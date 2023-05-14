Where there is 'woke', there is fire

Having constructive debates, rather than resorting to name-calling, is the way forward for a healthy political and social climate, writes Patrick Lukins.

AUSTRALIANS HAVE inherited many wonderful things from our Yankee cousins. Thanks to globalisation we enjoy jewels of American civilisation like Big Macs, Budweiser and the Bold and the Beautiful. While the latter may not be to everyone’s taste, there is a cultural commodity we import which is far more divisive – "wokeism" – a contagion which has permeated our borders threatening our unique and precious way of life.

No matter whether you’ve seen the w-word being flung around the Twitterverse or heard it from the mouths of Murdoch’s muppets, whether you’ve accused others of being woke or been accused yourself there’s one massive commonality, no one seems able to offer an official and consistent definition of what it actually means. Even typing it into (U.S. imported) Microsoft Word spanks "wokeism" with a red spellcheck squiggle as if to say "huh"? If anyone feels confused by the etymology of "wokeism", I’ll try to add some mud to the water to clear the matter up.

Basically, if you possess a social conscience, you’re woke but, it’s not a good thing, it’s a bad thing. Name-calling egalitarian folk is not really new; think hippy, bleeding heart and so on. Except, anti-woke rhetoric strikes with far more venom than calling someone a tree-hugger. What used to be an endearing insult has morphed into something more hateful, behind the words are sinister tones; proverbial sticks and stones.

From what I can gather, Trump and the ideological skidmark he left in his wake, Trumpism, is largely to blame for the move away from civil debates of hearts versus minds into bloody screaming battles within the empty amphitheatre of cyberspace.

But here’s the controversial part of my analysis: I’m not one-sided on this, I believe both sides are equally to blame.

Before I’m turned into cannon fodder, hear my argument because, technically speaking, I would be considered woke. My job is in healthcare, I once donated to World Vision, I wear op-shop clothes and enjoy smashed avo with a good latte. I tick all the woke boxes but would never admit that out loud because it’s a bad thing, remember?

I’m a paramedic, a job where quite simply I get paid to go and help people who ask for help. The patient could be anyone; disabled, homeless, part of an ethnic minority or trans, perhaps they’re all of the above. They could also be violent, anti-social, openly racist or just plain angry. The fact is every patient sits somewhere on the human spectrum.

I enjoy my job because I don’t have to exhaust myself figuring out their label and then deciding if I should hate them for it; I’m expected to treat all people the same regardless of their background.

When a human patient is having the worst day of their lives, they usually couldn’t give a fuck what I ate for breakfast or what species of tree I choose to hug behind closed doors.

Personally, I don’t know how it feels to be trans or to have an antisocial personality disorder, I’ve never been homeless and I’m not black but I’ve sat nose to nose with every conceivable cohort and listened, chatted and almost always found common ground for banter, no matter how tenuous.

I’ve met non-binary people and I’ve met racists yet the most threatened I’ve ever felt at work was a very elderly delirious grandmother who leisurely pointed a loaded gun at me. Not sure what category she would fit into, but there’s nothing quite like literally staring down the barrel to give you some perspective on the perception of threat, hence my approach to the woke debate; never play into the delirium.

Case in point; a while back I joined a Facebook page called 'Blokes Advice' where men would post dilemmas and ask for advice, some serious, some humorous. It was like an online Men’s Shed, and while not always "PC", that was fine because men opening up about their feelings can’t be a bad thing.

Recently though, I noticed anti-trans posts started filtering through, up until one day I realised that the page had basically become a hate group. Making the fatal mistake of calling out a transphobic meme had me set upon by an incoherent mob who equated being humane with being a paedophile sympathiser so, realising I could neither divide nor conquer, I left the group.

It was sad because not only did this online community counterbalance my left-leaning twitter algorithm, it was comforting to know that men from many different backgrounds struggle with things, just like me. Common purpose bought me there, one difference in opinion had me shunned.

To be fair, I wasn’t the only one who raised concerns, but the mob are loud and they have been emboldened by politicians and "public figures" like Katherine Deves and Posie Parker telling ghost stories about spooky pronouns hiding in toilet cubicles. They preach from their pulpits about being voiceless while left-extremists, unaware of the irony, yell back with hate-filled, personal and juicy attacks while advocating for peace and love.

My point is, the more this becomes a bellicose bullrush of beliefs, the less chance both sides have to find common ground, no matter how tenuous. This is why the Voice referendum, a fundamental nation-building opportunity which should’ve been a collective no-brainer, has become a partisan issue. If you say yes, I say no. Full stop. No returns.

Maybe it’s a bit rich for me to offer my rose-tinged view of a very complex issue from a position of privilege, but that’s the point: why wouldn’t I exploit my lucky life to be a trans ally, advocate better health outcomes for First Nations people or argue for fair treatment of the incarcerated?

Heck, I even say God bless you to patients with a cross on their wall and politely decline offers of food from families observing Ramadan.

These small acts which, while at odds with my own identity, cost me nothing yet create ripples which work to turn the tide on this toxic tsunami inundating society. Forming bonds through adversity is the Australian way, perhaps that’s something we should all remember to embrace, repackage and re-export back to the land of the free.

Now that really would be a bold and beautiful thing.

Patrick Lukins is a paramedic, freelance writer, domestic violence officer and volunteer for Doctors for Refugees.