SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Life & Arts Opinion

Welcoming the winter solstice

By | | comments |
(Image by Pixabay | Pexels)

Welcoming the winter solstice was a ritual for Bazza — a time to contemplate life within the sound of silence, writes John Longhurst.

THE CHILL ON the headland ignored Bazza’s attempts at tightening his collar as he cradled the warmth of his coffee in the predawn blackness.

He distracted the cold by repeating key lines he could remember from Paul Simon’s song 'The Sound of Silence'.

It lulled his solitude: 

"Hello, darkness, my old friend

I've come to talk with you again..."

A wry smile accompanied his memory of The Sound of Silence being appreciated at full blast in his youth.

Bazza had decided to brave the predawn for the winter solstice by himself on the south coast headland.

Welcoming the winter solstice was a ritual Bazza had fallen into as a young man. Back then, it was all about defeating winter and hastening the onset of summer.

Out of time
Out of time

This short story is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

In his youth, summer was worshipped and to be extended at every possible opportunity. He was carefree and, many times, stupid. The ultimate surrender of day to night was resented but ironically celebrated at its peak by whatever ritual or celebration was in vogue. A nude swim in Tasmania one year or an all-night party in Bondi another. Always friends, lots of friends. A need to be surrounded by people.

He sipped his coffee; its warmth reassuring.

In the intervening decades such frivolity was abandoned in the pursuit of the busyness of life. Always busy… very, very busy. The longest night rejoiced only for a longer sleep. Summer, autumn, winter and spring became cards in the rapid-fire game of winning in life and had gobbled up the years. A blur of busyness and a shredding of friendships. 

He rotated his cup for the remaining warmth.

Bazza squinted across the ocean at that proverbial darkness before dawn. The sea and sky merged in an inky calignosity and an archipelago of black clouds duped his eyes. He measured his loneliness and fallibility against a vast ocean, with its rhythmic heartbeat of gently crashing waves. The loneliness he detested as a young man was now somewhat soothing.

She change
She change

This short story is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

The coffee cup was cold. He shifted feet and thoughts.

Bazza strained his eyes into the inky blackness and slightly shook at the thought he was the furthest he could be from the sun, an umbilical cord stretched to the maximum.

He contemplated frailty and vulnerability within this sound of silence and this deepest darkness. He thought of the community behind him and communities beyond.

How presumptuous to think all our human goings-on could be played out… under the belief the sun would rise.

"Hello, darkness, my old friend
I've come to talk with you again..."

John Longhurst is a former industrial advocate and political adviser. He currently works as an English and History teacher on the South Coast of NSW.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
ARTS MUSIC COMMUNITY LIFE & ARTS
WINTER SOLSTICE winter The Sound of Silence Paul Simon Simon & Garfunkel darkness sunrise contemplation solitude John Longhurst
Share Article
Recent articles by John Longhurst
Welcoming the winter solstice

Welcoming the winter solstice was a ritual for Bazza — a time to contemplate life ...  
Farewell roast: Best to remember employees get the last word

Bazza and Mick quaff a few quiet ones as the union delegate farewells Mick's ...  
Great Australian Dream a housing nightmare for young Australians

With today's cost of living biting young people especially hard, the idea of owning ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate