SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Law News

Woodside's 'climate bomb' Scarborough Gas Project must be defused

By | | comments |
(Image via @EDOLawyers | Twitter)

An injunction has been sought against Woodside’s Scarborough Gas Project in order to protect the Great Barrier Reef from further destruction. The EDO details the groundbreaking move.

ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENDERS OFFICE (EDO) is heading to the Federal Court to seek an injunction against Woodside’s Scarborough Gas Project over climate harm to the Great Barrier Reef. 

On behalf of our client, the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF), EDO will argue that the $16 billion fossil fuel project should not be allowed to commence unless it is approved under Australia’s national environmental legislation, the EPBC Act

Woodside's fossil fuel focus could push our climate over the edge
Woodside's fossil fuel focus could push our climate over the edge

Climate polluter Woodside is building its business strategy around the absurd notion that the very thing driving the climate crisis should continue as part of the emergency response.

It is the first time the Federal Court has been asked to look at objective scientific evidence and find that the greenhouse gas impacts of a major offshore gas project are likely to significantly impact the Great Barrier Reef. 

The Scarborough Gas Project is a for-export LNG proposal off Murujuga/the Burrup Peninsula in Western Australia, which will result in the release of an estimated 878.02 million tonnes of carbon dioxide over its lifetime. 

Under federal law, a blanket approval applies to all offshore gas and oil projects...

That’s equivalent to more than double the total emissions of Australia’s energy sector in 2020, or 20-times Australia’s passenger car emissions that same year. 

Under federal law, a blanket approval applies to all offshore gas and oil projects, which allows projects to be assessed under a streamlined process by the offshore regulator, NOPSEMA

However, this approval does not apply to projects that are likely to significantly impact the heritage values of the Great Barrier Reef. 

The Coalition's 'dreadful' legacy on the Great Barrier Reef
The Coalition's 'dreadful' legacy on the Great Barrier Reef

Ahead of the upcoming Federal Election, the Coalition Government has made another significant pledge to protect the Great Barrier Reef from further environmental harm and degradation.

EDO Managing Lawyer Brendan Dobbie said: 

Given the huge amount of Greenhouse Gas Emissions set to be unleashed by this project, Scarborough is likely to have a significant impact on the heritage values of our unique and fragile Great Barrier Reef, which is already under extreme stress due to climate change. 

 

We’re applying for an injunction against the Scarborough Gas Project in the Federal Court. This is the first time that the Court has been asked to consider objective scientific evidence about the Greenhouse Gas impacts of an offshore gas project on our Great Barrier Reef. 

 

We’re asking the Court to restrain construction of the Scarborough Gas Project because of its climate impacts on the Great Barrier Reef. 

 

We are running out of time to save our Reef.  It’s critical that the impacts of harmful new fossil fuel projects on the Great Barrier Reef are recognised and properly assessed.

This article was first published on the Environmental Defenders Office website and has been republished with permission. 

​​

Related Articles

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
WEATHER QUEENSLAND ENVIRONMENT WA LAW ENERGY
GREAT BARRIER REEF Woodside Scarborough Gas Project Fossil fuels Australian Conservation Foundation Environmental Defenders Office #AusPol injunction greenhouse gases emissions
Recent articles by Environmental Defenders Office
Woodside's 'climate bomb' Scarborough Gas Project must be defused

An injunction has been sought against Woodside’s Scarborough Gas Project in order ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate