdeeds but he managed to hide the development of his own personal secret dictatorship from the entire nation — and even his own Cabinet. Read more about this HERE.

5. PETER "AU PAIR AFFAIR" DUTTON

Read more about the "Au Pair Affair" HERE. Further reading on Mr Dutton's other questionable behaviour, HERE.

6. GLADYS & THE GANG

Last but not least, as former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s ex-boyfriend Daryl Maguire faces charges for giving false or misleading evidence to the New South Wales anti-corruption watchdog, we await the fallout from its report due to be released tomorrow.

It is expected the investigation will reveal details about Gladys Berejiklian’s role in the possible funnelling of taxpayer funds into projects which benefitted her former secret lover and Wagga Wagga MP's electorate. The report may also shine an unfavourable light on the part played by other members of her government.

Popcorn, please.

