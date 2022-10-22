'Wonder reef II' to be built by V8 Supercars engineers on Surfers Paradise

The Gold Coast is 'under construction' (image by Kerrie Brailsford via Wikimedia Commons)

Construction has begun on Wonder Reef II, on the primary sand dunes at Narrowneck.

Engineers for the V8 Supercars have confirmed that they are ensuring that the new tradie-style “scaffold reef” has been designed and built on the high-tide storm mark to allow it to naturally fall into the sea, meaning that costs are kept low for ratepayers in the initial construction phase which uses obvious cycles of the natural swell and storm conditions to move it into place.

“We’re expecting a building northeast swell to peak at over three metres with a period of 9.5 seconds by late Monday night, and our calculations show that the Wonder Reef II should end up lodging itself somewhere between the current Narrowneck Reef and Surfers Paradise by early Tuesday morning,” said Pete Koncretas, head engineer on the project.

Further, he said:

“Just because we’ve collected 50 years of data as to why building on the dune systems causes more erosion, doesn’t mean we can’t use that knowledge to our advantage.”

A spokesperson from the Mayor’s office has declared that the savings made will allow more concrete to be poured on the Oceanway dunes to the north of Narrowneck.

Mayoral stenographer Adam Blotts denied that there were any environmental or coastal management issues with the project and said that the V8 Supercar engineers were the “best in the business”.

He said:

Once in place, Wonder Reef II will be another shining example of what ignorant blow-ins can do when they really put their minds to it — you can forget Burleigh being the new Bondi, or even Coolangatta as the new Main Beach… Wonder Reef II will be our next great new tourism attraction delivered by the Mayor’s office. As a city, we can’t afford to let the existing Wonder Reef operate as a monopoly, and this new structure will bring about healthy competition.

When pressed, Mr Blotts refused to confirm that once installed the new Wonder Reef II will include a link to the Oceanside Cruise Ship Terminal, a Cable Car, a second Casino, the Surfers Bowls Club site and Global Tourism Hub, or that a second set of Gold Coast lights like those at Yatala will be built there.

Beachgoers, surfers and swimmers are being advised that due to the twisted metal nature of the new reef structure, large safety barriers will later be installed to keep all persons away from the tangled new reef — which may also double as a whale catching omninet which will keep humpbacks closer to shore for longer, boosting tourism offerings for the city.

Council documents about the new reef have been heavily redacted, and approval was negotiated behind closed doors.

More to come.

Darren Crawford is a surfer, environmentalist, sports coach/administrator and academic. He is also vice president of Save Our Spit Alliance, You can follow Darren on Twitter @Darrencanplay.

This article was originally published on Darren's Medium page under the title 'New tourism product for the Gold Coast — Wonder Reef II to be built by V8 Supercars Engineers off Surfers Paradise'.